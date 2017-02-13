BREAKING: Raila INSTRUCTS Top City CORD Lawyers to Represent JAILED Doctors in Court

CORD leader Raila Odinga said the coalition has instructed its lawyers to take up doctors’ case against the government after Court on Monday jailed union officials for refusal to call off strike. Through Raila Odinga, Cord blamed government for failure to resolve the strike which has affected many patients across the country.
“Rather than resolve the crisis in the health sector, the jailing of union officials deepens it and sets an extremely dangerous precedent. It marks out the government as a dishonest and unreliable employer whose word, even in writing count for nothing,” said Raila.
“That has grim implications for resolving future conflicts between the government, employees and other entities, including the strike by university lecturers which is equally taking a bad turn as the government fumbles,” he noted.
He pointed out that the court had created opportunities for the government to resolve the issues around the CBA it signed with doctors. But the government spurned all those opportunities and instead took advantage of the suspended sentence to blackmail the doctors. “The action is meant to arm twist the doctors to accept what they don’t agree with when in
Anonymous says
This is a clear show that jubilee has failed
MIKE JR says
let doctors strike up to election, all of them will vote for nasa candidate
JAM says
JUBILEE IS THE TRUE GOVERNMENT AND COURT DID WELL BECAUSE THIS POLITICS
JN says
RAO has never pleaded with doctors to end the strike and negotiate as they work. This is a clear stand that he is supporting the strike. This was also confirmed by Atwoli that there is a force/s behind the strike and not merely cba. This was manufactured for political mileage to benefit some “loyal” politician/s
concerned Kenyan says
Rao is the main catalyst of this crisis facing the nation. He has not shown any support to the negotiations by any means. He has been quietly waiting to make the right move after the effect His aim is capitalizing on the chaos for personal political gains. Time after time, he have used the same technic to disrupt the smooth running of organizations in the nation regardless of the cost or loss of life.
Actions speak louder than words Mr. Rao…….. you are showing your true character.
anonymous says
U 4get one thing;this year is”MDUU KU MDUU
Agweng AKA says
Doctors to just allow for negotation plz
RICHARD ARAP says
Why did jubilee signed the CBA which they cant honor? They increase salaries for teachers, doctors, soldiers and civil servants sasa nini mutafanya? only buying ammunition? Mungu atajionyesha august 2017 tunaishi wakati mgumu sana na jubilee.
RICHARD ARAP says
If they cant increase salaries for workers then they have failed totally.