BREAKING: Raila INSTRUCTS Top City CORD Lawyers to Represent JAILED Doctors in Court



CORD leader Raila Odinga said the coalition has instructed its lawyers to take up doctors’ case against the government after Court on Monday jailed union officials for refusal to call off strike. Through Raila Odinga, Cord blamed government for failure to resolve the strike which has affected many patients across the country.

“Rather than resolve the crisis in the health sector, the jailing of union officials deepens it and sets an extremely dangerous precedent. It marks out the government as a dishonest and unreliable employer whose word, even in writing count for nothing,” said Raila.

“That has grim implications for resolving future conflicts between the government, employees and other entities, including the strike by university lecturers which is equally taking a bad turn as the government fumbles,” he noted.

He pointed out that the court had created opportunities for the government to resolve the issues around the CBA it signed with doctors. But the government spurned all those opportunities and instead took advantage of the suspended sentence to blackmail the doctors. “The action is meant to arm twist the doctors to accept what they don’t agree with when in