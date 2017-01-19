Kenya Today

BREAKING: Hon Richard Onyonka CHASED LIKE A DOG by ANGRY Voters as Raila Tours Kisii To Mobilize Voters

Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyonka for another time was chased like a stray dog in his constituency for what locals termed as his tendency to flirt with Uhuru for hand-outs and thus bringing dishonour to the Gusii community. The ground is so hostile for Hon Onyonka.

