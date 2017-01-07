BREAKING: Government SHUT DOWN as University LECTURERS ANNOUNCE STRIKE Starting Monday

Learning in public universities across the country will likely be interrupted as university unions have called for a strike starting Monday.

This is after talks between the government and the unions representing lecturers and non-teaching staff collapsed on Friday.

Kudhehia secretary general Albert Njeru said the unions and government failed to agree to suspend the strike.

He accused the Inter-Public University Councils Consultative Forum for failing to offer an alternative proposal for their 2013-2017 CBA and vowed to lobby union members to discontinue services from Monday.

“We are very disappointed in IPUCCF for doing nothing about the proposal we gave them in December 2012 for the 2013-2017 agreement,” he said.

“As union leaders we can affirm that we have run out of patience. This government has refused to raise our salaries since 2010 and as much as we are committed to finding a lasting solution, they have frustrated our efforts,” Njeru added.

Kusu secretary general Charles Mukhawaya asked Education CS Fred Matiang’i to show leadership and ensure the crisis is averted.

“This strike, in common sense, will disrupt learning. We caution all continuing students not to report to universities and parents to rethink admission plans,” he said.

On his part, Uasu secretary general Ratemo Michieka accused IPUCCF’s chair Ratemo Michieka of disregarding the CBA by engaging unions in public relations gimmicks.

Wasonga said the government is only buying time because the CBA is expected to expire in five months’ time.

“We will go on strike even if it is for a whole year until the government takes us seriously,” he said.