BIG HAVERST for Raila and NASA in Tharaka Nithi as Prof Kindiki and Hon Kaburu DUMP Jubilee for ODM

By S J

Tharaka-Nithi Senator (Jubilee) & Senate Majority Leader Prof. Kithure-Kindiki’s Elder brother, PROF. ISAIAH WAKINDIKI, himself a Kenyan patriot of impeccable repute, leads a host of several other grassroots leaders as they decamp to the Orange Democratic Movement at a Leader’s Meeting attended by NASA Principals in Marimanti, Tharaka-Nithi County.

Prof Kindiki’s defection comes on the backdrop of Hon Winnie Kaburu’s pledge at a Meru Leaders’ meeting last night, to join the Change Movement forthwith with a number of clusters of grassroots opinion leaders. Hon Kaburu was Prof. Ole Kiyiapi’s running mate in the 2013 presidential elections.

Meanwhile Meru senator Hon Kiraitu Murungi is in trouble for alleging that thousands of Meru residents who attended Raila NASA rallies are idle. The residents have termed the remark unfortunate and unacceptable and have vowed to teach the senator a political lesson come 8th Augsut 2017.



