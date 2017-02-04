BIG BOOST to Governor Ruto as Narok West MP Hon Ntutu DUMPS Jubilee for CCM

Jubilee Party has suffered a setback after Narok West MP Patrick Ntutu quit to join Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM). Ntutu, who was elected on Deputy President’s United Republican Party, has cited JP unfairness ahead of April primaries.
The outspoken legislator had petitioned the Jubilee Secretariat over the disputed interim county officials’ elections held last December where his rival Governor Samuel Tunai’s side carried the day. He had issued a 14-day ultimatum to resolve the dispute, which he claimed was unfair, failure to which he would quit. He has since declared interest in the governor’s seat.
Speaking in Emurrua Dikirr, Ntutu said he is willing to work with local MP Johana Ng’eno who seems to have joined CCM from Peter Kenneth’s Kenya National Congress. “As it seems, the Jubilee house in Narok is full. I have already quit Jubilee to join Ng’eno and Governor Isaac Ruto to form our party that is expected field parliamentary candidates and elect new Narok Governor,” said Ntutu.
