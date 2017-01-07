Ballot 2017: Nominated Senator Joy Gwendo to gun for Kisumu East

TNA nominated Senator Joy Gwendo is among aspirants seeking to succeed Kisumu East MP Shakil Shabir who is finishing his second term.

Though Shabir is eligible for re-election, sources say the ODM MP will not defend his seat as he has chosen to challenge Governor Jack Ranguma for the Kisumu gubernatorial seat.

He is believed to be gearing up to be the runningmate of Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o.

Critics of the Shabir say he has “eaten enough” and should now leave for ‘locals’. He is also accused of meddling in sugar sector in Kisumu now dominated by Indian businessmen.

Despite his Indian heritage, Shabir has been a constant feature in Kisumu politics for over a decade now, thanks ODM Leader Raila Odinga who plucked him from nowhere and made him Councillor and mayor.

Others in the race are Nicholas Oricho, Job Ndege and Anditi Winyo.

Controversial Nairobi businessman Oselu Obondo also announced his candidature for the seat though it remains unclear if he will vie, considering he perennially announces his candidature then vanishes.

Last year, Oselu was embroiled in a scandal in which two former University of Nairobi female students accused him of posing as the son of Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o to connect them to nursing job then disappearing with their money.

“He is a conman, he conned us,” the females told this writer. However, Oselu later disputed the claims. Kenya Today could not independently verify the claims.

While Gwendo has announced she will gun for the seat on a Jubilee ticket, the others are gearing up for ODM nominations.

“I have been interested in the seat and I am putting in place strategies for my campaigns,” Gwendo told The Star.

Oricho is a former Kenya Sugar Board director while the other two are local businessmen in Kisumu.