AMAZING PHOTOS of Governor Joho’s MAMMOTH ODM Rally in Mtwapa, Kilifi





By Governor Ali Hassan Joho

My Kilifi counterpart Governor Amason Kingi, the Coastal ODM leadership and I, met the great people of Kilifi at Mtwapa today afternoon. We emphasised our concern at the callous manner in which this Jubilee government is handling corruption.

In an almost satirical twist, the Deputy President has embarked on a corruption lecture tour at the coast. We reminded the people of the myriad of unsettled cases involving him and the people he is linked to like the NYS scandal.

We also emphasised the scandals of Eurobond, Standard Gauge Railway, Mafia House, NYS and Chicken Gate that all revolve around the Jubilee Govenrment.

We urge the Government to behave in a manner befitting a government as they prepare to leave office in 2017

