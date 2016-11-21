AMAZING PHOTOS of Governor Joho’s MAMMOTH ODM Rally in Mtwapa, Kilifi

By Governor Ali Hassan Joho
My Kilifi counterpart Governor Amason Kingi, the Coastal ODM leadership and I, met the great people of Kilifi at Mtwapa today afternoon. We emphasised our concern at the callous manner in which this Jubilee government is handling corruption.
In an almost satirical twist, the Deputy President has embarked on a corruption lecture tour at the coast. We reminded the people of the myriad of unsettled cases involving him and the people he is linked to like the NYS scandal.
We also emphasised the scandals of Eurobond, Standard Gauge Railway, Mafia House, NYS and Chicken Gate that all revolve around the Jubilee Govenrment.
We urge the Government to behave in a manner befitting a government as they prepare to leave office in 2017
Comments
Richard Arap says
Show uhuruto the truth in fact nawapenda watu wa pwani muliwaambia ukweli kwamba muko CORD na joho ni mwanaume kamili wajamani ,tusiabudu mtu eti ingia kwa wezi jubilee ili maendeleo yaletwe kwenu bure kabisa .Kaeni waangwana hivyo kabisa tubadili nchi yetu.
Robert alai says
Corruption should be demonised by all. .
Maurice chris says
Joho tena na tena you are a good leader.
B KENYA says
the lord of corruption dp ruto wacha kumangamanga mombasa akuna chako enda muranga
Umi says
Wana cord MTA shangaa sana . Pwani siku zijazo ni jubilee.
REAL MGIRIAMA HALISI says
WAMBIE TULIHAMA.
joash obure says
Uliama kutoka muranga halafu ukaenda wapi,tanganya yule hatujui ww kwenu ni muranga county
REAL MGIRIAMA HALISI says
PUNGUZA pombe bro. Can you campare this crowd with that of Tononoka? kisii bure wewe.
Ruto Jinga says
Wewe continue to dream!! But not your problem, you root for Jinga Party (JO). All jingas can do is dream, like your DP who dreams Kikuyus will vote for him 2017. Has he ever tried think why they are grooming Peter Kenneth for Nairobi governor?
MARYAM says
Utashangaa wewe my friend kumbe nyinyi ndio wa pwani wachache ambao muko nyumba na wajinga.
katana says
cant vote jp.Coast corded.Cc tupigie wezi kura?
REAL MGIRIAMA HALISI says
Ahaaahaaah na bado utashangaa siku ya debe utalilia chooni na Raila wako.
REAL MGIRIAMA HALISI says
COAST POLITICAL REVOLUTION IS REALLY. baha ungalwe no matso.
Kenya today editor says
Why do people keep lying to themselves? Cord will not win in 2017. Even raila knows that.kalonzo knows he will not be president in 2017. Wetah knows he will not be president in 2017. It I s good to accept the facts like karua,ngilu and kenneth who have seen the light and are now running for governors. It would be good if raila would run for kisumu governor, maybe there he can do better than what he did in kibera. Kalonzo in makueni, ngilu in kitui, karua in kirinyaga, kenneth in muranga. Etc others like kiingi,isack ruto,lusaka,kidero should all be thrown into the garbage pit.
#Teambaba says
Usionyeshe ujinga yako kwa umati…tell that your f*ckn grandmother..na mea ndevu..bullsht
MARYAM says
Usipotoshe watu wa kenya kama JP ni bora labda wanakuwekea chakula mezani lakini kwetu ambao twatafuta kwa shida hatuwezi kuwa watumwa wao tena na kuwapigia kura tena – WA COAST MUSIPOTOSHWE KURA YAKO NI YA CORD. Ndio tuone na Baba atatufanyia nini.
Anyagi wuod Aruka. says
Joho shikilia hapohapo.
ShemejI kaka says
Kila mara road side shows. Kama Hawa ma governor wange patia wanainchi huduma kama vile wana fan ya Roadside shows kila mara ingekuwa mzuri sana.
Abu nuasi says
Takataka, bure kabisa Mavi ya kuku. A thief/drug dealer protecting a smaller thief of 51 million. Let also the bigger thief pharao come and protect this smaller thief.
Magufuli says
Ignorant people prefer entertainment /road shows to services/development. Mihadarati kweli imemaliza pwani
Gor gor says
@abu nuasi…If you had another brain like the one you’ve got, you’d still be a half-wit.
Anonymous says
who is Joho campaigning for President?
Cum More says
Joho ameshika coast kabisa. He is assured of winning governor seat again….while CORD will lose again in 2017
Miguna Njuguna says
JOHO is the undisputed King of Mombasa.
JOHO is the ultimate SULTAN OF COAST.
JOHO does not need Brown Envelopes to make ends meet.
JOHO is the only governor in Kenya with his own envelope.
JOHO turned down 2 billion shillings offer by chupilii .
JOHO has all the qualities & resources to face the high priest of corruption, come 2022.
kimtu says
real mgrma hals rikunduro ra nyoga nyoga,chinyocho uwe kishe undauya o kwenu chikuyuni mana seze uhombewe vikara.Ridang’aro kaheri
Jim Presters says
Jp wafunge virago waende nyumbani DP ni bure kabisa