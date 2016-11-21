Kenya Today

AMAZING PHOTOS of Governor Joho’s MAMMOTH ODM Rally in Mtwapa, Kilifi

By Governor Ali Hassan Joho
My Kilifi counterpart Governor Amason Kingi, the Coastal ODM leadership and I, met the great people of Kilifi at Mtwapa today afternoon. We emphasised our concern at the callous manner in which this Jubilee government is handling corruption.

In an almost satirical twist, the Deputy President has embarked on a corruption lecture tour at the coast. We reminded the people of the myriad of unsettled cases involving him and the people he is linked to like the NYS scandal.

We also emphasised the scandals of Eurobond, Standard Gauge Railway, Mafia House, NYS and Chicken Gate that all revolve around the Jubilee Govenrment.

We urge the Government to behave in a manner befitting a government as they prepare to leave office in 2017
Comments

  1. Show uhuruto the truth in fact nawapenda watu wa pwani muliwaambia ukweli kwamba muko CORD na joho ni mwanaume kamili wajamani ,tusiabudu mtu eti ingia kwa wezi jubilee ili maendeleo yaletwe kwenu bure kabisa .Kaeni waangwana hivyo kabisa tubadili nchi yetu.

  7. Why do people keep lying to themselves? Cord will not win in 2017. Even raila knows that.kalonzo knows he will not be president in 2017. Wetah knows he will not be president in 2017. It I s good to accept the facts like karua,ngilu and kenneth who have seen the light and are now running for governors. It would be good if raila would run for kisumu governor, maybe there he can do better than what he did in kibera. Kalonzo in makueni, ngilu in kitui, karua in kirinyaga, kenneth in muranga. Etc others like kiingi,isack ruto,lusaka,kidero should all be thrown into the garbage pit.

    • Usipotoshe watu wa kenya kama JP ni bora labda wanakuwekea chakula mezani lakini kwetu ambao twatafuta kwa shida hatuwezi kuwa watumwa wao tena na kuwapigia kura tena – WA COAST MUSIPOTOSHWE KURA YAKO NI YA CORD. Ndio tuone na Baba atatufanyia nini.

  15. JOHO is the undisputed King of Mombasa.
    JOHO is the ultimate SULTAN OF COAST.
    JOHO does not need Brown Envelopes to make ends meet.
    JOHO is the only governor in Kenya with his own envelope.
    JOHO turned down 2 billion shillings offer by chupilii .
    JOHO has all the qualities & resources to face the high priest of corruption, come 2022.

