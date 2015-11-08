Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

LIVE PHOTOS: Raila ROCKS Kericho, AMAZING super reception

LIVE PHOTOS: Raila ROCKS Kericho, AMAZING super reception

75 Comments

Here are the live Photos from Kipkelion Kericho county where Prime Minister Raila Odinga was given a super warm reception by area residents led by good Governor Isaac Ruto and senator John Lonyangapuo.

Organisers were forced to change the venue to a bigger ground as residents braved cold morning to attend a church service with Raila. Karibu Nyumbani Arap Mibey was the song of the day

See LIVE PHOTOS as shared from ground zero>>>
12

34

67

89

1112

1315

1718

1921

2223

2426

2729

Comments

  6. Things might be different this time round. Rift valley should really be part of the making of a new Kenya. They might be the difference after all in 2017 elections. We all pray Kenyans come out in large numbers men n women, young n old, Christian n none Christian, intimidated but determined to make a change, and together we tribelessly propel Raila Odinga to presidency. To me nothing can be more beautiful.

    Reply Report comment

    • Blame the cameraman. He was interested in showing you Ruto and Raila realigning. I think Issac is tired na Matushi kutoka kwa DP and Dwale! Isaac just wanted a day to be happy. That it.

      Reply Report comment

    • It is not about the crowd. It is about the happiness of our leaders being together over nyama choma…in fact DP Ruto was late for the meeting that is why you did not see his picture.

      Reply Report comment

  19. United We Stand Divided We Fall,i Love How R Valley Pple R Peaceful N Welcoming I Challenge Luos To Copy This And Welcome Any Leader From Political Parties Nt Throwing Stones N Shoes

    Reply Report comment

  22. The rise of the Third force is unstoppable!It is Time to rise up finally.The opportunity has come in the guise of myriath of corruptions and mega scandals threatening to tare our country apart.

    Will you rise with the third Force? or will you watch helpessly as our beloved motherland sinks into the abysis of self destruction.

    Rise up now then and let us support leaders of goodwill.

    Reply Report comment

  29. The votes are urs Baba .Kenyans are tired with this corrupt government .Scandals in all sectors starting with school land (karen) teachers september salary,quashing of teachers case,rampant KCSE leakage, NYS scandal,maize prizes( low), milk,tea & pariarment.

    Reply Report comment

  34. its now time when things are on azeal out, history comes the same wayround for the son of man be bone again that is- in the church of almight;& where does the fight come from?

    Reply Report comment

  36. Where is the picture of the crowd? I can only see the podium captured. Secondly, the ptresence of Kipkorir Menjo from as far away as Uasin-Gishu in the North Rift means one thing, those present were transported from allover Rift Valley, meaning that that is the maximum crowd the so called “baba” can attract in the Vast Rift Valley.

    Reply Report comment

  37. Where is the picture of the crowd? I can only see the podium captured. Secondly, the presence of Kipkorir Menjo and John Rotich from as far away as Uasin-Gishu in the North Rift means one thing, those present were transported from allover Rift Valley, meaning that that is the maximum crowd the so called â€œbabaâ€ can attract in the Vast Rift Valley.

    Reply Report comment

  38. kalenjins have since realised that they are being taken for a ride by the Mt kenya mafia. They have resolved to help raila liberate this country from the greedy hands of crooks!

    Reply Report comment

  43. Infact the truth is in the offing Raila Did not Fix Ruto God worked with Moses Kuria To confess to the dismay of the jubilee.the true colors of the Mt Kenya Govt Is Replicated In Uhuru The Son Of Jomo Kenyans Lets Wake Up Our Country Is Goin Dry It Us To Save We Shld Send This Men Home

    Reply Report comment

  48. If it was a case study then you know it is rft valley for jubilee all the way .. rAOs plea that he never fixed Ruto were laughed off by the residents as he was asked to explain the letter ODM wrote to iUN and asp blocking the govment plea for deferral meanwhile Africog the NGO of kethi kilonzo has written latter to the ICc and asp complaining about the gok efforts on Ruto an sang cases ,,,,,who are they working for CORD and RAO

    Reply Report comment

  51. The issue here is not about crowd but the direction our country is heading,soon it might be one tribe state! look at what is happening,from appointment,development, interest rates,frauds,corruption,,,, e.t.c,,,,just the other day UK appoints his niece to head KCC,Waiguru dissapeared with Billions,Chase Bank chased away with Kenya’s money,,open your Eyes brothers n sisters!think twice n Vote wisely come 2017,,,,,,,he who unwraps the twix get both bars!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer