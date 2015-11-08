LIVE PHOTOS: Raila ROCKS Kericho, AMAZING super reception

Here are the live Photos from Kipkelion Kericho county where Prime Minister Raila Odinga was given a super warm reception by area residents led by good Governor Isaac Ruto and senator John Lonyangapuo.

Organisers were forced to change the venue to a bigger ground as residents braved cold morning to attend a church service with Raila. Karibu Nyumbani Arap Mibey was the song of the day

See LIVE PHOTOS as shared from ground zero>>>

