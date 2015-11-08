LIVE PHOTOS: Raila ROCKS Kericho, AMAZING super reception

Here are the live Photos from Kipkelion Kericho county where Prime Minister Raila Odinga was given a super warm reception by area residents led by good Governor Isaac Ruto and senator John Lonyangapuo.
Organisers were forced to change the venue to a bigger ground as residents braved cold morning to attend a church service with Raila. Karibu Nyumbani Arap Mibey was the song of the day
See LIVE PHOTOS as shared from ground zero>>>
Arap Ratiro says
kENYA NI MOJA KWELI….But I dont know where this lie of BABA having fixed our belove DP Ruto came from; my heart bleed with joy when I see such rare solidarity in R.Valley for Baba
Anonymous says
My very words, sir
john Chemaringo says
Congratulations Kipkorir Menjo for your support. Kenyans of conscience should come forward to be counted for change. We can’t allow the country to go down the drain like this while standing aloof as if it was not our country. Change begins with you the voter; don’t look elsewhere for support.
Anonymous says
Well put
Rift valley ni home says
that will not translate to even one vote
Anonymous says
sad
Anonymous says
The mammoth rally all look very happy.
odek stephen says
wait for big suprises before 2017
Leonard Serut says
Hon. Raila is the only hope of poor Kenyans
Anonymous says
Very true indeed.
Anonymous says
God is our only hope. Do not put your trust in men
Anonymous says
I agree ……only God
Anonymous says
God work through us
Anonymous says
through human beings
Anonymous says
don’t expect God to come down with thunders n lightnings to help…He will use these mare people u c
Anonymous says
vincent says
Nyangaga George says
Things might be different this time round. Rift valley should really be part of the making of a new Kenya. They might be the difference after all in 2017 elections. We all pray Kenyans come out in large numbers men n women, young n old, Christian n none Christian, intimidated but determined to make a change, and together we tribelessly propel Raila Odinga to presidency. To me nothing can be more beautiful.
Anonymous says
Rift valley swallowed a lie one time…they are not going to repeat it again…the beginning of the fall of…they waited for JAP and have not seen any change.
kibet says
@list I can give him my vote .2017 ni tafauti sana wish him well..
Kipchumba says
The climax of Railas politics was when he was Prime minister
Anonymous says
that is why he should have another climax
charles says
You have nothing to offer
sijui says
hehe if this is what you call “amazing” reception, then i dont know the meaning of amazing.substitute it for embarassment.
Anonymous says
Coz hujui
Anonymous says
samm nairi says
Raila for change
Anonymous says
I’ll be happy to see de interest rates of loans go down.
odek stephen says
people of r.vally must change this time and if not then kenyans will suffer more than they do.
Anonymous says
Where is the crowd
Anonymous says
Blame the cameraman. He was interested in showing you Ruto and Raila realigning. I think Issac is tired na Matushi kutoka kwa DP and Dwale! Isaac just wanted a day to be happy. That it.
Anonymous says
amazing welcome!!! and yet no crowd photo.
Anonymous says
It is not about the crowd. It is about the happiness of our leaders being together over nyama choma…in fact DP Ruto was late for the meeting that is why you did not see his picture.
PAUL OLUOCH says
MAY GOD MAKE WAY TO RAILA AND HIS WORKING TEAM TO STATEHOUSE. THROUGH SUPPORT OF RAILA’S FRIENDS, HOME AND ABROAD, HE SHALL SUCCEED.
Anonymous says
Along journey starts with one step.
MY NAME says
KARIBU MARAKWET
Joe says
I can see million+people.
Nicholas says
United We Stand Divided We Fall,i Love How R Valley Pple R Peaceful N Welcoming I Challenge Luos To Copy This And Welcome Any Leader From Political Parties Nt Throwing Stones N Shoes
stupid says
very little crowd very shameful ….rvalley ina wenyewe
Anonymous says
That is why u stupid cos you do not see the underlying current…cross the river at your own peril! Dummy…
Anonymous says
lakini wakale ni watu wazuri kabisa
Nyiganet says
The rise of the Third force is unstoppable!It is Time to rise up finally.The opportunity has come in the guise of myriath of corruptions and mega scandals threatening to tare our country apart.
Will you rise with the third Force? or will you watch helpessly as our beloved motherland sinks into the abysis of self destruction.
Rise up now then and let us support leaders of goodwill.
Simba says
While the current government is busy buying sex toys to please Waiguru, RAO is busy working to help the poor. Congrats BABA!
Kipchirchir says
That’s not news cz we new it
Anonymous says
RAO sauti ya wanyonge…go go go baba…God is watching over you!
Paul kibet says
Anonymous says
pplez’ prsdnt,arap mibei na kazi 2017.
David says
This is the time to make a step.Jubilee government will take us no where.Raila we love you so much and we still need you.
Ngolee says
The votes are urs Baba .Kenyans are tired with this corrupt government .Scandals in all sectors starting with school land (karen) teachers september salary,quashing of teachers case,rampant KCSE leakage, NYS scandal,maize prizes( low), milk,tea & pariarment.
MR MODELING says
RAILA DESERVE TO B THE PRESIDENT OF THIS NATION, AL THE KENYAN SAY AMEN
kpkemboi says
Am in kipkelion bt not a big deal. Unless he comes with development agendas, he is the same man. Not my vote.
Anonymous says
we need ur mama vote…that is all we need
Anonymous says
it was bigger when Franklin;musa Sirma;magerer Langat Hentry Kosgei than the toothless isaack Ruto;that’s not news its still WSR
Nehemiah Nyansikera says
long live my president Raila
ronaldo says
its now time when things are on azeal out, history comes the same wayround for the son of man be bone again that is- in the church of almight;& where does the fight come from?
Anonymous says
@kimeli75 says
Where is the picture of the crowd? I can only see the podium captured. Secondly, the ptresence of Kipkorir Menjo from as far away as Uasin-Gishu in the North Rift means one thing, those present were transported from allover Rift Valley, meaning that that is the maximum crowd the so called “baba” can attract in the Vast Rift Valley.
@kimeli75 says
kiptoo says
cant you see mics were thy addrrssing grass
Christian juma says
kalenjins have since realised that they are being taken for a ride by the Mt kenya mafia. They have resolved to help raila liberate this country from the greedy hands of crooks!
Anonymous says
Wa Nandi na Wakalenin Watapelekana Wapi na Wakikuyu Waizi/Waongo/Wanyanganyi .Wasaliti. Baba Kale Ni Tosha Kabisa.
Khalwaleist says
Indefatigable Agwambo
kiptoo says
time is up time is now we either save this country now or less our children revolt by 2030
Patrick Kanyuithia says
baba juu
Anonymous says
Infact the truth is in the offing Raila Did not Fix Ruto God worked with Moses Kuria To confess to the dismay of the jubilee.the true colors of the Mt Kenya Govt Is Replicated In Uhuru The Son Of Jomo Kenyans Lets Wake Up Our Country Is Goin Dry It Us To Save We Shld Send This Men Home
Anonymous says
yes ofcourse, Raila shld be given the presidency
MUGA says
I wish we could listen to what the late Julius Nyerere says about tribalism.Fellow countrymen,I pray that we, in future,vote prosperity rather than tribe.
Anonymous says
Prosperity when they are stealing all the money
Anonymous says
Can you sit down and tell me how much Khs 700,000,000.00 would do to ur county money taken by one Waiguru
Anonymous says
now it is Khs 10,000,000 x 70 =700,000.000.00
Mau mau says
If it was a case study then you know it is rft valley for jubilee all the way .. rAOs plea that he never fixed Ruto were laughed off by the residents as he was asked to explain the letter ODM wrote to iUN and asp blocking the govment plea for deferral meanwhile Africog the NGO of kethi kilonzo has written latter to the ICc and asp complaining about the gok efforts on Ruto an sang cases ,,,,,who are they working for CORD and RAO
Xam says
I dont understand where kenya is heading
Ben says
where is the crowd?
Omwami says
The issue here is not about crowd but the direction our country is heading,soon it might be one tribe state! look at what is happening,from appointment,development, interest rates,frauds,corruption,,,, e.t.c,,,,just the other day UK appoints his niece to head KCC,Waiguru dissapeared with Billions,Chase Bank chased away with Kenya’s money,,open your Eyes brothers n sisters!think twice n Vote wisely come 2017,,,,,,,he who unwraps the twix get both bars!
kimutai says
Kericho wameamua Hon. Rao 2017