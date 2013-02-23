Revealed: What Ms Ireri and Tom Wolf of Ipsos Synovate Did Not Disclose

By: Tom Sonko
This is a slide extracted from page 37 of the Opinion polls presentation by Ipsos Synovaye on Friday, the poll results gave Uhuru 44.80% against Raila 44.40%.Â Â The slide is crucial as it bears the statics of the fundamenta question; “who the respondents will vote for”. How Wolf forgot this is beyond comprehension!
For ease of reading -especially for mibile users here below are the figures.
1. Central – Uhuru 88.10%, Raila 6.40%, Mudavadi 0.90%
2. Coast – Uhuru 18.30%, Raila 73.00%, Mudavadi 0.80%
3. Eastern – Uhuru 41.80%, Raila 52.70%, Mudavadi 1.20%
4. Nairobi – Uhuru 39.60%, Raila 51.90%, Mudavadi 2.70%
5. N. Eastern – Uhuru 37.90%, Raila 44.10%, Mudavadi 2.80%
6. Nyanza – Uhuru 9.80%, Raila 83.80%, Mudavadi 1.30%
7. R. Valley – Uhuru 69.00%, Raila 23.30%, Mudavadi 3.30%
8. Western – Uhuru 3.40%, Raila 53.60%, Mudavadi 34.60%
The True Final Result
Uhuru Kenyatta 41.37%; Raila Odinga 52.24%; Mudavadi 6.40%;
Margin of Error: (+ or – 2)
Comments
menya says
Kenyans kno the truth…… who isnt aware they are souch in panic that they want to buy everything!!!!!
taking voters ids in CORD strongholds to prevenrt them from voting is the wildest schemes by one Kimemia thro the Provincial Admin…….
Kenya is definately CordeD!!!!
mukazaph says
how true is this rumour that IDs are being bought for 5k in CORD strongholds of western province, cast province,nairobi province.thats a desperate move that shows the level of dezperation of CORDs opponents.IF TRUE.
Som ColourButter says
aaaai
Anonymous says
propaganda za uongo.unless someone is so stupid beyond imagination. how does kimemia wade into this,surely it simply not true.
Jakoniango says
whatever method they employ, Kenya is corded!
George Awat says
Let Kenyans be told the truth.
Martin Muthuri says
only an idiot will believe that.
Anonymous says
Thir is bullshit
Imbunche Makori Dennis says
i also said that am skeptical of tom wolf.
Nicholas Owiyo says
I knw something is wrong.
Julie Julz says
.
Anonymous says
Take de % percentage per province, then U multiply by de number of registered voters per province…then, get de total % from dat…
U will actually get de real figures…
Nyashi Marie Moriasi says
please give me the website address for these guys.
Moses Otieno Nyagaya says
Why would someone cheat the whole nation. Surely there must be something cooking cooking somewhere. Don't drag us back to 2008 pls.
Maureen Akoth-Okello says
Moses, CORD warned of election rigging guys took it for granted, now its CJ being threatened by Mungiki and the security agents in government using state machineries and hooligans paid to disrupt CORD's rally in Embu. Are these claims which are just going to be swept under the carpet? even my countrymen from central will have to think twice. Leave alone the economic sanctions we shall face when chupilee comes to power.
Edward Ã’tÃ¯Ã«Å‹Ã¶ says
?
James Mwangi says
This article is misleading!
What Tom Sonko has done is to calculate the outcome based, not on the registered votes, but on percentages of only three candidates. I got the same figure when I do it that way. Assume the percentages are the quantities and only take the percentages of three candidates, then continue.
martin munene muthoi says
It is true that Ps kimemia is doing everything possible to make Jubilee win,but no matter what they do or intend to do wakenya tuko Corded.We can’t trust pple who even don’t respect our now reformed judiciary by intimedating Dr.Will Mutunga and his team.
Augustine n.k says
Ipsos is blackmailing kenyans to pls govt side….true Kenya is Corde
Nicholas Arwa says
Why you are undermining this opinion? It is only 8days to go it will for Kenyan people to decide who they are go vote for. God is already choose us the right leader
Tarus Sam says
haha this page is CORD's ONe..4th march isn't far, everything in this pages favors Odinga but march 4th some people will indulge in mischievousness..some people are under denial and some can go one even to commit suicide,, Jubilee juu RAILA BONDO AND KALONZO TSEIKURU PAP.
arnold otieno says
ts so real n pointblank that the ipsos have been paid to give all those false misleading data,how comes the hold a joint survey with all the polling firms in kenya nad cord was ahead,and now wolf is sayin jubilee will win………theirs something kenyans are not being told
vooke says
You cannot sum up percentaqes for the provinces and then get their average. Why? Registered voters are not equally distributed across them!
90% NE is not equal to 90%E. It is one thing to be computer literate enough to read this. It is another to parade your incompetence/stupidity by believing this juvenile vodoo math
Ngaywa says
Who will ever trust IPSO SYNOVATE if it’s true that they knowingly omitted vital information from there customers(kenyans).I think if it’s true the company should just be de-registered.
Chris Sunday says
This is absolutely shameful of a respected poll institute…
Makeresia says
Kenyans! Go to polling station on 4march and vote freely for wise leader whomever you know from nowhere but in Kenya for Kenyans and by Kenyans.
And not “CORDED”.
Julius Okuto says
I have no problem with opinion polls but surely if this is true then I have a problem, the best Ipsos Synovate can do is to let us access the page 37 or make it public. We deserve to know the truth, don't we? On the same breath, let us wake up early in the Morning of 4th March to vote in CORD.
Maureen Akoth-Okello says
true there's no question about it.
Ndiege Rabong'o says
i hope tound hii kura zitakuwa free and fair, no more stealing jameni
Julius says
We are in a world of propaganda and who plays it better wins the game. It is not about the people and their need, it is about winning at whatever cost and that is why Ipsos Synovate is there, for the highest bidder. Do we really blame them? Just wake up guys and vote for change and that is CORD. The Jubilee are the forces of impunity that we have been fighting all along except now they have painted themselves to appear new.
Riaga Hesborn Kogalo says
Its seems Mr. Tom wolf was payed to favor Jubillee side. Nkt
xxxxxx says
don’t propagate hate speech,you ave your vote. go and exercise your democratic right
kenyanthooughts says
Aqually, looking at the figures in page 37, it should be this way
Uhuru beats Raila in only two regions
Central Coast Eastern Nairobi North Eastern Nyanza Rift Valley Western Votes
Kenyatta 88.1 18.3 41.8 39.6 37.9 9.8 69 3.4 38.4875
Odinga 6.4 73 52.7 51.9 44.1 83.8 23.3 53.6 48.6
Mudavadi 0.9 0.8 1.2 2.7 2.8 1.3 3.3 34.6 5.95
Zachary Ngugi says
nyakano please can you pause and stop cheating yourself reality is if you multiply the figures you people cooked in the office near river road uhuru is leading with 6.43 while raila is trailing with 6.40m kindly tell them to carry out another survey before friday with urgency and change the figures.
Joe G Mutahi Anfield says
What do you mean zak
Zachary Ngugi says
get the no. of registered voters in every province and multiply eg
cen 2.3*89/100=2.02
rift v 3.3*69/100=2.27
aya continue uone
Zachary Ngugi says
nyakano please can you pause and stop cheating yourself reality is if you multiply the figures you people cooked in the office near river road uhuru is leading with 6.43 while raila is trailing with 6.40m kindly tell them to carry out another survey before friday with urgency and change the figures.
Judy Oyaro says
Robbery.