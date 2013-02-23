Revealed: What Ms Ireri and Tom Wolf of Ipsos Synovate Did Not Disclose

By: Tom Sonko

[wpsocialite]

This is a slide extracted from page 37 of the Opinion polls presentation by Ipsos Synovaye on Friday, the poll results gave Uhuru 44.80% against Raila 44.40%.Â Â The slide is crucial as it bears the statics of the fundamenta question; “who the respondents will vote for”. How Wolf forgot this is beyond comprehension!

For ease of reading -especially for mibile users here below are the figures.

1. Central – Uhuru 88.10%, Raila 6.40%, Mudavadi 0.90%

2. Coast – Uhuru 18.30%, Raila 73.00%, Mudavadi 0.80%

3. Eastern – Uhuru 41.80%, Raila 52.70%, Mudavadi 1.20%

4. Nairobi – Uhuru 39.60%, Raila 51.90%, Mudavadi 2.70%

5. N. Eastern – Uhuru 37.90%, Raila 44.10%, Mudavadi 2.80%

6. Nyanza – Uhuru 9.80%, Raila 83.80%, Mudavadi 1.30%

7. R. Valley – Uhuru 69.00%, Raila 23.30%, Mudavadi 3.30%

8. Western – Uhuru 3.40%, Raila 53.60%, Mudavadi 34.60%

The True Final Result

Uhuru Kenyatta 41.37%; Raila Odinga 52.24%; Mudavadi 6.40%;

Margin of Error: (+ or – 2)