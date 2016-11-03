Kenya Today

HOW THANKLESS ‘Idiot’ Isaac Mwaura LOOKED before and After Raila Nominated him to Parliament on ODM

Before and after he met Raila Odinga. Some idiots are naturally thankless. Hon Mwaura got a Second CLASS LOWER DIVISION from KU, a trained CRE teacher. Before he was picked and rescued from extreme povert by Rt Hon Raila, Mr Mwaura was literally virgin since no woman could talk to him, after swimming in cash in PMs office and later in Bunge, Mwaura was finally able to get a fine woman into his life.
14908192_10207310410265256_7532115472858222354_n
After
14906955_10207310410585264_8756772004132026514_nmwaura

So-called Muthungu Isaac Mwaura is really testing our patience with his unwarranted attacks on the person who nominated him to high position at Office of the Prime Minister and later to parliament as an MP because his localised politics could not elect him.

Can Isaac Mwaura read the law on political parties and what it says about fidelity to political causes?

The fact that Isaac Mwaura is an albino has nothing to do with politics and the more he harps on it the more it becomes apparent that he is using disability to court political support. I thought people go to school for a reason. An nominated seat belongs to ODM members.

You opted not to be an ODM member so quit ranting incoherent arguments and behaving like an jilted lover. What a pathetic and ungrateful individual. And if it is insults you want, insults you will get.

Comments

  1. What’s the difference. DID he get darker? I don’t think so he just took a different pictures next to a really dark gollelah.

    Reply

  6. I have noticed that raila looks the same before and after molasses plant, pesa kwa vijana . The only difference is his hair went from being grey to jet black. HOW did that happen? OH and he cries alot more, farts alot more in public than he used to.

    Reply

  7. Mwaura has a right to choose where he thinks his future is. It doess not take from him the services he ahas rendered Kenya to date, but choces have cosequences and those he has to face as a man.

    Reply

  10. Mwaura should thank baba alot! Even this woman she has as a wife loved him for the money that he has after baba rescued him from poverty and employed him to be a better and a clean man. Shame on you mwaura! So thankless and forgetful.

    Reply

  11. I thought Mwaura is clever. He is idiotic man on the world. He should have ask himself uhuru was there when Raila nominated him and uhuru too was capable of nominating him but never thought he has value. Very useless Mark my words Mr. Mwaura you will never see parliament again you will never win election in Ruiru. I hope God is watching Asante ya punda Kama wewe ni mateke. I wish rails should have been more tribalist and nominate the same tribe man.

    Reply

  12. Mwaura should be happy HE WASN’T BORN IN TANZANIA.

    baba picked that boy from the streets of githurai & made him a man.

    Reply

  16. At times iblame Raila why nominate aperson from central he knows very well that they are not thankful look at Shebesh odm nominated her she did like mwaura. Its high time he concentrate on other areas not central .

    Reply

  18. mwaura is not a failure n he can do without raila.u dont go carring the stonnes that u used to climb every where u go,raila was just a stepping stone.na muache wivu na siasa ya chuki.

    Reply

  20. u ashame me alot how can u discolse that fact that indeed kikuyus use other people as stepping stones. u see we wil not use them anymore as stepping stones coz u tell it all

    Reply

  21. ooooh, my god stop this or else no tribe will ever vote us (kikuyus) again in future as they will now know that we use them as stepping stones and indeed they r our stones we use to come to power.

    Reply

