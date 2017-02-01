Kenya Today

Museveni: Kenya’s Amina Mohammed DEBACLE at AU Summit, Who BETRAYED WHOM?

By Njonjo Mue

THE AMINA DEBACLE: Who betrayed whom?

Kenya supported apartheid South Africa.

Kenya led to the collapse of the EAC in 1977 and timed it to ensure we kept planes bought with regional money.

During Idi Amin’s reign of terror, Kenyan police constantly harassed Ugandan refugees. Kenya refused to support Nyerere in ousting Amin because its elites were benefiting from smuggled coffee during Amin’s dictatorship.

During the genocide, Kenya harboured the genocidaires and sent a planeload of fleeing victims back to Rwanda.

No, Africa did not betray Kenya yesterday. It was Kenya that betrayed Africa a long time ago and has consistently done so until last month when it waited until the very last minute to officially recognize the newly democratically elected President of The Gambia.

But history does not forget..

  1. they took the arrogance of jubilee to the AU: thinking the AU is as useless as the jubilee regime.

    It’s good she lost and the intended ceremony that was to come with the win funded with looted taxes never happened.

    As fur as jubilee is concern it’s full of shit!

  3. Kenya government led to the arrest of freedom fighter ABDULLA OCALAN

    KENYA SUPPORTED APARTHEID

    Kenyan sleeps with alshabab in kismayo Port

    AU is not a footpath to be launched .

  9. Kenya is its own worst enemy. Other African leader’s have a moral obligation to protect themselves and their citizens from our cancerous character as manifested in jubilee’s leadership of zero integrity.

  10. Just swallow humble pie and come home mama amina. Am told also na hiyo foreign affair ministry jamaa pia wanataka kukupokonya ikiongoswa na huyo shoga wako madam juma.

