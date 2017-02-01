Museveni: Kenya’s Amina Mohammed DEBACLE at AU Summit, Who BETRAYED WHOM?

By Njonjo Mue
THE AMINA DEBACLE: Who betrayed whom?
Kenya supported apartheid South Africa.
Kenya led to the collapse of the EAC in 1977 and timed it to ensure we kept planes bought with regional money.
During Idi Amin’s reign of terror, Kenyan police constantly harassed Ugandan refugees. Kenya refused to support Nyerere in ousting Amin because its elites were benefiting from smuggled coffee during Amin’s dictatorship.
During the genocide, Kenya harboured the genocidaires and sent a planeload of fleeing victims back to Rwanda.
No, Africa did not betray Kenya yesterday. It was Kenya that betrayed Africa a long time ago and has consistently done so until last month when it waited until the very last minute to officially recognize the newly democratically elected President of The Gambia.
But history does not forget..
Anonymous says
they took the arrogance of jubilee to the AU: thinking the AU is as useless as the jubilee regime.
It’s good she lost and the intended ceremony that was to come with the win funded with looted taxes never happened.
As fur as jubilee is concern it’s full of shit!
Vincent Fulham says
They never learn She is after money/Tiger wood /etc
miguna njuguna says
Kenya government led to the arrest of freedom fighter ABDULLA OCALAN
KENYA SUPPORTED APARTHEID
Kenyan sleeps with alshabab in kismayo Port
AU is not a footpath to be launched .
Gideon Kweya says
FBI airlifted Cocaine barons to Guantanamo.
Next Uhuru Kabogo Sonko Mwau.
Petro Jenkins …you can add the likes of kabogo, sonko and his ilk
Gideon Kweya says
KENNEDY SANDE says
RK says
Kenya supported Israeli commandos in the Entebbe raid
RICHARD ARAP says
Kenya harbored Armenians and kabuga ,asante Mungu Amina hakupata ,watu wanafa njaa wengine wanazunguka na pesa zetu? mulaaaniwe kwelikweli.
Morris says
Kenya is its own worst enemy. Other African leader’s have a moral obligation to protect themselves and their citizens from our cancerous character as manifested in jubilee’s leadership of zero integrity.
Romufa says
Just swallow humble pie and come home mama amina. Am told also na hiyo foreign affair ministry jamaa pia wanataka kukupokonya ikiongoswa na huyo shoga wako madam juma.