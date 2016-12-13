”You WILL LOSE to Raila in 2017 because of Your ANGER, BITTERNESS, DESPERATION and Lack of Strategy”- Hon Githu Tells Uhuru

#CowNews
By Joseph Githu via Facebook
Yesterday i saw anger, bitterness, desperation and lack of strategy…….
That’s what happens when you allow incompetent people and known looters to run the goverment on your behalf.
The resurrection of the ICC rhetoric is the last kicks of a dying horse.
And the way we had a lot of faith in you, what really happenned, who have you been consulting, why are you angry at everything and everyone?
When we criticised you in love, your sycophants branded us rebels, we have stuck with you but your eyes are blind to see us and your ears closed to our cries, we have told you about voter apathy but your handlers are advising us to sleep on voting day, they have dared to buy us a few more blankets……
What if we take the advise of your handlers and decide to sleep on voting day, who will you blame?
When we took you to bomas on that beautiful morning you looked ready, you were a man with a vision, you shook our hands and promised us heaven, we have never seen you ever since……
Are you a man under siege?
#cowinchief
Comments
Momanyi says
Uhuru the best president ever.
REAL MGIRIAMA HALISI says
TELL THEM.
Thuo says
Yes. Loud and clear. The best president EVER!
JP (jinga Party) says
Look at his eyes, already drunk and the show not yet started. #DrunkardInChief
RICHARD ARAP says
The worst president ever in Kenya hata baba yake alikua better kwa speech mlevi sana huyu with no Idears only anger na kula nyama tukimeza mate 2017 all Kenyans with good will vote this boys out tukarabati nchi wamemali.za.
Yusuf says
The boys you are talking about are circumsized. The real boy is the kayhae. We shall not be ruled by kayhae! !!! Period
KKafero benzdero says
God knows what Kenyans r going through in the hands of Jubilee gvt.He will make away out of all these cases of corruption.
Anyagi wuod Aruka. says
agwambo, ako sawa kwa hiyo kiti.
REAL MGIRIAMA HALISI says
Maybe kisumu governor if not the opposition leader. We can not be led by somebody who opposes everything therefore we better be ruled by the armed forces if he wrongfully wins. Gen. Mwathethe should be ready to take over if incase ……….
Anonymous says
Kelele za chura hasiwezi zuia ng’ombe kunywa nani,Baba ako sawa 2017
Anonymous says
1.JP does use state agencies to medle with IEBC affairs. A bulk of the staff comprises these people. 2.missmanaged election is to the advantage of Jp. They know very well that in a free, fair, transparent election, they cant make it. This is why the VBR kits had to fail in 2013 so that some traditional cookery takes place. And no opposition observer was allowed in Bomas to witness the vice. This is where Isaac Hassan should blame himself for playing a puppet. 4.they claim to have been in the cold for 24yrs. And what of us who have been in the cold for 53yrs? 5.Why, we have just been reduced into voting machines. And when we vote otherwise, they say that we are dancing to foreign masters. 6.We are yearning for a leader who will treat all Kenyans equally regardless of race color or creed. 7.do we need NGO’S as a microscope to identify the ills that is taking place in the society? 8.why do these leaders want to create an environment where they hand over power to their friends? Are there secrets that they are hiding from the general population?
George says
I think change is coming, let us wait and see.
Rao says
Sawa Sawa
Anonymous says
Uhuru will never make it this time. He must go home. He has looted enough
Johnetta says
Very valid, pithy, suiccnct, and on point. WD.
Anonymous says
joho yuko bdo
http://vonscheractive.com/CA/Murphys/auto-Acceptance-insurance/ says
Pershendetje!! Do ta filloj edhe une kete diete sepse kam nevoje te bie ne peshe. Duhet pak vullnet por gjithsesi do ta provoj. Doja tju pyesja nese gjate dites mund te hash fruta? Dmth mbas ketyre vakteve. Pergezime per faqen !! Flm
http://tasteofmanilatoronto.com/CA/Canyon-Country/list-of-car-insurances-in/ says
Why not just stick to the bottles w/ breastmilk?If you want your son closer while feeding, buy one of those mommy nursing bras for dads (has a bra shelf where you put the bottle and it has its own ******. If thats not a good suggestion, they make ****** sheilds that you can buy that might help.You can always invest in milk storage bags and save up ****** milk as you pump. Good luck!