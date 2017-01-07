WHY Uhuru CANNOT RESOLVE the DOCTORS STRIKE

By S D O

When doctors arrived at state house Mombasa for their talks with President Uhuru, who had been billed as the final arbiter ~ and there was much hype about it ~ the media went on the overdrive, Nation even going as far as reporting, citing exclusive sources, that the president had managed to “strike a deal effectively ending the doctors strike”.

The ploy appeared simple. Call doctors. Use state house bully pulpit to force a bad deal on them. Claim credit for being caring and ending the strike.

It didn’t happen.

The negotiations have been moved back to the ministry level, and once again, the media has covered the FAILURE by the president himself to RESOLVE a national wage crisis.

What does it reveal when President Uhuru cannot inspire the kind of confidence that makes disputants put nation/country first?

In the Grand Coalition Government, most industrial action/strikes were being resolved by the Prime Minister. Even striking touts knocked the PM’s door.

Do you remember any time Uhuru resolved a national wage crisis? Perhaps none.

Uhuru is uniquely unqualified to be president. Doesn’t inspire anyone. Surrounded by tenderpreneurs who’ve captured the state. See labour (just wage) as being parasitic on the state.

Can’t resolve. Won’t resolve. Can’t pay. Won’t pay.

Vote wisely. In August.