ANGRY: WHY Migori county governor should LOSE the NEXT ELECTIONS

Migori Governor Okoth Obado should lose the 2017 general election if the fruits of devolution are to be felt in that county.
Migori county is wasting away under the heavy weight of looters in a corrupt executive, a wasteful county assembly and a pliant governor.
This is the shocking revelation after the county assembly gobbled a whooping sh 369.4 million in foreign trips. So useless were these trips that a number of foreign governments have banned Kenyan MCAs from visiting their countries on ‘official duties’.
Migori, one of the country’s poorest countries, last year drained more money in foreign trips than any other county, including Nairobi, which spent only sh 134 million, despite having more MCAs.
Elgeyo Marakwet county, richer than Migori, spent a measly sh 53.4 million.
Comments
Anonymous says
HYPOCRISY OF HIGH ORDER. THIS WHY KENYANS DONT EVEN TAKE RAILA SERIOUS WHEN HE TALK OF CORRUPTION. WHY OKOTH AND NOT ALI JOHO OVER 4MILLIONS UN ACCOUNTED 4. WHY NOT NYANGARAMA 7MILLIONS GATE. WHY NOT RAGUMA MCA NAIROBI TRIPS. WHY NOT KIDERO 50 MILLIONS GLASS.
nyaguthii says
What does Raila have to do with this. This is a concerned citizen making a point why the governor should not be reelected come 2017.
Anonymous says
Even H.E Raila O dinga is not an angel in corruption .Mumias ghosts haunt him
nyaguthii says
So you condone corruption. Raila already stepped aside let waiguru mpango wa kando follow suit
Anonymous says
You better look for something else to justify theft. Raila’s name won’t help you
Mackiche says
Let us give our ideas because we’re free to do so.A wrong can’t be corrected by a wrong because we are related.Bwana president these people are letting you down. Look all over chaos most of them are sleeping on the job. Twanga kalamu.
William Weke Odera says
Migori MCAs were on official and profitable trips abroad. Don’t blame the governor when you don’t have the facts of the trip end resultant expenditure .
Ochieng N says
You are talking of profitable trip,what have they came with so far
Marcellinah says
I pitty you who say obado should not be re-elected come 2017, i think with him being the first governor of migori county he has tried and we should not only focus on the failures but also achievements of an individual, OBADO is a leader and we should always adore him…..let us not have self interests on matters that can’t help us…..
selvine says
you r nt serious wid da future. what has obado done to da pple ov mig?
Anonymous says
U as a citizen of migory county what have you done for devlpmt in mg
yussuf abdalla says
Obando tosha 2017
yussuf abdalla says
Wewe mwenye unapinga obando jiulize umefanyia nn watu ama wakaaji wa migori
Chacha Maroa says
Stop politicing on issues you have no grounds to base your arguments. HE Zacharia Obado being the first gover on divolution he has really tried. Those making noise ask your selves, even the small family you have, you’ve failed to satisfy it fully.what of Migori county?
Obado Tosha.
collince says
Obado is the man of people in migori county,,he has bestowed the best of integrity and hardwork expected,pongezi sana H.E,Obado tosha 2017
dancun otedo says
obado has done achievement but election Will tell
Brendah Wednes says
H.E Governor has really tried and we have to appreciate, also encourage Him. the challenge that is dragging him behind is bursary distribution, we applied last financial year january and have completed schools without it Arekebishe as much as we know, N CHACHA BEEENE OBADO FOR 2017 Everyone is corrupt hakuna asiye na doa
amollo says
let him go
Boaz Otieno says
Okoth Obado has relly tried to tranform Migori compared to other Counties.MCAs trips is good since devolution is anew born to our Country Kenya so it was awise idea for them to go copy and emulate from those with devolution knowledge
Ken K'Adongo says
I as Ken K’Adongo tell you people that this government of H E Okoth is a government of the pple by the pple and for the pple. Even though no man is perfect under the sun, this man has done alot to be congratulated and i promise that SIRKAL will retain the post of governership come 2017.
Ayako of kokelo says
HE Obado is equal to the task and he is stonger than the goliath we do not know of!
Anonymous says
kwa hayo yote the man is going home