ANGRY: WHY Migori county governor should LOSE the NEXT ELECTIONS

Migori Governor Okoth Obado should lose the 2017 general election if the fruits of devolution are to be felt in that county.

Migori county is wasting away under the heavy weight of looters in a corrupt executive, a wasteful county assembly and a pliant governor.

This is the shocking revelation after the county assembly gobbled a whooping sh 369.4 million in foreign trips. So useless were these trips that a number of foreign governments have banned Kenyan MCAs from visiting their countries on ‘official duties’.

Migori, one of the country’s poorest countries, last year drained more money in foreign trips than any other county, including Nairobi, which spent only sh 134 million, despite having more MCAs.

Elgeyo Marakwet county, richer than Migori, spent a measly sh 53.4 million.