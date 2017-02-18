WHAT EXACTLY Will Raila Odinga Do If Elected President? Top 8 Things he is Committed to…

President Raila Odinga is committed to the following:



1. Growing the Kenyan economy so that our youths will have meaningful opportunities to contribute to the development of kenya.

2. Fair and equal distribution of the national wealth.



3. Providing financial incentives to small businesses to re-invest in the Kenyan economy, eliminating the numerous license fees and other unnecessary taxes currently levied against them.

4. Providing affordable healthcare to all Kenyans: no Kenyan should miss treatment simply because they can’t afford. His government will invest in healthcare, pay healthcare workers, and secure needed equipment.

5. Providing affordable and quality education to our youths.



6. Investing in water harvesting and irritation to wean our dependence on natural rain for agricultural production.



7. Making the lives of Kenyans better by eradicating corruption and creating a conducive atmosphere where citizens can genuinely create wealth.

8. In Odinga’s government, no member of the president’s family or their associates will be allowed to do business with the government. The era where President sisters and cousins win government tenders end with Jubilee.

For five years, working with President Kibaki during the coalition government, Kenyans got a taste of his vision for kenya. Because of his international connections, many companies made commitments to invest in kenya.

Sadly, most of these companies had rethink their commitment with kenya after Uhuru became president, due to constant demands for bribes.

Raila believes that with the right priorities, elimination of corruption and promotion of a culture openness, kenya has the potential to become an economic powerhouse in Africa.

Let’s make Kenya GREAT AGAIN. Let’s elect Raila Amolo Odinga as Kenyan next President.

Our future and the future of our kids are at stake. Stand with kenya, stand with RAO.