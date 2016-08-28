VIDEO: DRAMA in Nakuru as the Might Prophet Owuor UNLEASHES MIRACLES, ecstatic CONGREGATION



By KKK

Watch Video above by NTV to witness Prophet Owuor’s Super Grand Mega Revival and Healing Service. No, don’t gasp at the size of the crowd bigger than Rainbow Alliance (it was too large to be held at Afraha stadium, had to be relocated to a gigantic farm), don’t smirk that Caucasians are kneeling for him like God, don’t shake your head at the raised podium holding discarded wheelchairs, crutches and disability paraphernalia attesting to his healing abilities, don’t sigh at the frenzy with which the crowd has broken into at his arrival.

Instead, rise up on your feet and give him a standing ovation for an outstanding performance in religious theatre, the kind that has not been seen in Kenya in ages. As an art and culture critic, i give him a ten out of ten for artistry, organization and giving life to millions (we are all deluded in our different ways).

Prophet Owuor reminds us that life is performance and only performance, and if you can’t go big, go home.