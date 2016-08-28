VIDEO: DRAMA in Nakuru as the Might Prophet Owuor UNLEASHES MIRACLES, ecstatic CONGREGATION

By KKK
Watch Video above by NTV to witness Prophet Owuor’s Super Grand Mega Revival and Healing Service. No, don’t gasp at the size of the crowd bigger than Rainbow Alliance (it was too large to be held at Afraha stadium, had to be relocated to a gigantic farm), don’t smirk that Caucasians are kneeling for him like God, don’t shake your head at the raised podium holding discarded wheelchairs, crutches and disability paraphernalia attesting to his healing abilities, don’t sigh at the frenzy with which the crowd has broken into at his arrival.
Instead, rise up on your feet and give him a standing ovation for an outstanding performance in religious theatre, the kind that has not been seen in Kenya in ages. As an art and culture critic, i give him a ten out of ten for artistry, organization and giving life to millions (we are all deluded in our different ways).
Prophet Owuor reminds us that life is performance and only performance, and if you can’t go big, go home.
Comments
Gilbert says
In case you dont know, the mighty prophet David Owour is an end times prophet of God who has seen the coming back of Christ Jesus, God the father occationally speaks to him about events that will befall the nations of the earth includings earthquakes and healings that God will perfom through him. we are in the end times as the bible promised and Jesus is coming back and now God has chosen Kenya to host his end times prophet which makes kenya at the heart of this end times revival
Victor says
Hebrews 1:1-3 we do not need aprohet in this generation,because all prophecy was sealed by christ jesus who is now the heir of all things.what we need is the word.n faith not by deeds
James says
Those who accuse the man of God will be cursed terribly
Richard Arap says
Good prophet not like Kanyari , continue to harvest human being for God bwana Awuor.
Anonymous says
ONE day, When HE that sits on The Throne of Judgement, in eternity will judge. ONE day when people will take their places in eand the disobedient, blasphemous and un-holy people cursed to hell in eternal fire, that is when you will remember hte slander you have made against The End time Messenger for the Coming of CHRIST JESUS, who died on the cross.
Matthew 12:31-32
“Therefore I say to you, every sin and blasphemy [every evil, abusive, injurious speaking, or indignity against sacred things] will be forgiven people, but blasphemy against the [Holy] Spirit will not be forgiven. Whoever speaks a word against the Son of Man will be forgiven; but whoever speaks against the Holy Spirit [by attributing the miracles done by Me to Satan] will not be forgiven, either in this age or in the age to come.
joshua says
this is the mightiest prophet of the lord preparing the church for the glorious wedding feast of the lamb ,let those who have ears and are wise listen to what the spirit of the most high speaks through him and prepare well for that irriversable day of the coming of the lord..
max says
Maxwell says…I am sure that he is the true prophet of the Lord.
Zakayo says
Good Messege Prophet Awour Bt Sometimes The Media Leaves Me In Dilema About Him
Lemuel says
the media and all of us humans will pass,but the word of God,will never pass.Read the Bible to get eternal life,
prepare the way to enter the Kingdom Of God By asking God to forgive your sins and help you to avoid and overcome them then you will see and here bigger things than what merely mortal human beings can give
read The Book Of Malachi
Dan says
“A voice of one is calling in the wilderness,’ make straight the way for the Lord’ “.
Isaiah 40:3
You have seen and heard the servant of the Lord making this call. Kindly prepare for the coming of the Messiah.
benard says
exactly this is a man of God
a
DAVID says
This is a man of GOD of whom we should respect and honour
Antony Mutunga says
THIS IS THE VOICE OF THE HOLY SPIRIT,CHURCH BE AWARE,AMEN.
caren bett says
this is the mighty prophet of the LORD for real
Phillip Njoroge says
Surely time is over and we are privileged to have the end time prophet Owuor with us so that we may prepare for the coming of our Lord Jesus.
Let’s us listen to the voice of this prophet now lest we say we wish we knew after rapture(matt 24:40) has taken place.slalom Malachi 4:5.
WELDON CHEBUGEN says
Indeed, he is the endtime prophet.
kitosh says
He is the mightiest prophet of Jehovah Yaweh, The one preparing the church for the coming of the Messiah.You cannot dare blasphame against the Holy Spirit! How dare you point a fingure against the servant of the Lord!
Lemuel says
the anointed one of God,Yahwe
Franklin mwiri says
men of the earth, we have a servant of the Lord in the land.listen to his message and abide in it.lf he were from elsewhere, the Bible says a kingdom divided upon itself cannot stand. how can he blaspheme the name of Jehovah yet cripples stand,mute speak?repent for judging yourselfs people of the earth
Franklin Limo says
Jesus Said Iwill Send An Angel To Witness The Prophecy Of Jonh The Baptist So Catch Tight Wht U Have Because I Am Coming To Pay Evryone According To His Deeds.Prophet Owuor Is The Angel Jesus Has Sent To Us Before Is Coming.
Benjamin Barttonjo says
This is the mightiest endtime prophet of the LORD.Everyone and the media should not abuse and blackmail him.He the one written in malachi 4.Please let us listen to him and fear him.
Franklyne aluvala kivunaga says
Hes a true prophet ad we must not argure him
Dickson Shikhuyu says
True And True Prophet,make A Follow Up Of God’s miracles through him,reality and touching stories.
Franklyne aluvala kivunaga says
We need a rival meeting in kakamega
PST NEWTON says
WHY SHOULD ANY ONE ABUSE THIS ANCIENT PROPHET OF OUR TIME.THIS ABUSES SHOULD STOP.THIS IS CYBER CRIME AND SHOULD BE TAKEN SERIOUS.WHAT IF YOU ARE CALLED TO PROVE WHAT YOU CALL “PERFOMANCE”,WILL YOU BE READY?ARE YOU SO BLIND THAT YOU HAVEN’T SEEN EVEN ONE CRIPPLE WALK?REPENT THEN THAT CHRIST MAY TAKE AWAY YOUR MANY SINS THAT MAKE YOU GROPE IN THE DARK.THE MESSIAH IS COMING.
David Ekisa says
There is no doubt he is the messenger of The Living Mighty God
James says
Sammy Mavia says
Surelly He Is The God’s Choosen Prophet. These who deceive are charging the miracles for a price. Meaning they seek for there own profit but Owuor is not after that bussineses. He Is The Mightiest Prophet…!!!