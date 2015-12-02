USA’s FBI and UK’s serious crime unit may START Investigation on EUROBOND, Raila got all INFORMATION.

Eurobond saga is hot. If you thought NYS was huge, then you ain’t seen nothing so international in scope. The Eurobond math better add up.

US banking system is involved and therefore the FBI are said to have opened a file and assigned resources to pursue the matter, other sleuth agencies like UK’s serious crime unit are also set to step in since UK banks are involved.

The FBI will investigate because American banks are part of the loan syndication, to protect USA interests. The involvement of FBI and Britain investigative agencies will put Uhuru at the center of an international corruption investigation, with huge ramifications, and being dragged through the mud. I contemplate a situation where Uhuru may be denied visa to the US. If culpable, his businesses may be sanctioned.

The Eurobond issue is considered security issue to the United States since it has huge diplomatic ramifications. US corporations are required by various Congressional laws to desist from corruption, locally or abroad. And so this will spiral with massive contagion effect transversing transcontinental legal jurisdictions.

And you know the US is a morally upright and transparent nation. Uhuru should personally book an appointment with Raila. Eurobond is a potent international scandal. CS Rotich should be going to orange house or Raila’s Capitol offices.

Mr Rotich you’re a young man, just resign, before you get into Waiguru stage. All Eurobond transactions are in the cloud. And I bet you Raila has all the information he needs to prosecute this matter in the court of public opinion.

What Raila wants is to set the government up to get tempted to doctor documents to mislead the public. Raila is closing in on corruption. Kibaki knows it and he recently asked Uhuru to talk to Raila. Things are about to get murkier. But you see power blinds you, to the extent that 25 hrs flight away, I can see what Uhuru can’t see at his doorstep.

In the Star and at he height of 2012 pre-election debates, one Sospeter O wrote that Uhuru, Ruto are a threat to National Security. Ladies and gentlemen, by their ineptness, callousness, incompetence, they are driving Kenya into a precipice.

When Raila asks a CabineT Secretary something, they better be running. He has no executive power, but he has immense political power. Political power takes time to exercise, but it attains the same ends as executive power does.

Raila by his political power, derived from having the masses on his side, fired Waiguru. And Rotich, if he doesn’t watch out is on his way home, by Raila’s decree. When there’s a leadership vacuum someone is gonna fill it. Power abhors a vacuum.