USA’s FBI and UK’s serious crime unit may START Investigation on EUROBOND, Raila got all INFORMATION.

Eurobond saga is hot. If you thought NYS was huge, then you ain’t seen nothing so international in scope. The Eurobond math better add up.
US banking system is involved and therefore the FBI are said to have opened a file and assigned resources to pursue the matter, other sleuth agencies like UK’s serious crime unit are also set to step in since UK banks are involved.
The FBI will investigate because American banks are part of the loan syndication, to protect USA interests. The involvement of FBI and Britain investigative agencies will put Uhuru at the center of an international corruption investigation, with huge ramifications, and being dragged through the mud. I contemplate a situation where Uhuru may be denied visa to the US. If culpable, his businesses may be sanctioned.
The Eurobond issue is considered security issue to the United States since it has huge diplomatic ramifications. US corporations are required by various Congressional laws to desist from corruption, locally or abroad. And so this will spiral with massive contagion effect transversing transcontinental legal jurisdictions.
And you know the US is a morally upright and transparent nation. Uhuru should personally book an appointment with Raila. Eurobond is a potent international scandal. CS Rotich should be going to orange house or Raila’s Capitol offices.
Mr Rotich you’re a young man, just resign, before you get into Waiguru stage. All Eurobond transactions are in the cloud. And I bet you Raila has all the information he needs to prosecute this matter in the court of public opinion.
What Raila wants is to set the government up to get tempted to doctor documents to mislead the public. Raila is closing in on corruption. Kibaki knows it and he recently asked Uhuru to talk to Raila. Things are about to get murkier. But you see power blinds you, to the extent that 25 hrs flight away, I can see what Uhuru can’t see at his doorstep.
In the Star and at he height of 2012 pre-election debates, one Sospeter O wrote that Uhuru, Ruto are a threat to National Security. Ladies and gentlemen, by their ineptness, callousness, incompetence, they are driving Kenya into a precipice.
When Raila asks a CabineT Secretary something, they better be running. He has no executive power, but he has immense political power. Political power takes time to exercise, but it attains the same ends as executive power does.
Raila by his political power, derived from having the masses on his side, fired Waiguru. And Rotich, if he doesn’t watch out is on his way home, by Raila’s decree. When there’s a leadership vacuum someone is gonna fill it. Power abhors a vacuum.
Comments
Lucas Osodo says
Ths s hw it shld b Uhuru na wenzake wameiba sanaaaaaaaaa so they r tryn to shadow ths wth BAT n scandals of maize n Molasses issue.Tumejua hii Eurobond issue is hotter than NYS n tis goin to expose Uhuru internationally.
anonymous says
B.A.T SCANDAL???,THERE IS NO SCANDAL..WETANGULA WAS INVITED TO A MEETING IN EUROPE AND WAS BOUGHT A TICKET.FULL STOP!!!!
wanjiku says
LUHYA CANNOT LEAD, THEY ONLY KNOW KUTOMBA KUKU.
JALUO, CANNOT LEAD, THEY ARE UNCLEAN AND STUPID. NO COUNTRY IS LEAD BY UNCIRCUMCISED IDIOTS.
KALENJIN HAD OVER 30 YEARS TO EAT, BUT WAMELALA KAMA MURSIK.
THE KAMBA, LOVE SEX AND ARE CONFUSED FOLLOWING THE DEAD-MAN RAILA-ODINGA.
MOMBASA WAKO STAREHE YA KUTOMBANA MATAKO NA WAZUNGU.
TURKANA, SOMALI, SAMBURU, KISII, ARE CONFUSED LOT.
THE ONLY CHOSEN TRIBE IS KIKUYU.
LET KIKUYUS RULE FOR AS LONG AS POSSIBLE GIVEN THAT RAILA IS A DEAD MAN.
Anonymous says
You have changed my mind from kyts
Anonymous says
idiot
Elizabeth ( United Kingdom ) says
I do not understand this is a kenya national matter how do Uk uS are coming in who ODIGA Tinga why is coursing all the mess his father was the same to the nation why can’t this clan of moggis give kenya a breake. What are you doing Kenyans of goo d wii kibera and even kisum u slabs help young people please . With this old mad man either kikuyu luo Luyas 41 tribes we will be stagnant in development if we follow the king of poverty . wake up 41 tribes for development of the next great generationionYoung luo, Kamba,gusii, kale please 41 tribes let’s make kenya our Uk and us. Dream a kenya as United Kingdom or USA have a dream of your children you only got one kenya do no let one rich person to mess with your God given country. God bless Kenyans God bless Kenya.( WAKE Up WAKE UP KENYA)
Mr Me says
Liz, stop being so trivial and tribal sycophant. If any money is indeed lost, then it doesnt matter who raised the alarm. Unfortunately its Raila who raises the alarm all the time and your likes dismiss him casually. He did this a few weeks ago concerning NYS and said millions were lost but you thought he was fighting Uhuru or Waiguru- now over 20 people are in court and the govt has admitted a small change of over Kshs800million was lost. Give him a chance and let investigations run to the end and prove him wrong. Stop being a blind tribal follower even when corruption is pushing the country to the blink of collapse. Only time will tell again.
John Kinuthia says
Dear Kenyan Leaders:
Haven’t you learned from past scandals? Whether we choose to hide and pretend they never happened, They will still come back to haunt you. Ask Mwiraria and Murungaru. Latest,, ask Waiguru…… Kenya is not a small village in Kiambu or Kamagambo or Ekolomani. Watch this space…. OLE WAO!
Anonymous says
I agree with you
Benard says
I can’t blame you Liz. Your problem of thinking could be sickness..how do you say 41 tribes while it is only two tribes running the government? Kenyans have seen light regardless of their tribes. Raila has played an integral role in Kenyan politics and development. There is no way Kenya will develop to USA or UK levels of you are protecting a corrupt government. Raila is a King of democracy and progress. It is only that his constituent was isolated from previous government regime’s because Raila was always on opposition. Let us fight corruption, tribalism and nepotism and stop being a sycophant Liz.
Mr p says
Liz i cnt blame u at al,tribalism wont help u n kenya is big thn u.wastin kenyan money we wont allow at al
Big Baroz says
unless smbody doesent understand oppisitions work. without opposition tungeibiwa hata hewa so liz usione shida yw leo pekee ona ya kesho pia en dont be tribalistic.
Anonymous says
Ur a disgrace , ur in a first world country n still think worse than a person in Somalia…..ur busy washing dishes ….U can’t understand…everything is going up in this country.n well waiguru got hers…we just waiting on this too….trust me all will get served
Yup! says
You used be locked up destroying English like yhat while claiming you are in the UK…. Mbuzi
Anonymous says
Liz is in kiambu selling mutura while prete
Anonymous says
This lady is in muranga selling githeri and pretending to speak from UK, no wander her Kikuyu English has betrayed het
kibasu says
To you Elizabeth of United Kingdom. First of all the English you write betrays you, You write as one house girl in Kawangare, If indeed you are happy wiyth Uhuruto, why are spending your futureless time in UK washing old or dead people?
Anonymous says
Boss you are wrong,41 tribes are not sleeping as you insinuate. All tribes are awake expect the less than 3, who are drunk with power.
The nation is suffering coz of tribal alignments.
Rao is the chosen one for the voiceless; alternative leadership. He fires and hires; up the game.times are changing. We appreciate the experience, and his wisdom. Being a youth doesn’t mean you can perform. Uk is young,what are we seing,good,better or worse!
Anonymous says
True
Anonymous says
@ Elizabeth,
I do not know how you ended up in the land of Shakespeare and Macbeth…but still out of the money the USA got paid the money Kenyans owed them. Only the wananchi are not getting their share…
Anonymous says
how…
Anonymous says
that money…the USA got their debt paid…
Anonymous says
You seem to be supporting Corruption coz the issue in question affects mostly pole from your backyard?. Just asking!!!
Nyangaga George says
Any one who doesn’t knw how a fool argue should come and listen to Elizabeth.
Anonymous says
Debt was paid and other cash channelled to other ministries what the problem here Rotich release what you wanted to share with Raila to th public and opposition should shut up may be they are broke
Loyalist says
Idiot.. Do you even need to say you come from UK.Punda mjinga.check your grammar before imposing your as a citizen or maybe a UK immigrant.
Anonymous says
Liz,u r the kind who kills then stands aside 2 wail and scream…..do u know what 140 B can do?…..
Anonymous says
How can we have the economic development when the our public funds are being looted? Stop taking Kenyans for a ride, tell us what you know about Eurobond saga before tell us to wake up it seems you are supporting corruption!!!
anonymous says
YOU ARE A STUPID WOMAN.MONEY HAS BEEN STOLEN,MONEY ENOUGH TO BUILD A DUAL HIGHWAY FROM MOMBASA TO NAIROBI AND YOU SUGGEST WE KEEP SILENT??? NOT THIS TIME AROUND.YOU ARE A DISGRACE,IF YOU HAPPEN TO BE IN UNITED KINGDOM,DO NOT STEAL MEAT LIKE YOUR COLLEAGUES IN SOUTH AFRICA.
kiptoo says
liz you are lazy,tibalistic,stupid and arogant citizen of kenya in britain by mistake,u belong to kiambu county where men think opposition is an enemy and kenyatta is only kenyan who has a licence to grab steal eat and hide,
this tym round wanazitapika mpende msipende,call mwiraria will tell you this imefika kooni,kimunya muringaro and the rest know this better
Paul Kidew says
You need solid facts on urbanization and save for the Eurobond whose focal point you appear to be digressing from. Slum upgrading is not an initiative a politician takes up from his pockets but through a consortium of the tens of stakeholders the government of the day acting the patron, now has the governments past and present changed the abject situations in Korogocho, Mukuru Kayaba, Mukuru kwa Rueben, Kiambio, Gitwamba, Lunga-Lunga, Kiandutu, Ngomongo, and several other semi formal settings?
Okay Raila never did a thing perhaps even the Sinai pilot project isn’t in Kibera. But what happened when Waiguru walked in, cleaned the drainages and licked sere the coffers that supported such.
The Kenya’s Euro-Dollar bond with an exchange value over Ksh176.0…billions (2b)
Mulembe Bossy says
Utopia is a good place to be.The only problem is,you’ll never get there.
kimani waweru says
liz,
If you really had a home in your country you would not have migrated to uk. no wonder you are so blind and i bet you hail from kiambu where residents dont own even an inch of land thanks to the pigs you choose to protect. go back to history and kindly learn railas father was victimised for fighting not for the luos but the kyuks whose land was stolen by the britons who are now hosting you and later at ‘independence’ divided among the home-guard elites leaving you homeless. I ADVISE YOU SHUT-UP AND LET THE PATRIOTS DO THEIR THING..
Asher Ojuok says
Sema Liz kuwa na English Marasmus. Your parents should be refunded school fees . U did completely nothing during your studies and so referring to yourself as from UK. I pitty you siz.
maggie says
THIS SHITTY PROSTITUTE CALLING HERSELF LIZ IS ACTUALLY A KIKUYU MAN.
STUPID KIKUYUS, WAIZI, RAPISTS, CONMEN, MAVI YA KUKU.
Anonymous says
Elizabeth you’re from mount Kenya i can see with my empty eyes with use of sunglasses Raila is the man remember he is the one who campaigned for kibaki he says truth even if he will be president of state house he is a president of elite not tribalism, and elite pple from mount Kenya they know what am saying well. People try all means to find him in any corruption scandal but no way then u keep on singing molasses when other people have full provinces as there own farms na nyinyi hamna ng;ombe wewe.
Anonymous says
I never hurl abuses at people I know not but Liz your English and how you represent Kenya with such minute brain embarrass me…….one thing you fail to understand is that the euro-bond skirmishes are linking banks of US and UK hence them being partisan to it…………
wanjala says
As a countrymen, we ‘ve really cried enough over uncounted corruption scandals,(locally) bt since it reached internationally then, current govt is useless. Let me hope that US & UK will take constructive measures to rescue Kenyans from this scaring cemetery so called CORRUPTION. Am extremely sure that, Uhuru this roundu u r finished. Hon. Raila keep up may GOD bless u.
Anonymous says
Every country is a God given nation coz u talk as if God is only in Kenya, may b for u ur benefiting from corruption. Let’s know the truth we r all suffering coz of corruption
wanjala says
So called Elizabeth I can’t blame u, I should blame ur background!! B4 writing comments u should ready & comprehency the content! Y r u a shaming yourself on social media?! UK must involve ‘coz its banks are involved in the document, similar to US must involve ‘coz US’s banks are part of loan syndication so as to protect its interest. Maybe u r commenting carelessly ‘coz u don’t know extremely hardship life common Kenyan is undergoing. Watch ur statement/keep ur mouth shut. “Wakenya wake up” Kwani ulituacha kama tumelala ama tumekaa?!! U continue a waking in Uk na uachane na Kenya.
Anonymous says
I wish u could be staying in Kenya.u talk like that because you don’t kno the main calprint community who has the highest tribalism in Kenya.I have read your statement keenly,the individual names mentioned by you in your statement are the freedom fighters to common wanainchi.especially the jaramogis family.
Anonymous says
The money is a loan that involves US and UK banks
Zick says
Kenya at its best. Morons exported made in Kiambu. Don’t talk of 41 tribes lady. Kenya yes is of 41 tribes but 2 corrupt ones are in power. Get to class and fine tune your Engilish. Your Kikunglish kills. Style up. You shame ladies.
Anonymous says
That grammar my dear,free adult education is still their.
Anonymous says
Liz, I think you need to revisit your grammar class.
Anonymous says
You are the one who is supposed to wake up and face reality. Odinga is the only saviour for the poor Kenyans. Without him even our wives and children will be sold by jubilee. Plz think today move from yesterday reasoning .
Anonymous says
Eurobond ?? Does it sound Kenyan???
Peter says
First go to a linguistic school!
Anonymous says
YOU ARE NOT A PATRIOT
gikooo says
You must be shallow minded Elizabeth and think we can follow your version of thinking..
he is king of poverty because all the money has been stolen by the lords of wealth… how about that… and you are defending the same lords coz they feed you on their left overs
i would rather be poor but clean than rich and tainted
RAO is a leader and a half… the only opposition leader in the world who sends cold shivers to a government
Elizabeth ( United Kingdom ) says
What a stupid thing to connect Kenyan President and United States Tinga Do not compare we’re in kenya have our own laws do not mess us win your borrowed laws please canny you leave Kenyans alone.50years U and your father who left you a curs that you will never BE have forgotten what your father told you when you went to see him in Hospital remember your curse. RAIRA WE KNOW MORE. Come down babe
Dr kenya says
Even a dog has a better functioning brain than what you are carrying in that empty shell of yours. You could have been smelling and licking those soiled diapers you are cleaning everyday there in London. Go to kindergarten and start furnishing your language wee! ni Punda useless indeed.
Mulembe Bossy says
We have our laws but it makes me wonder how multipartism came to be in Kenya.Uliza Moi alifanyiwa nini?Why did the diplomats think of blocking Visas?I thought we are supposed to eradicate POVERTY,IGNORANCE and DISEASES.Hapo kwa ignorance ndipo pana kizungumkuti.Text book education si poa especially in Kenya.
Anonymous says
As they were mutilating your genitals they mutilated your brains as well.
Yup! says
This Man Elizabeth is truly drunk with insanity. He keeps contradicting himself of where he is( Uizi ya Kiambu) your English obviously betrays you. Am guessing a std 3 dropout. You r probably a watchman being fed your masters dog’s leftovers. Try posting in kikuyu for you have the wrong audience. Make your own rope and do humanity a favor… HANG YOUR ASS
Anonymous says
Good reply
JKM says
Agwambo! hell bent for 2017 election, nys ikaibiwa, walimu wakaibiwa Eurobond simeibwa, Agwambo husilalee lale lale, Agwambo husilaleee bado mapambano mapambanooo! wakenya msilalee lale lale bado mapambano mapambanoo, Agwambo! okoa kenya from ky92
wanjala says
Agwambo usilale lalelale eee Agwambo usilale bado mapambano mapambano mapambano! Bado mapambano! Baba toboa yote. Uliokoa nys, ukaokoa grand regancy, ukaokoa Wakenya dhidi ya mamluki(in black suit), Uliokoa Wakenya dhidi ya sukari haramu (Brazil), uliokoa Mau forest, ulipambana tukapata katiba mpya, ulipambana tukapata uongozi wa ugatuzi.mara hii unaokoa national treasury ya Wakenya maskini ilio kwenye mikono ya hayawani!!!! Nani kama wewe baba?!! Usichoke bado ni mapambano, toboa yote na sisi wapiga kura, tunatazama taratibu kinachojiri, ambapo mkenya zalendo hataribu kura kwa viongzi fedhuli walioko sasa. Kumbka, macho yetu yote ni kwako! Okoa Kenya baba!!
Mr p says
Poeple like liz,thea thnkin capacity is low n ths r pple who r laggin kenya behind kwani what is the work of opposite to the government on toes
DUALE says
Waaa huyu jamaa amekujasana …..
Dr kenya says
Corruption is a terrible cancer, it thrives in (KT) cells kinsmen-tribalism cells. To kill this cell kenya needs a fearless Dr like Raila Odinga to do a chemotherapy in all government departments and agencies. Those people who found being infected with this terrible disease, they’ll have to be quarantined from the general population. Waiguru should be sent to kamithi for quarantine.
Joe says
Hahaha hot air.
Anonymous says
Kikuyu government will rigg him next 2017 but that time Kenya will Melt .This is the Peoples President who is fighting for the common kenya natives including kikuyu folks. Odinga for President Otherwise Kitaumana Kumani na mkudule.-
Joe says
Wachakiumane useless
Owind Smalha says
We are back to the KANU theiving ways 100%.They don’t care a hoot if the economy goes to the dog’s.The more the sycophants eat the crumbs from the high table , the louder they shout innocence for the sake of their masters.
Anonymous says
God is watching
kigofa says
2017 ni baba ama kiumane.kikuyu woooote waende central akaibiane huko
kigofa says
2017 ni baba ama kiumane.kikuyu woooote
waende central wakaibiane huko.
nzuva jm says
I sugget people who think like Elizabeth of United kingdom to be castrated to stop her genes from sprending in the current society as well as in future generations. It is stupid to think that when evil is being committed by your tribal men is not evil. Corruption is evil. It kills n shd be condemed and dismantled. Raila is leading in that noble job.
May God bless him and the entire Kenya
Anonymous says
I wonder who is this employer of thwak Elizabeth i n UK. Kindergarten
Fred Oguko says
Raila Baba is the only CCTV,NIS,FBI JICHOPEVU we have, we will always believe in him.
Benard Nyamwaro says
It is all about cleaning the mess.
Let them start.
langaz says
corruption is deadly. kenyans should stop supporting corrupt leaders irrespective of their ethnic affiliations. Eurobond issue will disintegrate jubilee gov’t. Let the US and UK dig in to save kenyans from these relentless and gluttonous leaders. Power and wealth in kenya are abused by many.
Anonymous says
Greencard might have taken kenyan crooks to usa.Soon kenya will be free of crooks.
wuoddhako oyiedhi says
@ Elizabeth of “UK” first of all my dear, go back to School, begin at the Primary level. So that you polish your english, secondly dont expose your idiocy and ignorance on social media, dont comment on issues you know little of. lastly, and this is very important, tribal sentiments like the ones that you have just made, are driving this Country towards dooms day…
What will you do when you are through washing dishes and srewing dogs finally come to a halt, only to find that you have no Country to go back to?……..wake up!!!
Mmbarikiwa says
Jubilee govt has not only failed but has made kenyans look like thieves in global eyes.Raila should not rest,he is our only hope! Up! Up! Mr Tinga.We salute you.
Anonymous says
That is the tsunami i always predicted, alinyanganya Rao chapo kwa mdomo mbona ameshindwa kutafuna ameze.Baba chimba kama Moi ulingoa sasa huyu kinywere anazaliwa kama umenyoa dudu mara 72 times
Anonymous says
Corruption has become a religion in kenya,come down father and help us.
BEN MUASYA says
Fred Oguko. Well said.Raila is the only CCTV,FBI,Jicho Pevu Microscope we have. With Raila around
we (ordinary Kenyans) are able to know the government shady deals. Lets pray for him(Raila)
Jakawambi says
Elizabeth in uk Stop waisting your time in England , you was wazungu dishes for how long ? come and sell us vegetables in the street of Nairobi. Your spoiling our name.
Anonymous says
raila baba raila mwana raila roho mtakatifu. U r the bambatv,Gotv,cctv,fbi,cobra,elites,special forces,the marine,the recce. Ur name makes some pple collapse,vomit,commit sucide,forget their names even their origin. kamata watu wuod nyalego
KENNIX DAVID says
HOW I WISH GOD COULD ANNOUNCE THE WINNER OF EVERY PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS IN KENYA ……..RAILA WOULD’NT HAVE TO WORRY BECAUSE HE WOULD HAVE ALWAYS BEEN THE ONE……..HOPE MOUNT KENYA SEES THIS
Kamau says
I am frm central K, n corruption n tribalism will not lead to economic growth.If u love ua country,its time to dismise every one involved.Lets wait for the investigation.GOD BLESS KENYA.
jeff says
long live Raila……just to save our beloved country from the ills affecting the common man.
@Elizebathe…..
wake up and smell the coffee…., the corruption fight will be brought just right to your doorstep…
by non other than RAILA.
hate him to infinity, he has the will, the masses and God’s protection to execute!
Anonymous says
Yes kamau, I agree with u totally.
jaothaya says
Liz here now requires some Education for you to air your view, but the way you reason go for Education first then come back. what this people dont understand people are leaned and know what happened about Eurobond. do not think that Any loan full of Euros is A Eurobond. what Baba is talking about is Looting that took place in the treasury in the name of Eurobond please we need to know ama Uhuru na Ruto to resign since they are the big thieves and are busy sacrificing ther cabinet ministres in the name of stepping a side. us us kamata weka ndani ICC.
Kayaman says
Elizabeth,you n i know that you dont live in the U.k,uko tu hapa USHAGO KIAMBU.
Sick of kenyans like you who are of the school of thoughts that when one is corrupt…..it is okay if they’re from your tribe.
Elizabeth you’re better off dead!
Longlive Rao,viva RAILA AMOLLO ODINGA!
Jm says
Am shocked to hear,there is another n bigger corruption (eurobond) which makes Nys scandal look like a childs play!! The corrupt rich ruling class are suffocating us poor people. It’s time,the jubilee should pack and leave kenya. Wire sick and tired of there stealing n looting! They have become greedy as the grave,and unsatisfied like death! It’s good that,the British investigators and the FBI are taking over,dont trust our stupid corrupt judges n CID. Infact after they complete investigating,they should arrest,charge and jail them in there far away prisons never to set foot in kenya again. They should rot in jail. They lack moral authority to rule kenya and a disgrace!! They living in fools paradise enjoying delicious meals,like eating chickens while poor kenyans eat like a chicken. They dont understand thing like sleeping hungry coz there bellies are full 24/7. These corrupt filthy rich worship success and money,a sight of a poor man is an eyesore to them. They dont care about the majority poor,thats why the loot and steal for i,myself and me. They feel secure in there comfort zone with lots of stolen money,forgetting it’s there highway to the grave!! A little while longer,the LORD will cut them off,and they will be no more! And GOD’S poor children will celebrate,dance and rejoice..free atlast! Free again! Free again! The wicked corrupt rulers are gone!! Praise the LORD!!
kimani waweru says
interesting reading on kenyan pesidency and sychophancy
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=3&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=0ahUKEwiZl4myub_JAhWGaxQKHYhJA1YQFggpMAI&url=https%3A%2F%2Fapis.google.com%2Fwm%2F1%2F103838649381674093033%2Fposts%2FhULEPwB96kB&usg=AFQjCNEXb4ADLTAuWPY8MRrNyQ4ribNaLQ&sig2=z-NkIBA94JCAivpDBKaOgA
maina says
Don’t blame liz.she represents the ignorant group of Kenyans…borh affected by te vice of corruption
Mapesa says
Elizabeth,where are you?If you are in the uk,then you are a loud sounding nothing as per your comment !!
Miencha says
It is Vi
va Raila Amolo Odinga. We’ll stand with you on this to the end. Long live Agwambo!
Kephar Alloys says
Ignore Raila at your own peril, he has all it takes to get into power, some thought his prowess is whining, Jubilee is now in hot soup of mbocu,, mukundo!
Kamenyulia na kananuka he has even ran away to s.Africa kagura ni ngoma, matoko
isaac says
hahaha…… this thing is getting hotter…… Mr. President, u failed to treat every part of your towel properly,,,,, see now… the part that wiped your ass gonna wipe your face… lol
Peterson says
Uhuruto must be aware of the terrible state that poor Kenyans are leading. They should use the tax payers’ money appropriately to uplift their(kenyans) status. Why is Henry Rotich inviting Raila Odinga to his office, will he invite all kenyans who wants to know where the money went? Uhuruto and Rotich should behave, they are not children or rather are kenyans children!
wanjala says
Agwambo usilale lalelale eee Agwambo usilale bado mapambano mapambano mapambano! Bado mapambano! Baba toboa yote. Uliokoa nys, ukaokoa grand regancy, ukaokoa Wakenya dhidi ya mamluki(in black suit), Uliokoa Wakenya dhidi ya sukari haramu (Brazil), uliokoa Mau forest, ulipambana tukapata katiba mpya, ulipambana tukapata uongozi wa ugatuzi.mara hii unaokoa national treasury ya Wakenya maskini ilio kwenye mikono ya hayawani!!!! Nani kama wewe baba?!! Usichoke bado ni mapambano, toboa yote na sisi wapiga kura, tunatazama taratibu kinachojiri, ambapo mkenya zalendo hataribu kura kwa viongzi fedhuli walioko sasa. Kumbka, macho yetu yote ni kwako! Okoa Kenya baba!!wanjala Joseph (juba)
jubilated jaluo says
I really dislike cord principal. Too arongant to be president
jubilated dhaluo says
Can you explain how pesa kwa vijana was spent. In the mean time relax the CS will bring the document to you ,place them on your lap Mr high almighty bure kabisa
Mau mau says
I heard someone say Liz is a kikuyu watch man!!! I have been around for sometimes but have never come across a kikuyu watch man this is a pro,,,,,,,, for luhyias and kisssssss, you can bash Liz and even call her names but you can’t ignore her point ,,,,,,41 against one did not work and will never work ,,,,it’s simple you will remain subjects of the mighty mt, Kenya nation tll the end ,,,someone said mau mau ,,,,,,they liberated you That why today you can write your nonsense ,,,,,someone said we will kill and chase them ,,,,,please don’t dare they are ruthless when they decide to be remember Mungiki in naivasha,,Nakuru eld they even took the war to kibera math are and korogocho ,,,the likes of aladwa will have to relocate now that he has declared war on the real warriors
Yup! says
You must be watchman from mt not because of luck of education but the immortality traits bestowed upon y”ll . Go hump a goat or something
Yup! says
Well well well!!! I know believe that people can speak through their ass. Thanks mau mavi you taught me something. I also don’t recall mau mau tackling the diplomacy that gave us independance.
I would never minimize the contribution of the mau mau towards our independance. Blank panthers never brought civil rights to the minorities in the US, Zulu militants did eradicate apartheid, deplomacy takes time and works. All freedom is genuinely achieved by educated honest engagement by opposing ideologies.
Make no mistake mr half dick the silence of THE OTHER TRIBES SHOULD NOT BR CONFUSED WITH WEAKNESS. WE ARE ALLOWING OUR LEARNED LEADERS TO NEGOTIATE EQUALITY FOR ALL. MARK MY WORDS THERE IS NO BETTER WARRIORS THAN THE EDUCATED ONES. USING FAKE NAMES DONT MAKE YOU SCARIER. ATI MAU MAU.
chieta the teacher says
Elizabeth- if you are intelligent enough,edit your comment and apologize to your fellow Kenyans……
Anonymous says
I love my girl so much the way our leaders love corruption, it will never end.
RICHARD CHIM says
Choices have consequences ulimwengu mzima wametuona tukifanya matope ni kama mtoto anaye koroga mavi yake. We have seen terrible things in this gvnment ,please my country fellows lets stand up and say enough is enough we remove this leaders, am sorry to call them by that name bcoz they don’t deserve , Uhuru na Ruto wametuabisha kabisa liz haoni hiyo pengine ni girlfriend of one of those people or she is benefiting from the corruption going on .2017 lets change. Heko kwa RAILA nampenda mimi mwenyewe kwa roho yangu na mtu asini chukie
namuombea awe rais na hayo ni maoni yangu.Ni maajabu kiongozi kusema hakuna kuongeza mishahara kwa wafanya kazi na huku yuaiba pesa zetu bila huruma, kumbe alisimamisha mishahara ili waibe kiasi kizuri cha pesa.
Mau mau says
Yup I will pardon you because you cannot understand (war) or liberation struggle but for your information any successesive freedom organization will be composed of a political wing and a fighting unit you look at PLO sSPLA SPLM and you will get the picture ..mau mau was the fighting unit while kau was the political wing which one did your fathers belong to ? When mau mau were battling the British your grand parents were either there soldiers or couriers cooks and maids shamba boys and so on there is several movies on the mau mau liberation that would put you in the know
dan says
total bullshit money was meant to be spent.
