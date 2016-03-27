HERE is the UNTOLD story about Education CS Dr Matiangi, Kenya’s Version of President Magufuli

By Nyangwara Ben Mose via Facebook
Education Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Okeng’o Matiang’i’s efficiency, tenacity, and leadership and Kenya is growing by leaps and bounds. This Simeon Nyachae underling is coming to his own as one of the most efficient and effective performer of his master, Uhuru Kenyatta. God knows son of Jomo needs men of integrity like Matiang’i!
Out of his humble Kisii roots, Fred is no traiblazer. He is the receiver of the baton of efficiency on the third or fourth wrung in a 4 X 400 hundred meter relay featuring his Godfather, Mzee Nyachae, Dr Zachary Onyonka, and his immediate and highly effective boss at ICT, Dr. Bitange Ndemo.
The one and only time I met Dr. Fred Matiang’i was in February, 2000. He was in the company of Mr and Mrs Simeon Nyachae when I picked them up at Logan Airport in Boston, and drove them to a function at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. I engaged both mzee and mama Nyachae but one thing that struck me out that day during the Harvard trip and at a six man lunch is that Dr Matiang’i never opened his mouth to opine on anything we were engaged in.
At our dinner table was Harvard University Emeritus Professor of Anthropology, Dr. RobertLevin who, with his wife, have studied and written about the Gusii people with the help of the Nyandusi family since the 1950s. Simeon Nyachae himself is a rare man of oratorical brilliance and conversational ability if you ever get the chance to engage with him man to man.
As for Dr. Matiang’i on that day, it was either a case of still waters running deep or I was in full stare of the very exemplification of a court poet waiting for the master to prod him for attention, but which such attention never came! Fred wore the face of a poker player and the mask of the Makonde of Malawi. The man was deadly mute.
Thus far, Fred has proved himself to be one of the most effective of Uhuru’s Cabinet Secretaries. Sadly, that’s as high as he’s gonna be perched in the wrung of our tribalized Kenyan politics. His minority tribe betrays him for he’s no Kikuyu, Luo, Kalenjin or Luhyia. His poker hand is perpetually small.
However, Fred, like his mentor and benefactor, Simeon Nyachae, has to be his best man in a system that cares more about surnames than performance. Basically, in the tribalized nature of siasa Kenyaleo, the best daktari can ever be is Governor of Nyamira County, something he must surely think about considering the joke of leadership we have in Nyamira County right now. A combination of Dr. Matiang’i and Dr. Matunda Nyanchama will put not only Nyamira, but pana-Gusii on the global map. With such icons in charge, many of us will knock the door to serve.
Strike while the iron is hot, sir. I never liked your ilk but you have proven me wrong. Our people need you. Don’t fail us. They say chance always favours the best prepared. Thou art the man of chance, of the hour, of destiny, Fred. The baton is yours, bro. Drop it not, kakangu.
Ebisio, endugu.
Anonymous says
I like the guy, he knows what he is doing unlike Jacob kaimenyi
Okingi says
Let him not dream of trying to vie for President when baba is still alive!
Anonymous says
Unaongea nn?
Okumu says
Baba ni nani and soon he follow fidel to hell.
ontil says
in a kisii language “Baba” means an old mother
George says
So what untold story have you told us about Dr Matiang’i?
Anonymous says
Surely….I’m still waiting for the Matiang’I untold story!
mideko henry says
hahaa…calm, sharp, tactical, efficient, godly, no nonsense, anticoruption etc is untold story about this great man.
benson says
And this is where we get it all wrong. Just when one starts to give his best to the nation, we do not get short of praise to give him a tribal tag. I am so proud of this man trying to clean up the rot in the educational sector where others have just been joy riders. I would have known daktari is an omogussi until you opened your mouth to spell the crap and for you know he needs to aim is effort in the governor’s seat in Nyamira and not the brilliance with which he is tackling the rot in the national arena. Stand up to your full height and see the light. Daktari I am for once seeing someone redeeming our educations sector. You have the goodwill. Even the DP once tried but the stint was short no one remembers.
Sgwaya says
Work, work and work. Not a time to evaluate you yet.
Solanus Mweberi says
Well said. Matiang’i has proved that Gusiiland produces performers,not jokers. The fear is,will Daktar survive in a regime that glorifies and rewards mediocrity and scorns and punishes meritocracy?
Muange wycliffe says
Dr.Matiang’i is the man Kenya needs in the Ministry of education,science and Technology.Go ahead mheshimiwa and clean the mess in the education docket.
peter nyachome says
Getting people like Dr. Matiangi is difficult in our current society. The president cannot to go bulldoze every cabinet to be like him. The president is also supporting him. the mind set of our people are bad everywhere people are strategising what to take from the government. We appreciate Daktari so much we just hope there were 6 Matingi’s in this government.
Patricia says
Dr.Matiang’i is not only commited to doing good to his nation but also he remembers that his efferts shall not go unrewarded for rescuing this generation and generations to come. God bless your good work Dr. We need a Matiang’i in police, ant corruption, land and health….yes we need more of this
nillah says
nice one, now tell us more about him and former Nairobi vice chancellor prof George Mugoha.
Matiang’i cant vie any seat from nyamira county
he is originally from kisii county’s south mugirango sub county
Ben'Mo says
He has land and property in Borabu. That qualifies him as a Nyamiran, de jure and de state.
mideko henry says
dr. fred is not a politician 4 ua info….he is a stauch adventist faithfull. u know adventist well they have no pasion 4 politics n political seats like govonor.
anonymous says
People are enslaved in their own mindset. The constitution allows him to vie for any sit in any part of the country. Who in their right mind wouldn’t want a performer. The educated youth should be at the fore front to campaign for perfotmers so that atleast our future generations will be in a safer Kenya and society. Let’s learn to appreciate others no matter where they come from as long as they are doing the right thing and that is the only way we are going to beat this animal called tribalism and regionalism. How l wish he would be my governor in Kirinyaga county.
jmo says
Matiang’i ain’t bad but he needs to sthethesize teachers’ endless efforts in regards to their rewards, ongezea walimu pesa bwana waziri
Anonymous says
Mtu wa vitendo.
Ben'Mo says
Oh Lordie…these were but my humble musings on my Facebook wall. How this became public fodder,sijui.
Nisamehe tafadhari. My primo English teacher is yelling at me beyond his grave….brevity is a mark of wit. Sadly, brevity is not my forte.
Inyabere.
Keen citizen says
good one but i don’t have to buy the idea that he should join politics especially Nyamira an ODM Zone and the third most corrupt county in the universe of Kenya. He should serve Jubilee to the end as a CS. even there, he will be serving Kenyans
Chris says
Great upcoming kisii top leader…..
Anonymous says
he’ll cool very soon after kula kitu kubwa
mideko henry says
Fred is 1 man that i can bet God himself in heaven that HE cant take kitu size yeyote…he is a STRONG TRUELY , GENUINELY BORNAGAIN seventh day church elder.
Bokoo Omwansa says
While the guy looks like he is really set to do a good job, am left wondering who came up with the heading of this article….Kenya’s Version of President Magufuli…. Thought someone would have gone deeper and justify the title. What do they have in common? What have been his past achievements in terms managerial efficiency? Has he been offered “chicken” in the past like our IEBC and refused? True he is trying to unmess our KNEC and may give hope to those of us who are disgusted with the rote learning leading in worst case scenario graduates- at whatever level, who are functiionally illiterate. While praying for him to at least leave a mark in the education sector, some people are good at being foot soldiers than commanders. Maybe he is just a good soldier
Anonymous says
THE ARTICLE SAYS NOTHING ABOUT THIS GUYS ACCOMPLISHMENTS…WHAT HAS HE DONE IN THE EDUCATION DOCKET TO WARRANT THIS KIND OF LAUD??
mideko henry says
UKO NA MACHO NA MASIKIO KWELI NDUGU….
1. BOOK purchasing cartel congame in schools which kaimenyi was accomplice was slained.
2. nationwide knec ages long exam cheating billions syndicates company is winding up.
3. absentee teaches with coats on their chairs in staffrooms are treambling looking at the gates.
4. principals corruptions on school money in icu.
5. politicians dirty linens thrown out of schools.
6. digital error in broadcasting in bliss with kenyans for ever.
7. billions kaimenyi, waigurus scam, afya 5billions error scandals unheard off in education
after the audit since he took over.
9. briefcase universities barons are out of biz, bachelor of science in swags smiliing and using washrms kind of degrees thron out of universities etc,,,etc,,,etc…etc…etc…etc…etc…
wycliff says
Matiangi is good. Let him hit his peak. Your article is riddled with abagusii undertones. We all know he comes from kisii land and we need not to be reminded about that. His brilliance and meritocracy has nothing to do with abagusii. Your are the biggest tribalist disguised in purportedly empathetic article about tribal politics in Kenya
Silas ratemo says
Let him be the kisii spokesman,already anointed by me.any qstn direct it to me
Dan says
To me, daktari Matiangi na aendelee kunawiri katika uwaziri. We n3ed ministers of this calibre. All p9liticians aged above 60 yes should retire. They are tribalizing the youth. Baba mini!!!!!!!!
Dan says
Baba ni jina. Hats sisi ni babs !!!
david morondi says
Dr our next governor in nyamira County in 2017
Rosemary kem says
Hey!Kwny mmemwrmia aje hvy?Hop hmtamlet dwn xna eeh
Ben'Mo says
As stated earlier, these were my private thoughts meant for my Facebook wall. I have no idea whatsoever how Star magazine appropriated the material and published it. I am not a journalist or paid writer. I opine here and there as a lay man. Siasa ya Kenya sipendi. I have spent more than 20 yrs abroad and I am the least qualified to ask chochote from my fellow Kenyans. I hope I haven't offended any you, folks.
Chris says
"Fred wore the face of a poker player and the mask of the Makonde of Malawi. The man was deadly mute." That is Dr. Okeng'o Matiang'i I know.
SAMORA says
In my opinion, He is the best CS at the moment in the current regime
OMBABA SILAS says
u dont have to shout the man’s identity dont show us how inferior your tribe is.
Rosemary kem says
Kenyans and tribalism! Buh! Leave Matiang’i alone. He has identified a problem and wants to solve it.
MAnyara says
Man Ako Xawa
MAnyara Erick says
But Let The Man Try To Use Dialogue When Passin His Laws Also Reduce His Force Since This Is Kenya It Wil Not Change.
Douglas says
daktari is a man on top of his game,believe you me,given a chance as a future president of kenya.He shall weed out all corrupt hands from power
Ernest says
Hongera Daktari kwa kazi njema kasa kamba.
Peter says
This is the man for Kenya not Gusii.
Ndisi says
Want to see the 200A’s if they were true
linet kwamboka says
eeeeh matiangi our future president
Joseph webala says
He has demonstrated his ability excellently. Let him if possible streamline varsity education and lastly if kenyans are mindful of their nation try him for the highest office on their land. Look at him as a kenyan and we speak of kenya not minority tribe or omgusii. He is beyond nyamira!
vincent openda mobiki says
Zablon Onduto says
Matiang’i is simply demonstrating to kenyans what they need in leadership, for us to acquire the better nation we all dream of. Make him the president of this nation, and you’ll realize that kenya is not jst another poor east african state, after all what is biggest source of poverty to any society, if not the short cuts people tend to adopt in everything they do in life…?