WHY Uhuru Must Be Sent to Gatundu on 8th August 2017, Corruption, Incompetence, Tribalism, Insecurity, Economic Slump and Much More….

By Antony Kibagendi via FB

In the runup to the 2013 general elections, UHURUTO promised heaven, they have however delivered an already lit hell. I remember they promised 5 World Class Stadiums,we havent seen one, not even modernization of existing ones, they said they would create 500, 000 jobs annually, I have instead witnessed downsizing by every Bank, all insurance companies, and even in the processing and manufacturing sectors, multinationals have moved to neighboring countries. I remember their posters showing photos of modern electric trains, they have instead given us some traditional wagons, which they picked from a southern chinese museum.

I remember, they said maternal healthcare would be free and seemless, instead, money meant for that, was used to pay the Presidents sister who supplied the ministry of health with metallic containers @ costing 10 million bob, almost 300% above the regular purchasr price, thereby straining counties in the provision of this essential service. Then there was the 10, 000 Kilometers of Tarmac Road, just been notified, they havent done even 1000 kilometers yet. The list goes on and on…….

Now, beyond the fake promises, here is why Uhuruto should be cooling their heels in GatunduSugoi…

CORRUPTION: Since independence, this nation hasnt witnessed the kind of corruption we have seen in the past 4 years, from the Hustlers Jet, to SGR, to NYS, Youth Fund, Irrigation Scheme Funds, Ministry of Health Scandals,Amina Mohamed AU campaigns etc, etc

TRIBALISM/NEPOTISM: There are no greater tribalists in Kenya, than UHURU and his deputy Ruto, from the cabinet, to principal secretaries, parastatal heads, board members, top security officers, to everywhere in Govt, they have focused on appointing their tribesmates and relatives, then they give one or two positions to other communities and call that the face of kenya, this breeding of extreme tribalism has weakened the cohesiveness Kenyans had started enjoying during the NUSU MKATE govt.

INCOMPETENCE: I know everything else mentioned above points to incompetence, but here i will be specific, especially with the fight against corruption, like now, what is The Principal Secretary Ministry Of health still in office? He has openely stolen, and built a multimillion home with the proceeds, he has messed up thestriking DOCTORS/NURSES talks, but UHURU still thinks, theres no somali, or kisii or luhya or luo who can hold that position. Then, there was the teachers strike whose talks were inconclusive, they were literary forced to go back to work. And alot of other scenarios where Uhuru has completely refused to provide leadership.

INSECURITY: Theres no period we have experienced insecurity like we have during the Uhuru tenure, forget about the terrorist attacks, look at what goes on in North Rift, look at the kidnappings, look at how the City has become insecure, our borders have become too porous, refugees are not in camps, but in the streets of Nairobi and Mombasa, assassinations whose investigations are played around with to hide evidence……

HIGH COST OF LIVING:In the runup to 2013 elections, they said the cost of Unga, sugar, fuel wojld come down, however, what we are experiencing is the absolute opposite. Am not an economist, but i can tell the economy is doing badly, kenyans are straining because of bad economic decisions, especially borrowing by the govt for Uhuru and Rutos personal use, like the Eurobond. When international crude oil prices go down by huge margins, in Kenya, the ERC reduces the pricing by a negligible margin, and the govt introduces new taxes…..the dairy sector is monopolized by the Presidents family, they price Milk and its products as they wish,where did the rain start beating us??????

SKEWED DEVELOPMENT: This has been witnessed in the Presidents tours across the country, when he goes to places outside Central Kenya and Rift Valley, he gives promises or small time projects, but when in his “zones” he launches massive projects or give humongous amounts of money even to miraa farmers!!!!!! Writes off loans for farmers in central kenya etc. And the national Govt wants to build county headquarters for poor counties, the first two include Isiolo, and is it Tana River, the next two include Kiambu and Uasin Ngishu…… So Kiambu and Eldoret are among the poorest counties. Then theres the IDPs compensation that started in the last regime, and was “finished” sometime in 2016, special communities were compensated, while those that are not havent been compensated. The special communities are still manufacturing IDPs to be compensated!!!!

These and other many reasons make UHURUs govt the worst performing, even their PR gimmicks aren’t working any more,they now want to used any inappropriate means to try and get re-elected. We must unite as Kenyans, including those from Central and Rift valley, because they too dont have special super marts and Petrol stations, they were also lied to.This is a revolution, it is a revolution of values that must go beyond the traditional tribalism and nepotism.Let us think about our future, the future of our children and what we genuinely deserve as tax payers, look at our neighbours Ethiopia and Tanzania , theh will soon overtake us because of poor judgement during elections. We deserve better, let us send Jubilee home.

#UhuruOneTermPresident