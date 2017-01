Men and women who’ll run Trump cabinet.He went for the old and experienced…

President: Donald J Trump,70

Attorney General:Jeff Sessions,70

Homeland security:John Kelly,66

Commerce:Wilbur Ross,79

Energy :Rick Perry,66

Health and Human services:Tom Price,62

Housing and Urban development:Ben Carson,65

Interior;Ryan Zinke,55

Labour:Andrew Puzder,66

Transportation:Elaine Chao,63

Treasury:Steven Mnuchin,54

Agriculture:Sonny Perdue,70

Veterans affairs: David D.Shulkin ,57

State ;Rex Tillerson,64

Defence;James Matis,66

Trump has gone for age and experience.The tried and tested in various fields to help deliver on his pledges

Ghana ,recently elected 72 year old Addo Akuffo Dankwa.

Nigeria elected 74 year old Gen.Buhari as head of state.

Halafu hapa KAMEME FM inasema old politicians must retire!