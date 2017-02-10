Uhuru WANTS a Second Term…..But For WHAT?

By Mboko

When Mwai Kibaki run on a PNU ticket in 2007, his campaign slogan was ‘Kazi iendelee.’ I was not a fan of Obaks because i hated his aloofness though i admired his insidious pragmatism. But truth be told; by 2007 Kibaki (with the help of Raila and the Narc team) had done a lot.

He had laid a foundation for a major economic recovery through infrustructure projects mainly in transport, telecommunication, IT and education. The following were already underway:

1. Major road construction across the country e.g. Mombasa-Nairobi-Nakuru-Eldoret and Kisumu Highway, Thika Super High way and many others

2. Rehabilitation of the Kisumu International Airport, JKIA and other small airstrips

3. Rolling out of Fibre Optic Cable. The first of its kind in the region which has led to growth of the IT section

4. Free primary education

5. The Lapsset project

6. Recaliberation of major sectors in finance mainly banking, Co-operatives (and Sacco), Insurance and micro-credit financial institutions

7. The new constitution

.

.

.

All these projects were encapsulated in a long term strategy dubbed Vision2030. Kibaki had a clear picture where he wanted to take Kenya despite the personal and political challenges he faced. So it was actually prudent for him to run for a second term to continue with the aforementioned work he had began.

He recaptured power controversially and went on to serve for five more years. He retired in 2013 and gave Uhuruto a much better country where major sectors were in good economic health, kids were going to school and the national debt was only a billion Kenya shillings. Kazi iendelee had made sense after all and when Kibaki left Kazi ilikuwa inaendelea.

Uhuruto took over from Kibaki and within two years, they had destroyed almost all that Kibaki and Raila had done in ten years. Uhuruto have no vision for Kenya even as they claim Jubilee will rule till 2070. They have become nothing but connoisers of cruelty, afficionados of destruction, mascots of impunity and paragons of moral decadance.

Under Uhuruto Kenya has been permanently in reverse gear. Jubilee has undone almost everything that Kibaki and Raila accomplished. The very foundation of Vision2030 is already fractured. The following has happened:

1. Massive thieving and looting of public coffers. No need to name the corruption scandals. They are household names in Kenya. This advanced form of corruption has propelled the national debt close to 3trillion Kenyan shillings.

2. All projects under Vision 2030 are stalling. The SGR has taken more than 5years to reach Mtito Andei. Lapsset is dying

3. Education is now a business. Lecturers are on strike

4. The economy is malnourished and Kenyans are dealing with unprecedented inflation. Many companies have closed and those remaining are laying off workers everyday. Jubilee has not revived or commissioned any industry

5. Diminishing of the stature of Kenya regionally and internationally. Total collapse of diplomacy

6. The collapse of the health sector. Doctors are on strike for the third month now

7. Kenya Defence Forces are stuck in a dumb war in which only the Mount Kenya Mafia benefits through security contracts and supply of foods, medicare and other resources through corruption. Yet still Kenya under Jubilee has become a training ground for terrorists.

.

.

.

Basically Kenya is sinking into an abyss. The government is unable to handle with basic obligations. State agencies have become moribund. Kenya is now a hub for drug barons with the president implicated in the saga. Kenyans are starving even in highlands like Murang’a and Kieni. Tribalism is at an all time high. Every child born owes govt 80, 000bob. The future has never been bleak.

There is nothing that Jubilee can show for the five years in office. They run for the presidency to shield themselves from ICC and they succeeded after killing many witnesses. That is their sole achievement. Choices in deed have consequences as John Carson warned us in 2013.

That is why it baffles me that they want a second term. Kibaki was justified to ask for a second term. He had to finish the work he had started and that is why ‘kazi iendelee’ resonated well even with those who opposed him.

But what does the twin ICC suspects need a second term for? They do not have any project to continue or any vision to fulfill. All projects they launch are Kibaki and Railas. Do not tell me about electricity in mud houses. They are so confused and are dancing in Mombasa as our soldiers die in Somalia, sick Kenyans die in doctorless hospitals, students are out of lecturerless institutions of higher learning and Kenyans are staring to death.

They have zilch to show for their quest for another term and that is why their campaign slogan for the second term despite all that is going on is TUKO PAMOJA. Can any Jubilee supporter give us a single reason why Uhuruto want to rule for another five years? These drug addicts and adulterers do not deserve a second term. They never even deserved the first one.

