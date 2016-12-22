”Uhuru Jubilee is like a CORNERED WILDBEEST”- Says Hon Musalia Mudavadi

*Jubilee is a cornered wildbeest, Statement by ANC leader MusaliaMudavadi*
I congratulate members of Opposition in Parliament for staging a spirited fight for peaceful, free and fair elections in Kenya. The victory is not without precedent because the people of Kenya have always succeeded in thwarting forces of evil.
The legislators have demonstrated that tyranny of ideas can frustrate tyranny of numbers. The IEBC must now put in place the IEBC ICT stakeholders committee to do scenario and sensitivity analysis that will ensure electronic voting is a success. This means solid contingency and redundancy plans must be in place.
The debacle in the National Assembly should be a clear message to Jubilee leaders that they are fighting the inevitable Jubilee exit from power via the ballot in August next year.
The backdoor manoeuvres by Jubilee to sneak amendments in the elections law whose aim is to aid rigging elections reveal the tricks of a cornered and dangerous wildebeest. The Jubilee regime has sensed defeat and the unholy attempt to legislate illegalities is just one move thwarted.
They will regroup and launch another assault against free, fair and credible elections. We already know their schemes to sponsor violence in areas where they lack support. In such areas like western sponsored campaign violence is already being implemented as a means to create fear and despondency in the electorate. This is the time Kenyan security agencies must bear their teeth, refuse to be used for partisan ends and deal with those bent on creating anarchy in the country.
But the most outrageous assault on credible elections is Jubilee determination to rig elections using the Speaker to convene another special session after the first attempt failed in the National Assembly. This is a warning to democratic forces that Jubilee will go to any length to rig the forthcoming elections and must therefore be kept on a permanent watch list of wanted felons on the matter of credible elections.
I believe the Speaker does not have any personal interest in ensuring elections are rigged. However pressure is being applied on him to process illegalities. I appeal to President Uhuru Kenyatta to act with restraint and call off the deadly expedition to pre-rig elections. He swore to defend the Constitution and protect the people of Kenya.
What the President must know is that what he is attempting to do through Parliament is to undermine the confidence of the people of Kenya in elections. Once Kenyans lose faith in the credibility of elections, they may be forced into extra-judicial acts of violence. The President is abetting anarchy.
I plead with President Kenyatta not abdicate his principal responsibility of ensuring that we have credible elections. He must remember there is no satisfaction in leading a lawless country. Peace is a dividend of a credible election. And President Kenyatta has therefore no choice but to ensure that elections are credible.
HON. MUSALIA MUDAVADI, EGH
ANC PARTY LEADER
Comments
Atieno says
This guy madvd is useless. Even the luyhas do not take him seriously.
Romufa says
Which luhyas are talking about.,speak on your behalf.
Anonymous says
Romufa, Atieno is just a hopeless kikuyu prostitute creating hate between luos and luyhas she should be ignored.
Onyango says
Is tuju,alai, oloo,atieno ect kikuyus just because they are jubilated dhaluos?
nicholas Awuor says
Let Mr. Speaker Justine Muturi use his Solomonist Wisdom. Ruling party jp they re doing bud, Speaker is for the hole Country not for the govt…
naheshimu katiba says
atieno a.k.a njeri you thrive on insults luos and luhyas are
together uko jelous stick to your lane and know you guys have never
won an election, first the late jaramogi gave it to you. second his son said
kibaki tosha, second kibaki stolean election, 4th uhuru rigged himself in.
hamjawahi shinda clean. then you talk as if you know it all, the pain of being
a twillites product.
Akinyi says
True we luos always give the presidency to kikuyus and we are about to do it again in 2017 . I wonder who is foolish and who is stupid? .
naheshimu katiba says
atieno a.k.a njeri you thrive on insults luos and luhyas are
together uko jelous stick to your lane and know you guys have never
won an election, first the late jaramogi gave it to you. second his son said
kibaki tosha, second kibaki stolean election, 4th uhuru rigged himself in.
hamjawahi shinda clean. then you talk as if you know it all, the pain of being
a twillites product.
Jakes says
Amendments zimepitishwa jinyonge sasa
Anonymous says
Uhuruto u guyz are young don’t desire to rule forever u have many years to enjoy urselver wit ur family that missed in those 5yrs you’ve been in power. I think u should not run 2017 trust it’s for your own goodness and save ur marriages and family they miss u. My advice just let kalonzo rule kenya 2017 to take us to canaan which u guys failed to do.
@ fore skin says
Why must one take the name of a Luo to confuse Luos with luhyas? The two communities are friends for long
Longonya says
Atieno ur a hopeless kikuyu infested wth jiggers style up.