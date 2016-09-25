Uhuru Jubilee 2017 SECRET WEAPON can now be REVEALED!

FORGET THARAKA NITHI, DIASPORA VOTES SET TO BE JUBILEE’S NEW 50 PLUS ONE CLINCHER.
By Jackson Omondi
If you thought that the magical Tharaka Nithi votes were astonishing, wait until you see what Jubilee has in store for 2017!
Jubilee’s 2017 secret weapon can now be revealed. The Uhuru Kenyatta-appointed ambassadors will do the trick for Kenya’s struggling regime. In the United States for instance, former Uhuru Kenyatta’s Treasury colleague and personal pick for US ambassador Robinson Githae is set to play IEBC returning officer in the upcoming elections!
Picture that! An incumbent’s colleague and pliable poodle is set to play referee in a match that his boss is competing in and some folks are expected to believe that the competition will be free and fair!
First of all, Githae enjoys the full backing of the President and he serves at the pleasure of the President. How such a person is expected to play neutral is a case for neurologists!
To this day, diasporans have not seen any legal or formal exercise that qualifies to be labelled as a voter registration exercise. But they have heard rumours of registration in areas that are predominantly Jubilee-friendly!
There have been rumours of TNA ( JP) elders meeting in various zip codes in the diaspora with the aim of popularizing the President’s party. While it is okay for the President to seek support from all Kenyans around the world, it’s not in order for him to exploit government officials for selfish political interests.
The president is engaging in an all too familiar Jubilee trait of using taxpayers money for selfish political gains.
Until the opposition gets equal representation in all embassies and missions abroad, diaspora voting should remain work-in-progress for we cannot discern reality from chicanery.
How will CORD verify the numbers that Githae will submit to the IEBC on election day? With no agent in the diaspora to authenticate the numbers, Githae’s numbers will pass as ‘gospel’ and CORD will have no choice but to accept and move on.
Jubilee is lurching on to some undue advantage over competition and the people of Kenya should not allow them.
The status quo wants to steal but this time, they want to import theft and who better to do this than a handpicked personal friend!
Comments
Pala Rateng says
Every party has an agent at every polling station. All votes are counted, verified and countersigned in by all party agents on form 16A. Each agent retains a copy of the signed documents. I fail to fathom where votes are stolen with such a network, unless all the agents are compromised to sign edited results.
Anonymous says
Which part agents are in diaspora
Pala Rateng says
Use your brain man. Unless the party has no voters in diaspora.
Pala Rateng says
If a failure of the party to protect its votes not the Govt whether in Kenya and diaspora. What am saying is its our duty to protect our votes. Odm should get agents who are incorruptible not always taking the easy way of blaming uhuruto. Peace!!!
Solomon kioko says
This 73 years old man is so desperate to become president. Now his shot is. “I only have one bullet” or my votes were stolen, time for him to pass the baton is long gone. I see him criss-crossin the country with his sons age politicians trying to look digital even dying his hair. Since 1997 ni kumeza mate tu. Since 2013 his idea’s are useless. 1 Okoa kenya, 2 call for dialogue, 3 solidarity with teachers 4 Paliamentary system of government, 5 rotational president 6 match to the state house, 7 saba saba. We are tired of nonsense from watu wakumeza matee.
Paul says
Raila should retire from politics he’s old now
Anonymous says
US presidential aspirants are older than Rao,Jomo Kenyatta died peaceful by age while in power,age doesn’t count and is wisdom,Corrupt youth leaders must be shown the doors.
Anonymous says
Kenya is not usa, neither is Kenya zimbambwe. WE need younger leaders Kenya . pharao is toooooo OLD TO LEAD KENYA.
Anonymous says
Describe young
Atowoli says
Kayhae
Anonymous says
I think OLD is relative based on your meager argument. kindly expand your your thought, maybe in your mum’s language, I hope it can serve you better.
Atowoli says
Very true raila is mentally young like teenager and physically old like dinosaur
Paul says
Raila mentally old
He should retire
Greedy
ARAP KIRWA says
I said it once before this monkey ( gorilla) aka pharao can not beat uhuru any day take that to the bank
Mugenya says
I thought Kalenjingas are more ;of neanderthals/apes than your pharao
Mmagharibi. says
Forget about age,Jomo kenyattas,kibakis age couldnt matter,when it comes to other tribes age creaps in,thats tribal thinking turns our minds wild.
Anonymous says
wacha umama and read the new constitution
Anonymous says
umama mind your language
Anonymous says
Umama na ukabila
Anonymous says
New constitution my friend. Why do you think people do not trust a 70yrs old person to be a judge?
Sage says
Wow! Most folk in diaspora, even those from JAP zones in Kenya harbor anti Jubilee sentiment. If Jubilee gets stretch percentages in the diaspora vote, it will in fact raise eye brows…
Hillary says
you are now popolishing jubilee allover the world thanks
onyango says
Jubilee is an international party!!take that to bank,,,,,
Millyahiambo says
Simon kioko how old is Queen Elizabeth, is the highest authority in England, kambas are CORDED so don’t pretend to be advocating for these thieves??
Anonymous says
Kenya is not a monarchy. Feel free to move to England . Kenya has more than enough idiots like you
Jon says
Kenyans are pathetic around ELECTIONS times and I am sick as well as TIRED of thieves being made leaders whatever party they come from. Lives of ordinary Kenyans are in the gutter yet we are busy promoting self interests and “OUR TRIBAL” affiliations. Let’s get people who can help the country instead of LOOTING it.
Lucas Mackasmiel says
Diaspora votes are still not suitable for or READY for Kenya’s IEBC. It will open the election process to CHEATING and RIGGING. Once the new commission is gone through ONE election cycle then voting in the Diaspora can begin.
Bolero says
Kenyans pliz try in fighting this ugly spirit that none of us agree is deeply rooted in our soles: tribalism
kimoja says
Rao hawezi toboa uhuruto lazima atlia lama mtoto jinga yeye/???