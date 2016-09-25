Uhuru Jubilee 2017 SECRET WEAPON can now be REVEALED!

FORGET THARAKA NITHI, DIASPORA VOTES SET TO BE JUBILEE’S NEW 50 PLUS ONE CLINCHER.

By Jackson Omondi

If you thought that the magical Tharaka Nithi votes were astonishing, wait until you see what Jubilee has in store for 2017!

Jubilee’s 2017 secret weapon can now be revealed. The Uhuru Kenyatta-appointed ambassadors will do the trick for Kenya’s struggling regime. In the United States for instance, former Uhuru Kenyatta’s Treasury colleague and personal pick for US ambassador Robinson Githae is set to play IEBC returning officer in the upcoming elections!

Picture that! An incumbent’s colleague and pliable poodle is set to play referee in a match that his boss is competing in and some folks are expected to believe that the competition will be free and fair!

First of all, Githae enjoys the full backing of the President and he serves at the pleasure of the President. How such a person is expected to play neutral is a case for neurologists!

To this day, diasporans have not seen any legal or formal exercise that qualifies to be labelled as a voter registration exercise. But they have heard rumours of registration in areas that are predominantly Jubilee-friendly!

There have been rumours of TNA ( JP) elders meeting in various zip codes in the diaspora with the aim of popularizing the President’s party. While it is okay for the President to seek support from all Kenyans around the world, it’s not in order for him to exploit government officials for selfish political interests.

The president is engaging in an all too familiar Jubilee trait of using taxpayers money for selfish political gains.

Until the opposition gets equal representation in all embassies and missions abroad, diaspora voting should remain work-in-progress for we cannot discern reality from chicanery.

How will CORD verify the numbers that Githae will submit to the IEBC on election day? With no agent in the diaspora to authenticate the numbers, Githae’s numbers will pass as ‘gospel’ and CORD will have no choice but to accept and move on.

Jubilee is lurching on to some undue advantage over competition and the people of Kenya should not allow them.

The status quo wants to steal but this time, they want to import theft and who better to do this than a handpicked personal friend!