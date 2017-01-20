Uhuru CORNERED, His Arrogance, Anger, PR and Incompetence FAILS To TRANSLATE Into Tangible Development, ALL Kenyans SUFFER ECONOMIC HARDISHIPS

By Anwar Kibor

Uhuru Kenyatta have had 4 1/2 years to mobilize Kenyans to vote for him by creating jobs, improving healthcare systems, fighting corruption, providing clean drinking water, encouraging national unity and harmony, and improve the economy.

But, he chose to gratify the needs of a few of his friends and cronies , abandoning the nation and disappointing the hopes and expectations of many Kenyans.

I don’t think him going to his radio station and speaking Kikuyu is enough reason to excite those he has disappointed, unless he take Kikuyus for fools or the Kikuyus have been getting daily allowances from the Kenyatta family to offset the economic hardships Jubilee have subjected Kenyans to.

I know many Kikuyus who have decided that in 2017 elections, they will be voting about the future of kenya and not tribe. Kenyans can not afford another five years of UhuRuto.

APATHY IS REAL

Jubilee is on its final lap in power. Unless they discover a new ‘issue’ to whip their tribal bases then find a way to divide the opposition, Uhuruto is a one term presidency. They more they talk negatively about Raila and the opposition they more they irritate Kenyans. Everywhere I go, people are complaining that they can’t yet feel all the good things Jubilee claims to have done. Uhuru has been forced to climb down from his ivory tower to plead with his his home base via a vernacular. Hata Kibaki hakufanya hiyo!

Perhaps the most laughable of Jubilee’s achievements is Panpaper factory in Webuye. I hear Musalia will be in Bungoma on Sunday to reach out to the people of the populous county. The land of Mulembe inasema Jubilee TAWE!!

The truth of the matter is simple: Jubilee has failed to deliver on their 2013 campaign pledges. They do not deserve another five years in government, SAMPLE THIS>>>

Kibaki introduced FPE, uhuru tumelete sitima..

RailaKibaki brought CDF, uhuru tumelete sitima..

RailaKibaki built thika super highway, uhuru tumelete sitima.

RailaKibaki initiated rural electrification programe funded by world bank upto date, uhuru tumelete sitima..

RailaKibaki brought new constitution, uhuru tumelete sitima..

RailaKibaki grand coalition brought us devolution, uhuru tumelete sitima…

Uhuru is now launching everything even projects done by colonial and successive governments due to lack of planing and good supervision… Jubilee should stop gambling with the lives of kenyans in the name of youthful leadership… Their score card is very pathetic …if it were not for tribal allegiance and sycophancy jubilee wont have ruled us for solid 5 years doing virtually nothing but looting kenyans badly….

Jubilee must fall….