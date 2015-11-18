EMOTIONAL President Uhuru NEARLY ‘CRIED’ after READING this LETTER from Raila Odinga

Here below is the statement by PM Raila Odinga and CORD Principals to H.E Uhuru with an offer to help forestall Kenya’s steady decline. A source close to the president hinted that he nearly shed tears and the controlling forces (presidency) were not happy.
WE ARE READY TO HELP STOP THE STEADY DECLINE:
Even without the benefit of any opinion polling, we are deeply convinced, and we believe many Kenyans are equally convinced, that there is total confusion in the country, that there is no shared understanding of where we are trying to go as a and what we are trying to achieve as a nation, by when, and by what means.
So today, we just want to make a single appeal to our president, H. E Uhuru Kenyatta, in absolute good faith, in all humility and in the interest of our nation.
Mr President, we sense you are lost. But you are not alone. Many Kenyans who had pegged their hopes on your stewardship are equally lost and feeling abandoned in a wildernesses we have created for ourselves. It is one of those rare cases where the leader should essentially tell the followers, do not follow me, am also lost.
The center is failing to hold. Anarchy and collapse lurk around the corner. Things are certainly falling apart.
The war on corruption is lost. Cost of living is rising. Our neighbours are closing in on us and challenging the economic advantage we long held over them.
Our teachers are back in classroom. But they are a bitter and betrayed lot. Yet we have placed the fate of millions of our children in the hands of these bitter teachers.
Our soldiers, long the undisputed first choice of the world for trouble spots are now being challenged to prove their professionalism by none other than Somalia.
Mr President, Kenyans are no longer at ease because Kenyans know they deserve better than this.
Two recent developments capture the confusion emerging out of this know it all presidency and the quagmire is engulfing the entire nation.
This week, the Principal Secretary for Devolution Mr Mangiti and Director General of the NYS Dr Nelson Githinji were arraigned in court over improprieties at the Devolution Ministry.
The two are being made to bear the cross for the mess at Devolution. It is a mess we long said existed but which your administration dismissed as non-existent.
As Mr Mangiti and Dr Githinji take the blame, we have a reminder for you Mr President.
Mr President, on the 2nd of December 2014, you chaired the 11th Cabinet meeting in State House which resolved to widen the roles of Cabinet secretaries.
That meeting gave Cabinet secretaries greater oversight in sanctioning procurement in MDAs and State and Government Agencies.
That meeting also noted accurately that the role was formerly a preserve of principal secretaries, but it now shifted to Cabinet Secretaries. From that day, Cabinet Secretaries were mandated to approve work, procurement and cash flow plans.
Cabinet secretaries were also mandated to lead major transformation strategic initiatives in their ministries, including approval and attainment of targets and managing integrity and accountability matters.
That is why we will follow the case against Dr Githinji and Mr Mangiti with deep interest.
The December 2nd resolutions of the Cabinet are currently not reflected in the decisions regarding crimes committed at the Ministry of Devolution.
Yet these resolutions appear to have influenced decisions regarding the ministry of Lands, Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Agriculture where Cabinet secretaries were forced to step aside to facilitate investigations.
Mr President, what kind of government goes against the resolutions of its own Cabinet, adopted under the chairmanship of the president? We have no words to describe this state of affairs other than confusion.
Mr President, last week, you appointed a team to advice on how to fight corruption in the country. Fair enough. But what is the role of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission now? Why are we paying salaries to EACC when the job has been outsourced?
What did HE the president have in mind when he allowed the sacking of the EACC commissioners against our advice? This, to us, is confusion and lack of direction.
In the case of NYS, it is no longer possible for any government agency to independently audit its transactions. All the persons under investigation have been in the office at the times when the probing was being done. In fact, both the Permanent Secretary Peter Mangiti and the Director General Nelson Githinji are being charged with interfering with the investigation by dissuading one of their juniors from pursuing the matter with the criminal investigation department
The government is alleging that the investigations were being compromised by both Mangiti and Githinji yet wants to assure us that credible investigations have been completed.
The DCI is himself totally compromised in this matter. When he completed his initial investigation a few weeks ago, he went and submitted his report to Ann Waiguru. How can the DCI submit his investigation report to the suspect? It is unheard of in the history of Kenya.
Mr President, you cannot serve two masters at the same time and succeed. That is a key doctrine of the Christian faith that we know you profess. It is a key element of virtually all faiths and even the law of nature. It has to be one master a time.
Either you are serving Kenya or serving your personal friends, relations and interests. It can’t be both.
Mr President, you have engaged the nation in a dangerous ping pong, trial and error game for more than two years.
Alice in Wonderland scenario makes for great fiction. It cannot and will not work for running a country, at least not for Kenya.
Under these circumstances, our people are tempted to agree with Mr John Githongo who told The New York Times two weeks ago that we don’t have a government. We have a scandal.
This state of affairs is not sustainable. It is not acceptable. It is creating hopelessness and despair. It is creating self-doubt among our hard working and confident citizens. It is energizing our competitors in the region who are smelling opportunity to leave Kenya behind. It has to stop. We are here to help you stop it and help you restart and re-engineer our vibrant Kenya.
We appeal to the president to embrace a bipartisan approach to our problems as a nation. As Opposition and civil society, we embarked on an initiative to change our constitution by popular initiative. Join us. It is part of our culture in Africa to stop along the way and ask for directions and change paths if you realise you may have taken a wrong turn. In other cultures you are encouraged to buy the map and retrace your steps.
In Africa, it has never been a weakness to ask the way. Let’s do it.
Mr President, we are here to help.
SIGNED
RT HON RAILA A ODINGA
HON STEPHEN K. MUSYOKA
SEN MOSES WETANGULA
NOVEMBER 18, 2015.
Luke andhoga says
Who will help kenya for all ?nation wake up ad see 50head,justice delay is justice denied…
Anonymous says
Uhuru father must turning around in his grave to see his son burning kenya in flames.
Mulembe Bossy says
I don’t think so,we all know the genesis of corruption in Kenya.Who started it?We all know who accumulated land and murdered those who were threats to his presidency.So who lit the fire that’s burning Kenya?
Anonymous says
do you need an answer for that
Anonymous says
3 blind mice to show the way ?
Anonymous says
We wil answer you soon
Jonnz says
Now that the fire was lit by whoever you purport, does it mean that you continue fueling it? You are the same people who kill their mothers for having seen their father point fingers at her. A disgrace thought to Kenya!!
Anonymous says
RESP
ECT OUR President, WE love him ,he was chosen by God to lead Kenyans, anointed by God.
ann says
U alone but we all.
John says
Kenya is really burning and i assure you that our ancestors are absolutely angry with kenya and its leadership.
Eunny says
Exactely
Jessicah says
True
Sammy muthua says
there are people who are not worried of Gods opinion, what matters most to them is the ancestors
Virginia says
No he is not…he laid the ground work for grand scale corruption and thievery…
Hon andrew says
Mr uhuru u think tat you’re failing Railas tribe which is wrong its all Kenyans even your tribe’s lives and u in large.
Anonymous says
Mr Prezzo:Sack Waiguru;App lands cabinet secretary and Get E.a.c.c new Commissioners.
Anonymous says
Go back to basic Mr president rule fearly
onyango steve says
Do you thunk the red eyed bangi-smoking Uhuru will hear?
Put this information in Waiguru’s pussy he will get it tonight, sio kwa gazeti ya kufunga nyama.
Uhuru is a failure everywhere, hata ktomba mkundu wa Waiguru amefail mpaka malaya anatumia devulution funds to buy SEX TOYS.
STUPID RED-EYED UHURU.
Anonymous says
Hehehe
Anonymous says
Can you use a better language pls
Anonymous says
matusi wacha advice plse.
Nicholas says
May God have Mercy on your lost soul.
davy says
Mr.prezo ur the president of Kenya so dn’t worry koz we dn’ t give a shit!! Maya ni maitho ma ciûra na matingîgiria tûnywe mai ..
gjogjo says
Hi,i love Uhuru but what if one u wake up to find Kenya currency aina value nikama ya Uganda
Maxwel says
Have respect to the president please. If not for him then to the office of the president. Even our own Senetors and Governors are thieves and nobody is saying it.
Anonymous says
And who are you to protect the President. Presidency is about performing not scandals
Anonymous says
That should not give you reason to be so openly disrespectful. What have you done to help the people of Kenya?
Calvo says
so if everyone is stealing,anyone should steal without castigation?
Tonnytto says
Who told you nobody is talking about the graft by the governors and senators?Well as for that,even myself I do talk about it
Anonymous says
Does he has the respect for Kenyans?
ray says
when the head is rotten the whole body will obviously be rotten
Anonymous says
shame on u.u don’t ave manners insulting our president.raila was there for 5yrs wat dd he do?shut up ama tuite transformers n machetes if u knw the meaning
Anonymous says
Raila was not and has never bn the President of this country n dont confuse Kenyans. In any case Raila was the first to fire the corrupt ones the remember Ongeri n Ruto suspension?
Anonymous says
tell them that we are not confused as they are, we know their lost.
Anonymous says
wachana na raila, give advice on what read above.
Anonymous says
It’s a penal of fence to insult people, cause ridicule or in any way infringe on a person’s dignity. Your words show that you don’t even respect yourself.
SHAME ON YOU.
Not only cause of insulting the president,who is also a person, but for lacking respect for yourself.
Anonymous says
the best player is seen by how much he can score not failures seen by all
Anonymous says
It’s sad for a grown up to speak such words. Umasikini unaweza isha lakini ujinga hauwezi isha
Eng. McOyugi says
this country is going to the dogs at this rate. Uhuru has failed terribly and u don’t need rocket science to know that
Anonymous says
It’s with alot of pain and anguish to call uhuru as president
nelson chemjor says
Its no ethical to hull abuses on our president. Learn to respect God chosen leaders.
Anonymous says
Haha!..eti God chosen pple?!
Anonymous says
He was not chosen..he robbed the votes
Anonymous says
Yes he robed for his security safth
Anonymous says
Shame on you! Ati god chosen!Uhuru is Kikuyu chosen .you’re abusing god.
Eugean says
God doesn’t know him… It doest hurt to ask for help where necessary. It’s maturity
Anonymous says
Y friend I hate uhurus leadership with passion but I advice you to stop such abusive words against this man o.k he has failed and he is th father and husband so he deserves honour for that,please withdraw this abusive terms or else u face the law
Anonymous says
That threat is not even strong…uhuru and waiguru are a shame to the kenyan community
Anonymous says
We ni nani sana kwa hii nchi hadi unatukana President??? C usimame 2017 uone venue utaanguka mende wewe!!!!
Anonymous says
Na wewe ni nani unaita wengine mende?
Anonymous says
Haha mutanimaliza ati mende
Anonymous says
Its worthy to note that we talking of a failed presidency not president himself
Anonymous says
I think they are confused element uncultured people they have no shame of what they are doing.
Anonymous says
People should by tolerant enough n respect the office of the presidency. He remain our leader all .
Anonymous says
what..?….Mr Onyango…it doesn’t hurt to be descent aki
JOHN says
STUPID MAN
Anonymous says
Plz plz plz nawaombeni hatakama hamumuogopy uhuru raisi wa kenya basi muogopeni mungu alie mchagua wacheni matusi kwa mitandao sasakama mna tukanana kwa mitandao namna wapa watoto wenu sim zenye mitandao jamani !!!!!!!?
Anonymous says
This has only laid bare your naivity and your ideocracy. The insults only show how juvenile your. You know nothing about what is going on leave politicians alone they know what they tell each other
Anonymous says
Oooh,Raila is very much hypocrite, our president must remember that Satan used the same method to deceive Eve n Adam,Raila now want to enter inside government through the back door
Anonymous says
wachana na back door, kama ni ukweli yale umesoma hapo juu, tunaitaji marekebisho jap jap.
Anonymous says
Boss, mind your talk…… U have a life and hope for your future. Address things in a courteous manner as raila have done
Anonymous says
not to the president just make a good comment
Anonymous says
You are a disgrace to the society! Your comment is so cheap and disgusting. How I wish you could learn how to correct n respect others without any bitterness. You are Immature to say the least!!
Anonymous says
Onyango Steve abusive language will not help some respect Uhuru Kenyatta is our President. Better comment things that can help to build the country men. And pray for our country.
steady says
Mind your words pliz we are in a free country BT know what you speak.you are not perfect yourself so do not see a speck in your brothers eye while you have a log in yours
Anonymous says
We r advocating peace stop insult
san marc says
Surely as described by odinga actually Kenya government is really ascadal gover and I hope these came due to our ignorant ad Kenyan since we elected them by our self and know we should pay it back as part of our consequences
Mkenya says
Don’t use abuse words to superior please even if they are wrong
anonymous says
Matako wewe
Anonymous says
ukweli matusi haitasaidia
Anonymous says
Honestly if you know that God exists you should have known that the presidency is an instituations that has been put by God and should be respected. How can you talk as if you are talking to your agemate. Some of the things that you say will come back and haunt you so be more careful on what you publish. Thank you
Edmar says
Please use a more polished language this should not be personalized. Mambo ya siasa si Matusi
Anonymous says
YOU DO NOT KNOW HOW GOOD SOMETHING IS UNTIL IT IS GONE.
Eunny says
Hata ukimtuc he is our leader already u guys ure joking, du u think Mr prezzo is juz sitting I dol….Mr prezzo ukweri he has done his best where he can…and he is a good leader……qwani wat du u think binadam anayakumbuka yote…..U blame her en yet amejaribu…..mind ua language plz
mous says
Quany mumetombwa na uhuru mkiwa na waiguru
Anonymous says
matusi haitasaidia, but mr prezzo aangalie kwa hiyo barua vizuri, iko na uzito sana,sana. kenya inaendelea kuraruka na kufanya repair itakua kazi mzito sana.
Charles says
U must be the most idiotic human alive. All this signatories we all know are as white as snow.
anonymous says
Lolest
Tapkush says
This is the problem ya kukula samaki na mafi yake. It clogs in your brains n turns you to a zombie who lacks respect for anything.
ochelle says
pliz onyi use terms that can embrace peace.
Anonymous says
guys let us use gud language
Sulwebright says
Do you sir believe that is the direction our national discourse should take?
Anonymous says
While are opting to help when in fact you are a part of the problem Mr. Odinga? The best help now is to ensure that every Kenyan wait for 2017 and decide on another Grand Coalition
.
Anonymous says
so you mean people should keep quite even if the country is headed to dogs? Very narrow thinking.
steady says
No need to justify your self why call someone a dog if you a led by a dog then yourself you are one …………………….. Y abuse wen raila was in office wat did he do ???????????????
anandrew ngugi says
You can talk but talk sense
Anonymous says
odinga is not part of the problem but hata kama naomba irekebishwe
Anonymous says
LET THEM DO WHATEVER THEY DOING, ONE DAY GOD WILL DEAL WITH THEM
Anonymous says
That’s a desperate comment
Anonymous says
I think they are confused element uncultured people they have no shame of what they are doing.
Anonymous says
Don’t cry Mr prezz….waves are still there ….when Jesus heals the herode was finding him to be killed…but we see ur work …u will not die u will ascape like jesus n live.am after u.
Anonymous says
ecactly, indeed i support jubilee but that extent i can’t tolerate am longing for refurendum.waiguru is a big mess
Anonymous says
it is time, to pray God to help us.fellow Kenyans, focus dont be focused.
Anonymous says
gud, to solve the problem our leaders shuld ask everyone kukimbilia kwa mungu ama makanisa
Justus Atuti says
Uhuru is too deaf to hear, too blind to see u til reality knocks by his doors. It will soon
Koima Jnr says
Just selfish
Anonymous says
kama mr prezzo hatasikia basi nitaamini kenyans ar purnished by God
Ouma Fred says
The three Kenyans Patriots, good work, don’t leave our economy and beautiful country to be taken to drainage. no wonder tourist are flocking in Kenya docking in thousands knowing that a dollar is performing very well against Ksh.
gjogjo says
Exactly
Koima Jnr says
Bitter truth
Anonymous says
2017 is around the corner. Why don’t we all stop bickering and wait for Kenyans to vote the best candidate. Making noise now won’t change who is in power.
Anonymous says
why don’t you for ounce understand? This is a solution opted for not politics
Tonnytto says
Hey hey Mr.ANONYMOUS OR WHOEVER YOU CALL YOURSELF,its not a matter of waiting to elect another president,its all about making n coming up with a better Kenya before its completely destroyed.Get that into your skull and next time think before you comment on anythng
atomic says
And thats where u go wrng and u r not alone.That line of thinking is very dangerous for the country n to me n u as citizens.U simply implying that any intervention aimed at restorng our country on the right path of growth is totally unwelcomed for as long as its cmng from persons outside gvt.Av u ever posed to ask urself where we will b as a counry if by some chance the same pple were reelected in 2017? The time to fix our broken pieces is now or now
Anonymous says
really?you call this politics?sorry coz it seems you are in another planet. that was the naked truth of our state,economy ,government everythng about this nations way forward not about political parties..be wise
Anonymous says
If you call that noise, then you are not a keen of what’s being said. I can’t imagine of any Kenyan not feeling the rapid decline and eventual collapse of the economy.
Anonymous says
Stop being silly forget our political differences we are all suffering.ujinga hauna certificate
Anonymous says
Dont forget H.E. the president Uhuru Kenyatta received the best African presiden!
Anonymous says
F.u
Anonymous says
The best
Anonymous says
hahaha i blame your IQ level. what has an award got to do with our dying nation .i cant even blame illetracyon that comment.you are jst a looong lost soul. find yourselffrst
Anonymous says
This the way empty minds comment.why don’t u shut up n read the comments?!
Eunny says
Dnt argue with the fools those are empty minded
LAWRENCE says
THAT AS THEN TRY NOW HE WILL BE THE WORST EVER
Anonymous says
Idiocy never comes in greater shape and form than this. Stop bickering 2017 is around the corner? You think that was a campaign statement?
Mulembe Bossy says
By waiting they’ll have taken so much for us to notice.Wewe kama wangojea bus kaa chini ungoje.Mpaka wa leo twangojea Yesu aje.
Major says
It is not baout voting…it is about how the current situation ca be solved..kura utapia mpaka ufe but with no solutions
Anonymous says
true man
Anonymous says
hakuna mtu ataweza kutamani kuwa prezzo kenya ikiendelea hivi
maina John says
bitter truth
WuoddhakoOyiedhi says
If CORD is being sincere in their offer to help this Country,then I think it will go down in President Uhuru’s legacy as the first President in Kenya to swallow his pride for the sake of his Country and worked with the opposition to correct its wayward path.
In my honest opinion I think this would go very well for Uhuru to vindicate himself from all the bad things that he has been blamed for, The truth of the matter is that Uhuru is not responsible for all the bad Governance, the corruption and the pilfering of Public resources. The president is held hostage by the big wigs in his outfit, but he dare not take action against them lest they bring him down with them.
My advice is Mr. President, take that offer and vindicate yourself, why should you carry the cross for people who have disgraced you by dragging your name in the mud? To quote the words of the late Professor George Saitoti: “There comes a time when the interest of the Country is greater than the interest of an individual” end of quote. Mr. President, save us the agony, do what is right.
Mugo wa Wairimu says
Hmmm….cord principals are politician my brother. no way there will be sincere with what they offer. But Unye has hard times ahead. This time round Raila might triumph
abraham orwa says
That inclination of thinking is what is drawing us back,u olways think kila kitu ni politics even when u the one suffering most nkt
Anonymous says
thats true Raila only wants to help but kuna some stupid pple who think its politics washindwe kabisa nkttt
Anonymous says
I don’t think raila has any solution to offer this are politics to woo voters. He was a co-principal in the coalition government. Is there any legacy he left behind???? Any attempt to tame corruption……..
Major says
u have a point…but not sure
Anonymous says
so lame.still basing all this as politics..whata fool
abraham orwa says
Wow well spoken bro.Finally got to read from someone who reasns and not a political dwarf
Parish nyakwar jamoko says
I got your back man.
Real talk.
Anonymous says
true
Anonymous says
it has happened and 2017 is with us, will do the necessary
John olwenya says
Raila always speaks the truth,bt nobody listens about what he says,Mungu saidia Kenya
mzee moja says
our problem as a people is when we imagine that certain people talk truth only. my friends kenyans,nobody except Christ who was truthful.this tribal phobia should exit amongst us.majority of politicians are liars and will say anything and do anything as long as they are gaining votes.God help us.
Anonymous says
amen
Anonymous says
Odinga anaona mbele, tumsikize kimaakini
Anonymous says
2017 is with us here will do the neccessary
kiprono says
a foolish flie follows the corpse to the grave. open your ears Mr. president.
Kipchirchir says
when you see tourist ay the coast, demand for kenyan product is not becouse their love Kenya but its becouse we are cheap
Anonymous says
We need our Kenya back 2017
Kenya will be Keisha jameni amukeni Latina blanketi us ukabila
Anonymous says
Translate the above in kikuyu and kalenjini.
branislav brian says
mr.president dis is da right tym for u to atlist get back on ur mistakes,swallow ur pride and allow the opposition to help u to save kenya by supporting OKOA KENYA INNIATIVE since it aims at helping our country…..if indeed ur da same person we voted for some years back then ull av to do it and leave alone foolish advices from ur mates such as duale and his comrades,its either you do da neccesary or forget bout 2017 coz it is around the corner
Anonymous says
ukweli ni huo mr prezzo, jaribu urekebishe
I poor Dhiekno says
Huyo ohuru mlevi bangi na makende mrefu ya waiguru ana nyamba tuu akimtomba huyo kipenzi malaya kwa nyumba ya baba yake, , mavi ya kuku. Bure kabisa.
Anonymous says
Sometimes is good to hold back emotions. Insults are not necessary here let’s try to reason together. Who knows we might agree on way forward as Kenyans.
Anonymous says
eee..u Kenyans sometimes let the emotional side speak out in a very bad way…matusi nayo..hehehehe..Hata kama ni hasira jameni
Anonymous says
Wacha maturity we need sober pple here to save our country
Anonymous says
take those insults and place your sorry self in them.we are busy taking about our nation and you busy insulting an individual.are you normal?anyway av an answer based on the the typ of language you even use
nyagah john says
Please mind your words else you put yourself in trouble
Anonymous says
matusi haitasaidia, give gud advice, we are all kenyans, watoto wa kenya ama wa mtu mmoja.
Anonymous says
i agree wth this truth,,,,,
raphael says
Ni kweli, matusi sio mwaafaka, lakini pia ukiona, maajabu kama haya ujue, with wamechanganyikiwa, Sio mbali, unaweza kuona, with wanaandama, kuelekea ikulu .
KitotoJaboma@Nairobi says
i wonder what truth my Government want to here from if not this one. Kenya starts from Lokichogio Lamu Mandera Migori Malaba Namanga and every one should be duly respected irrespective of ethnicity or color.This is our country and we all belong here.
Sama unity says
We better elect a cow boy from Hadamajari.
Geoffrey Marenya says
Sometimes it’s better to swallow our pride and agree to accept for corrections. If we are burying our heads in the sand like that ostrich , then what the Cord trio have spoken must just be passing on deaf ears. The President is the chief executive of the country and therefore he should not allow a clique of power dealers to hold him hostage so that they protect their wealth while Kenya is in a crisis.
Anonymous says
Raila atahili kwanza ndio aongee na wazee
y says
jaluo ni funda tu
Anonymous says
Funds ni mama yako
Anonymous says
mjinga
Silicon says
Watch your mouth sir do you think being a polity is a blessing
Anonymous says
You’re just an idiot.
Anonymous says
Ujinga hauna certificate.Yes he ain’t circumcised I don’t how true maybe kikuyus have been checking his dick but he is wise than the so called circumcised idiots who are burning our country.
And as per my observation all tournament are running to the uncircumcised why can’t they marry you the circumcised?
Anonymous says
Ujinga mtupu
Anonymous says
Stupid fellow
Anonymous says
how did you even know how to use a snart phone?coz it seems you bever wentto school from your stupid comments? are you gay did you aleep with him till you know hin un circumsized dick.goto school.myb yul come back talkn sence. kamaxwe hufirwa i doubt if raila is of such intreat.leave alone your typ or level.
Anonymous says
Indeed one step backward is better than a hundred steps forward blindly
Anonymous says
Kenya times, “Do not follow where the path may lead.
Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail because our leaders are dealers in hope…a hope of accomplishments
anonymous says
The problem with some tribes in Kenya is that stealing is there calling, so they can not live it whatsoever…..unless Jesus Christ come back today.
Bad Ass Kenyan says
Some might even miss the opportunity to see Jesus because they will be so occupied and busy siphoning funds!!…
Gerrard says
Good leaders come together to solve problems in order to make peaceful Co existence,but just a single soul can become the leathery meat in the soup
Ben says
I know and believe our current President is able and a very good person. He will turn everything to the better. I may not have all the facts but I welcome the ideas from the opposition but urge those commenting to do so with respect. The President MUST be respected at all cost. I wish I could help him against those disrespectful.
Timothy says
He’s not a prezo.., he’s a drug addicted fool who can’t even recognize his backyard is in flames. Does he have to hear Lucifer cry for him to act?
Anonymous says
Truth is bitter
alfonce says
Is not a personal issue Is a kenyan’s issue now That is why cord people r very Wright mi as akenyan i appeal to m’y be love prÃ©sident mr keyatta to join hand together with other leaders to return Our cauntry where it was my prÃ©sident we us wanahinchi we r realy suffer So much
pmagub says
Let us all put our difference aside and build our country. Mr President plse listen for a moment it won’t make you a less President.
Anonymous says
our great former president-MWAI had a piece of advice to uhuru;listen to opposition..i cant agree with him any more
KIP says
u need to listen to your critics and pick what is constructive for your government…….its only the stupid like some of you who disputes everything from opponents…
Anonymous says
Brilliant…
ondari says
mr preaident,, its high time u owned up to this mess,, clean up ur cabinet,, face the reality as it should be n lets all forge ahead,, we as citizens are ready to work to make our wonderful kenya mobe ahead….
Django unchained says
Whose advice will uhuru heed. Former President kibaki asked Uhuru to ignore opposition chiefs and media at his own peril.
kiptoo says
waheguru
KIP says
wa-ikulu
Robert Murumba says
The truth hurts but it sets one free. U can’t be correct or wrong all the time. That is why its better to listen than to talk. To be corrected doesn’t mean you are foolish, but itmmakes you a better person, only if you listen.
KIP says
well said….wise men listens to advise and pick what will be helpful to them…
Anonymous says
“There comes a time when the nation is more important than an individual. ”
By prof. George Saitoti (God rest his soul in peace).
Fred Oguko says
Well said ,youths of this nation are highly disapointed , they dont no where their help will come from .#Kenya Kwanza. Help spread the message.
Fred Oguko says
KENYA KWANzA….
Abdi says
truth shall set us free
mwaiwa says
Mr president its the high tym for you to take the offer and work with the opposition to positively change the bad state of the country
Mau mau says
Please raila stop meddling in the affairs of gok .you are a subject to the president ouru just like me ,,,the president has said more than ten times that he does not need your advice.as for Kibaki he was just being polite other there is a kikuyu saying that goes like this (ona muguruki niathikagiririo) it’s ok to listen even from a mad man..concentrate your energy to fighting waiguru and duale those are your peers.
Anonymous says
You’re just an idiot. See the picture of kenya beyond your nose.
Thanks
KIP says
nonsense
Anonymous says
shame on you cordless
lords of poverty
Anonymous says
You’re just an idiot
Vama says
Ouru himself is a thief n is fully aware of the stealing going on in his govt. The other day in Western he defended his Sugar Smuggling and Charcoal trading with Alshaabab through KDF. He even added that the western ppl shld drop sugarcane bcoz he’s ready to flood the market with Cheap Sugar from Kismayu……Ouru is da terrorist funding Alshaabab!!!!
Rehenna says
Raila , Musyoka have spoken not just for me but for millions of others who are in despair.. I have raked my head over our troubled country. I got solutions, but I have to be president to pursue them. You have the power Uhuru, only u has it, to peel off the mask of shame that Kenya is engulfed with.
Anonymous says
prezo has made his mind not to listen to any advice,raila is trying to squeeze water from a stone
mthanduku kirui says
Raila is right.Uhuru you had better listen.country is over a cliff because you ball less and you lack goodwill to fight corruption not to offend your friends.
U are loosing votes at an extraordinarily high rate. Mine you lost long time ago sir.
koko says
For the sake of our beloved country, let’s cast selfishness, pride, and hate aside, that we may get our erstwhile prosperous nation back.
MKENYA says
We are all Kenyans and we must stop this disease called tribalism and corruption, its a big threat to our economy and prosperity. Tanzania is a good example and soon they will be a head of us, look at Rwanda! Are we really serous with our beloved country? Where I live at the moment I look at things here and ask my self when will Kenya reach even half of this far? with this kind of leadership I see in Kenya, my second home, when will we ever achieve our dreams? Where did our Country go wrong? When our leaders travel around the world, what do they see and how do they think about Kenya? this is time we come together as Kenyans, we have no option. KENYA KUANZA.
Bad Ass Kenyan says
True!!…As we all saw, even our leaders are losing hope in Kenya, their country as most of them are allegedly investing in other countries such as South Africa while their own motherland is struggling with unemployment!..why not invest that money here and create jobs, even if its one or two posts..I curse all the guilty ones!!!…One day one time, all Kenyans will come together to vanquish these ailments whether we like it or not..its just a matter of time and i cant wait for that day!!
Pastor B says
The university of Hard Knocks has taught me lasting lessons. Like?
-We’all make mistake at one time or the other
-A time comes when each one of us should stop and reflect
-Humility is the key to success
-We must learn to value others better than us
-Partiality, tribalism and arrogant are vices that we must all overcome
-We end paying a huge price by failing to listen
-Let us learn to forgive each other and pray for each other
Anonymous says
This is Kenya iko na wenyewe
Edward Ojijo says
mr president now it is time 4 change let’s think wise my da kenyans it is true and it will be true antill we think wisely
Augusztine Rono says
Bitter truth!!! I Lyk it.
Jakarachuonyo. says
Just selfishness of kikuyus of………… And thirsty of leadership. Wacha usaidiwe, kutenda kosa sio kosa bali kurudia kosa, ndiyo kosa.
Griffins says
I am one of those teachers who r so bitter infact we r geared towards ondoa jubilee gov’nt come 2017!
Anonymous says
for da fst tym raila is talking sense
Anonymous says
The Jubilee duos are interestest in acquiring wealth. They are never interested in the future of Kenya. Advicing them is a waste of time ,energy and lowering of dignity. It is trying to prevent a street urchin from collecting waste foods from the litter bin.
Bryan Habana says
In deed Mr Odinga my political icon has spoken nothing but the whole truth that even a mad man in nyeri, a street boy in kiambu, a blind woman I’m Thika, a bigger in murang’a, a hoe in Nairobi and a sober mind in kakamega will all agree with… .it is true to say that the time to make change is now n change is inevitable…. we have been laughed at n humiliated by the weakest of the African friends who are leading in inflation n corruption (bro Bob’s country) .. . When 2017 comes these change will be inevitable…. It will be time to come out of our tribal cocoons n say we’ve suffered, tolerated n been humiliated enough times by the current regime. Let us try change for this nation… May God be with us n protect our sober minds till then
Anonymous says
first we copy pasted a first world constitution to a third world country then juu baba amesema okoa kenya i really call it maliza kenya kabisa how can you give more money to the same corrupt individuals now that we have seen rhe consequence of not hearing our church leaders it is a pit we dug ourselves hii serikali imejaribu but solution for refurendum we do not need 47 governors those many mps mcas and for christ sake what role does the women rep play in the govt
molly says
Kenyans wake up for your rights
Anonymous says
Even women have their rights to participate in politics of the country so don’t say that women don’t have any contribution towards Kenya development
Ezekiel Nangeya says
correction is the best way to go. pls i urge our president, to come up with a strategy to improve system of governance to do away with corruption and misunderstanding in the government. Mr president get the advise from different source and be together with ur ppl that u decided to lead from that day they voted u in.
mkuria_isibania/kehancha anasema, says
Tulishazoea kuishi bila president tangu alipopoteza mwelekeo kutoka barabarani. Nasikitika kuwa mkenya… najihurumia kuwa mkenya. Na naogopa sana iwapo kura itaibwa 2017!
Rono says
Let those who have ears listen; This is the most corrupt government of all times. Please do not return any of the current elected leaders to power come next general elections. The decline in economy is due to the high level of theft and embezzlement of public monies – governors being the top thieves. Uhuru’s sycophants steal with authority. Ruto’s close circle loot with courage. Because they walk away free. A simple question: Why can’t Uhuru sack Waiguru? A simple answer: She’s his mistress and is blackmailing him. So what next? Your vote decides. You elected thieves. Choices have consequences.
Wechunne says
I like this men!
Anonymous says
Even kibaki voted for new constitution when was in power,let Uhuru Vote For Okoa Kenya And Follow The Good Advises From Oposition
JKM says
In kenya we have a ruling policy which states that “accept and move on” not leadership policy to seek solutions. Accept any state u are in untill 2017.
Anonymous says
Kenya is in a serious crisis!.
Nduale says
twenty seventeen election is the answer to clear all this mess. we are all tired with these looters in the govt,,,nkt!!!
Anonymous says
Ushenshi…hakuna ujinga Kama hiyo
Kangaw Mathewz says
u must heed our calls now #okwabisecho
Anonymous says
Hello….Mr prezo ur wak is gud.. bt we av to check in secretaries duties
jeriko says
indeed the bright sun of kenya initialy installed by the late herroes jaramogi & kenyatta is gradualy seting as a result of poor governance of the current young poaliticians who claims to be knowledgable in leadership skillls but cannot add value to us at all.T
markben says
let one and all arise, with hearts both strong and true
Anonymous says
If such a piece doesnt prick ones conscience, then one has none to talk of, if such a piece does not turn your tear buds then they have dried up, if it doesnt receive a head nod, then you dont love Kenya!
Anonymous says
in deed our govtnt is taking anada turn which is not gud …lets pray pop atakam to pray on be half of the country
Anonymous says
Lets put our political and tribal differences and save Kenya nchi yetu
prince eduinx says
in deed our govtnt is taking anada turn which is not gud …lets pray pop atakam to pray on be half of the country
Ochieng Owuor says
Lets put our political and tribal differences and save Kenya nchi yetu
Anonymous says
Its struggle & not conformity to nature tht that makes Kenyans who we are….great husslers.May God remember us.
Isabella Matheka says
It is our Responsibility of All of us Kenyans to Pray for our Leaders.
2 Chronicles
7:14
mkenya halisi says
We the jubilee govt are pleased so much what our most beloved president is doing,there are independent commission to deal with corruption,,,cord were for devolution and you people of cord should be singing with joy bcz governors n counties are looting, …kama kura yako ulieka ikaenda mtaro plz again 2032 bcoz in btn i dont think mko na bahati..100% in support of govt,…
all these opposition wangetengeneza Kenya wakiwa govt hatungeumia,we are suffering for the sins of our past govt,tomorrow will be better bcoz uhuru has made the best base
Dickson Mtaka vitu says
There is only one person who can save Kenya.He is Uhuru Kenyatta..
the rest knows alot but can do very little given an opirtunity….God give Kenyatta all that is needed to lead kenya to our destiny
andrew says
as long as we are in this world, we have to pass through ups and downs. remember the president is not an angel or a spiritual leader. even jesus christ was crucified, and he used to heal people, perform many miracles and other meaningful wonders………….
Wareng High says
“Don’t teach me my job,” uhuru will tell raila as he told alfred.
s says
this mediocrity has to end …who has seen raila’s dick and confirmed its uncircumcised… circumcision ain’t a test for maturity those you claim are wazee since they are circumcised have shown there lack of ability to lead Kenya its your same mediocrity they will exploit come 2017 aty no luo should lead since you believe they ain’t circumsised we gotta change that mentality
Dismus says
Let’s join hands please Kenyans. Our tribal differences can’t solve anything. We’re in a devastating crisis at the moment. The luos, kikuyu, kisiis, luhyas, Kalen jina, kambas, maasais and all the tribes of Kenya are suffering. As a common mwananchi we benefit the same. Those above us are the ones who benefit alot and they are few. Let’s unite for once and shun the devil.
Anonymous says
Dismus,words of wisdom indeed.We are all suffering as a nation not one tribe that is benefiting those on top are the ones benefiting.Let us leave as one Kenya one tribe and embrace Peace,Love and Unity.In 2017 let us vote for the best leader and not for a tribal leader who will take us through the life we are living now.
Wechunne says
A good leader listens. Listening is a skill! Uhuru should start by sackuin Waiguru, then Kaimenyi. Kaimenyi is doing nothing in his ministry.
Peter Okoth says
If I were cord then I would have loved this jubilee confusion to persist till the second Tuesday of August 2017
Anonymous says
The president should listen to opposition, they might sound stupid but at the same time they make a lot of sense.
Like what the retired Mwai Libaki mentioned if you remember
DZON De Deofyter says
we are heading nowhere with corrupt government. ….
amos says
Even okoa kenya won’t help kenya. it is critically important that we have the right leadership. what we have in the constitution is enough, all we lack is true leadership
Mart says
Another nusu mkeka????
Raila4president2017 says
A mediocre leader “tells”,a good leader “explains”, a superior leader “demonstrates” but a great leader “inspires”.Guess where uhuruto duo falls……?
Anonymous says
Do you people really think its easy to manage the government?I am sure if you were to be given that responsibility you will not manage a thing.I know the President is trying his level best to make this country a better place.Further more its God who chooses leaders..if God says that the President(Uhuru) is to lead this country in 2017 He will!! and theres nothing you will do about it.
I support the President and his government.
jeff says
Please stop tribal prejudices… On reading comments I can automatically predict your tribal affiliation….Every tribe is worshiping their god in Kenya!! What a shame!
Anonymous says
We could have adopted a constitution which is similar to Indian. It is a parliamentary one which is so beautiful. With this kind of mess only God knows where we are heading to.
nichiey says
kuna mnyanya huitwa burukenge n i don’t see anything different from MR president coming out but not to hear that or u will only hear from the most confused guy called Duale wen he return from his holiday
Anonymous says
Kenya is lying on a ground built and stretches its foot under a concretely cemented storey, let everyone take a breathe
Anonymous says
It’s true our contry seems to be dying,and now everyone is running in to seize it in the name of helping..All we need is our government to work together as one not while it’s divided like this.i believe if they all work together as a team, we will build a strong and wonderful nation
Bedi Pamela says
Let Mr president stop defending the culprits let those of ann Waiguru face the law we are three of corruption
Anonymous says
Criasly Kenya is lost the few who r awake…let’s pray for Kenya….I am a kyuk BT to an extent am really disappointed… May God forgive us n save the innocent Kenyans from his anger…pls God don’t turn your back on us restore Kenya to its stable state….pple let’s not b led by tribalism its eating us alive….those who loves Kenya let’s pray for our mother land…all is not lost God will remember us
CHINI YA MAJI says
i will admit to praying is fine, but we just have to again take a step in faith… somebody has to be able to say they are sick of this.
when we go to pray, we pray expecting God to go by our thoughts and plans, we have also formed be it social, professional tribal, etc that’s why we will pray in church and go back home or to work and sneak back in our groups….then go and pray again on Sunday.
lets stand up after saying amen, in all honesty and truthfulness and humbly say the grace joining hands together say the the grace and for once just listen to what the Kenya next to you is saying…then change will start there.
if say, Uhuru can not listen to Raila, then Ouma can and wont listen to Thion’go… and so on.
this is our Motherland, we are one big family.
lets listen to what the next Kenyan has to say all across the board…and that change, we have otherwise its will get out of hand…we can see and hear of all this animosity, unaccoutabilty, disintegration of the Kenyan social fabric and all that.
pray,and step in faith
CHINI YA MAJI says
seems somebody is shadow boxing…and they think its a match.
yeah, things are tough and that’s why the tough get going, but how do the tough get going to sort us out when they are being tough on the solution if not part of the solution?
its time we look at the Kenya we are living in now, and the Kenya we will have left for our children,(irregardless of status, tribe and even sex).
my brothers lets not take sides and remember we are one big family….in this case it does not matter whether you don’t like you mother-in-law or this step brother stole your shoes or your kid bro smokes bang and sits alone or even you just knew your sister has been gay…we have to remember this Great Nation Kenya was built on joining hands together…in all aspects of Kenyan livelihood.
.
.
.
“it was done, and we can do it again, sio kusema turudishe Kenya mahali ilikuwa…lakini ndugu zanguni tuendeleze Kenya Yetu Mbele”
Bwana m says
Haya matusi ya wajathe wakale na wakuks haisaidii.Swali ni hili “wale wametahiri wamesaidia nini na nchi mzima imebomoka na saa hii yaishia mikononi yao. Wachaneni na upuzi na tuone Mbeki.
Anonymous says
okoa kenya is a brain child of former pm to clinch power. All i know he is a failure in everything he does,people who know him very well,you wl know one day,
anonymous says
I think you are also stupid those are silly remarks
me says
Kenya economy is safe and everyone knows it…
distance.stulla says
â€œWe cannot solve this problem only through prayers,â€ the spiritual leader said. â€œI am a Buddhist and I believe in praying. But humans have created this problem, and now we are asking God to solve it. It is illogical. God would say, solve it yourself because you created it in the first place.â€ (Buddhist spiritual leader, Dalai Llama)
distance.stulla says
Things that people create, but are mistakenly praying for God to resolve:
1) Poverty
2) Nepotism
3) Corruption
4) Poor infrastructure and services (healthcare, etc.)
5) Terrorism
6) Tribal supremacy
7) Incompetent and poor governance
8) Mis-education and brainwashing of Kenyan people
9) Black self hatred and disunity
10) Lack of support for Kenyan economics by Kenyan people.
Rael brendah waliaula says
we are all Kenyans and when u look at ua hands those fingers are not of same height bt it’s time our beloved prezo listens to the opposition, critics are meant to help bt kenya mahali tumefika tuache matusi then pray that the good lodr help us and gives us strength wisdom and knowledge so that we can get out of this fire.
Gidi says
Swallowing ua pride n listening at times is not stupidity,its not a coup on ua presidency,its called maturity n we hv our hopes in u H.E to act maturely to save our nation.
Sinned says
For the first tym baba talks sence.but blame not the presdent cos kenyas voted for dis expensive katiba.but mr presdent try en do something now.
Anonymous says
Elijah meroka says
raila is an hypocrite mr president dont listen to him.yeye ni kigeugeu .niko na wewe 100%
the only akutan says
seated at the corner of the country watching!!!
mulwa says
look who is speaking! in 2007 price of unga changed from 35 to 130 and you were there enjoying serekari nusu mkate .what cost of living is raila talking about that he never saw then? corruption was perfected under his watch as minister in narc and pm in coalition.
Juma Ngao says
Every banana leave dries in the end,we must change our direction and look for a smooth landing
ole Bwanchete says
Mr Uhuru plis history will judge u harshly n u will enter into books as the worst young president Kenya has ever hard.look at how resources are wasted in the name of okoa Ruto from Hague in the name of prayers yet alot of us can’t afford even a glass of milk.wake up n reduce ur gymnastics with ruto n give Kenyans service
Wakanyugi says
Uhuru may not be 100% perfect but Kenyans can’t replace him with someone like Raila or his co. Mungu ndiye ataOKOA KENYA bt not an uncircumcised idiot… to hell ujaluo ndo utakuua.
sam says
Uhuru is abit confused with the state Kenya is at but abuse a president because of hitch in governance isn’t good, Raila may God bless his soul, he brings redemption when things get thick, a forgiving person, he doesn’t have to be president for me but he is my hero.
juma says
RAO is the father of corruption. Always looking for relevance. You lost the election. You have no business lecturing our president on how to run the business of the country. You and your fellow conmen laugh like hyenas when something goes wrong in the country. You you are Alshabaab’s spokesperson.. There is the reason we will never trust you with the running of the country. How can you even think of being the president of the country while you have planned and attempted to kill Kenyans (41 Vs 1) What is it you plan to do as the president that you did not do the last 20 years. Just go away. Shindwe kabisa! You think winning an Election is hard- Just a little challenge from waiguru and you are burning toilets and hospital. What kind of atrocities will your gang commit to sustain you in power. Lord watch over us.
Mike Jiang says
Kenya is at the climax of corruption
Musa says
Unfortunately until there are kenyas suffering will be the norm. Tribalism led to the current situation and nothing has changed. There is need for a nation then politics
Anonymous says
ujinga raila uwache kabisa .Unaskia ???????? fala wewe!!!!!!!!
muturi robert says
mr president act positively and safe our country,cause things for really are not working life is very oppressing .take that opportunity and amend the situation please .i know mr Raila will work with you and safe our country,love to hear from your agreement
Samuel Kairigo says
Kenya is a good country….. The only problems we have are just two
1. Systems never seem to work
2. Everyone is just unpatriotic
nichodemus says
if i was uhuru,i would defently swallow my pride for the sake of the 40 millions kenyans wartching my steps.but if uhuru decides to be uhuru as usual,he will just ignore all this advise and pleede from cord and defenetly kenyans will continue to suffer under his confused leadership.
Anonymous says
Are web trying to help the president or are we overthrow the government. Guys let be realistic who are the government is it Mr.Hon the President or you and me.why on earth can’t we take another leader to this opposition sit and see if we can have better and good ideas than the obvious old politics.think round the government is you and me
Anonymous says
It’s time for the government to work for the people who elected it before time runs out or the people will decide to take up the government and run it themselves, too much whining from citizens of any nation,justifiable whining and complaints is a bad sign Mr.President.
Anonymous says
Love Kenya Mr President and do an honourable thing to save it or things will fall apart. Leave a good legacy about yourself and our beloved Kenya.
anonymus says
I voted for Jubilee govt bt regret its destination wth us
ben says
Sometimes English is a problem, i don’t see any insult in this letter… makes me remember this saying (wokuraba kwe shauliranga nikuunya ta) its Luhya which translates to “a cigarette smoker likes his cigarette, whatsoever smell it produces”
People its time we should look on the betterment of the nation and not on how we worship ethnicity
Eng. McOyugi says
Raila has spoken a lot of sense in this statement. all the points are clear and true. its high time someone swallow his pride fore the sake of this nation. Kenya is for everyone not for few individuals.
joel says
just only prayers for our great country ……………lets love one another
Abok Samwel says
Please hardworking Kenyan citizens just give a beloved president H.E Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta ample time he will turn around the tables. Just be patient people things will be alright
Anonymous says
Kenyans for sure this is how we save a dying country? Hurling insults at the president and the opposition? Apparently no one is discussing the letter other than trading insults at one another? *SMH!
martin says
Nasoma comments hehe keep them flowing
Catrix Mwende says
When will Luos grow up? With due respect Onyango enda ukatwe upate akili. How can U insult Mr. President this much. Circumcision plays a big role in men’s lives just go n pass that rite n U will grow. U are an idiot, a stupid Luo.
Anonymous says
With due respect Mr. Mwende, Onyango may be a luo but not Luos. Please you may hate luos for whatever reason but I feel we belong to one nation.
To my brothers and sisters who are in the habit of making unhealthy comments in the social media, please, learn to respect one another.
The history tells me as a luo that when I was a student at CUEA, the best lecturers were luos and kikuyus.
Raila may be wrong as aluo but that does not mean all luos are wrong. President Uhuru may be wrong, yes he is a human being, let us be humble and give him time.
PLEASE, MY APEAL TO ALL YOUTH, WE BECOME WHAT WE BELIEF. I HAVE ADREAM WHEN KIKUYUS WILL FLOCK MASENO UNIVERSITY AND LUOS FLOCKING CENTRAL COUNTIES FOR BUSINESS AND SCHOOLS.
Am aluo and I understand very well that my best friends are from Kikuyu land.
Let us put Kenyattaism and Odingaism aside. I ask in the name of Kenyans youth
Pitty Pat says
Learn accepting that kenya is drowning and that all it needs is the right leader to govern it…
Anonymous says
THE THINKING THAT OUR LEADERS WILL SAVE KENYA IS A MERE LIE TO OURSELVES e.g THE C.B.K SACKED NDUNG’U FOR A NEW GOVERNOR BUT YOU SEE NO CHANGE ,OUR SHILLING IS WEAKENING FURTHER AGAINST THE DOLLER.KENYA WILL ONLY CHANGE IF THE PEOPLE THEMSELVES DECIDE TO CHANGE;STOP ETHNICITY ,CORRUPTION etc…..a leader is chosen from the people not from anywhere else so for change you have to start it yourself
Anonymous says
Kenya should be one of the TZ county so that President Magufuli can show them the way forward, we understand now why some African Presidents didnt want him in the office
Tid says
When u are hungry don’t puy a water
Sebastian Mutimbi says
It is regrettable that they have not offered any tangible idea as to how to save Kenya. Are they suggesting that they be included into the government to be able to offer solutions or to be invited to form another grand coalition government?
manguai says
For heaven sake these guys have lost direction. They are feeling too much cold. They want to enter government by all means shame.
Winnie says
Mr what you write tells a lot am not a political gal but UA comment is not pleasi g at all UA too smart for that…if u were to be given a governors seat bfo even the presidency ungefanya nn? what u don’t understand is that no matter how good Raila is or Uhuru those running under him will always fail him am sure ulisahau charity starts at home if u fail its either UA wife ama UA children ama UA mwk Kama hata uta rada what mwk is….anyway do not be the compact majority be a man u claim to be…
Juma Musa says
Kenya imeisha.Mwenye ozi haambiwi ola.
kenyan says
What’s the worst case jubilee mps can do if uhuru meet odinga & discuss the way forward on how to handle this corruption virus in the country without consulting them? It’s so obviously the rate of everything has gone high,who’s suffering… common mwananchi! So let’s not be divided by leaders who are out to miss lead us yet all they are good at is selfishness & base less cheap politics that adds no value to us. Mr. President, I can assure you there’s nothing to write home about! You style of leadership is questionable worldwide! Kenya is burning & people are carrying,very very few are smiling . Always remember Kenya is bigger that everyone including you, God bless you and above all God bless Kenya.
Anonymous says
Am from Uganda, i like the people of kenya so much for being so open to what is going on. Uhuru is a good leader the only problem is the people arround him and he should accept to work with opposition for better kenya. Don’t be like your mentor Y K Museveni
Anonymous says
We need third liberation of our country after 1963 and 2002. Signs are all over that we have lost the way. Chest beating wouldn’t be of any help. Can Bensouda help us by jailing someone which would result to crumbling of the current government. God hear my prayer.
Joseph kaara says
If raila did not use abusive language In his letter who are this who are so much in need for abusises they are spoiling what has just started let’s wait for the reply abuses may break this dialogue
terry ochieng onyango says
let the the blind jubilee sycophants empty orators oppose 9
(OGWE CHALRE) is aluo say joka nyanam knows what i mean
Godie junior says
i believe you do comprehend that its our entirely responsibility to seek the ways of overcoming corruption in our country but not for one person… we need to unite as one nation & people to make Kenya a better place to stay
Anonymous says
the fact will remains dat Uhuru is our president..mbishane ama mkatae …asiye kubali kushindwa si mshindani…for sure no one is perfect so let shut our mouth and wait for da next election…I also mxt say wat I mxt Raila is the cause of all evil in this country…God I pray jxt shut dat man’s mouth…amen….
Shakes says
I always believe we need another president who a guy who understands the real meaning of presidency but scandalized and confused man who shows nothing of significant importance…
Raila is the best eye opener to us as Kenyans and must thank God for this guy!!! He can see and point out looters and grabbers to safe our poor nation surely..
I believe Raila is the president that Kenya need as we talk..
Calvo Onyango says
Just pour fourth all that your mouth or mind can storm but my request is peace during 2017 election
Vivian Gabriellah says
The president is doing his best bt personally i blame his advisers n the ppo he is working with.No one will make things work perfectly to all Kenyans/to each individual no matter what,so Mr Prezzo,press on…..don be stressed soo much,u might end up dying premature death like Dharwesh.
Bob says
raila is a cancer to both the people of Kenya and uhuru kenyatta government and also a bother the quicker the chemotherapy the better.
Anonymous says
raila honestly you are cursed by God almighty..you are always the trouble maker in our nation.God choose uhuru as the president and for your information when God rejected saul and his line age, so long as he much tried to continue as a king,David had been prepared by God..You were in the front line to see blood shed of innocent lives back in 2007 due to your greedy for power…God will always stand for uhuru for we always stand with him in prayers.keep trying your witches but honestly the God of uhuru shall keep fighting for him…you thought that he would be hunged but to your disappointment his case was doneaway with… God shall break and destroy the generations of them that hates him..just know that
choppa says
raila honestly you are cursed by God almighty..you are always the trouble maker in our nation.God choose uhuru as the president and for your information when God rejected saul and his line age, so long as he much tried to continue as a king,David had been prepared by God..You were in the front line to see blood shed of innocent lives back in 2007 due to your greedy for power…God will always stand for uhuru for we always stand with him in prayers.keep trying your witches but honestly the God of uhuru shall keep fighting for him…you thought that he would be hunged but to your disappointment his case was doneaway with… God shall break and destroy the generations of them that hates him..just know that
Anonymous says
In my first 100 days…….
morris says
As kenyans we hav as a mation coz we dont see where the problem started.however much u blame the gov’t its the cobstitution u vehemently voted 4,u blame urself 4 every situation u r in tody.no mater who u elect now he will b as bad as uhuru.lets go back to the drawing board n sill all the loopholls our constitution hav, lets b pertriotic enough to face this monster by face.mind u ather nations r reading this posts n think how u potray ur country.peace.
Edwin Mutua Mulandi says
“Political language is a designer that makes lie sounds truthful in Kenya”. There is a very big difference between a leader and a politician. A leader is someone who talks less and acts more but a politician is someone who talks a lot and does totally nothing. Kenyan politicians don`t have a clue of what leadership is and there is no way they can oversee Kenyans` manifesto since they can`t fuel their lies into profit. “Wise leaders should always listen less to what people say and listen more to what they don`t say but our leaders always do contrary opposite to that and their is no way we can persuade someone who is rowdy to do the right thing. Are other leaders intellectually superior to Kenyan leaders? Are Kenyan citizens intellectually inferior to citizens of other countries that make wise decision? Kenyans, we are not our tribes. We are Kenyans. “Let`s stop re-reading the old chapter of this country and start reading the new one”. “Life will never be the same again.” “Believing in ourselves should be the fast secret to our success”. Persistence over positive change should be an iron quality of Kenyans` character and not only leaders. Let`s program me our subconscious mind for persistence well in advance of setbacks and disappointments on our way to success. Mr President, ask God for wisdom like Solomon and he will give it to you and you will rule this country without difficulties.
kim says
th opisition is worse better uhuru than u..js sadist haters js on th negative…
anonymous says
FROM BAHA OF MACHACHARI
“I am a kikuyu but sometimes we bad. We want
anything an everything to run our way and
disregard others. the other 40 plus tribes in Kenya
are nothing. Its our guy who is entitled to be in
the State house and everybody else should not
come near. Songs will be composed in Kikuyu to
talk bad about other Presidential aspiring
candidates and to unite forces to come out in
large numbers (Tyranny of numbers) to make sure
no other than our guy gets to be prezzo. We don
care about how the Country is run as long as our
guy is in charge which is not right. Our politics
has not matured. Jubilee has massive corruption.
Kenyatta’s friends and kitchen cabinet have stolen
billions even money for the youths who are broke
and with no hope. And by the way, they will not
be made to pay or punished but a poor dude was
sentenced to death today for stealing half a kilo
of meat. Thieves have even declared they running
for different posts 2017 and because they are
from our tribe, we will vote them in so that they
continue to make our lives hard. Its a high time
our people start voting for maendeleo and not mtu
wangu. Christ says we should mind about the
welfare of others. We should treat all other tribes
with love and respect. At the end of the day, bei
ya unga tunanunua same price and got thru the
same hustles everyday.”
gjogjo says
Open your eyes Kenyans. Read Bible,kenya has become one of sinful state. And what is happening to Kenya also is war btn the poor and rich.Kikuyu think their man is under threat NO,Uhuru has is rich personal interest.luo want their man to on throne and does every tribe but the end of its you alone and your prayers. Uhuru cry àlot to GOD only.can we pray now Kenyans?
Anonymous says
Since elections were held the so called cord principles have been going round talking loud than actions. They are also leaders representing people who elected them.when do they work for them. Ask them if what they have done. They were in government, what special they can do for now they didn’t do. They were all involved in scandals. The moment the greedy will come out of us we will succeed as a nation. All politicians are corrupt.
Esther muriuki says
we have to pray for Kenya n our president unye not insulting…may God help Kenya….it’s not god to hate our president koz of our tribes..Kenya will change soon n corruption will get finished..love u Mr President of the Kenyan Nation..
cesspeters says
excuse me, this raila shud put himself in uhurus shoes. Is raila perfect anyway????