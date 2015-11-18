Kenya Today

EMOTIONAL President Uhuru NEARLY 'CRIED' after READING this LETTER from Raila Odinga

EMOTIONAL President Uhuru NEARLY ‘CRIED’ after READING this LETTER from Raila Odinga

Here below is the statement by PM Raila Odinga and CORD Principals to H.E Uhuru with an offer to help forestall Kenya’s steady decline. A source close to the president hinted that he nearly shed tears and the controlling forces (presidency) were not happy.

WE ARE READY TO HELP STOP THE STEADY DECLINE:

Even without the benefit of any opinion polling, we are deeply convinced, and we believe many Kenyans are equally convinced, that there is total confusion in the country, that there is no shared understanding of where we are trying to go as a and what we are trying to achieve as a nation, by when, and by what means.

So today, we just want to make a single appeal to our president, H. E Uhuru Kenyatta, in absolute good faith, in all humility and in the interest of our nation.

Mr President, we sense you are lost. But you are not alone. Many Kenyans who had pegged their hopes on your stewardship are equally lost and feeling abandoned in a wildernesses we have created for ourselves. It is one of those rare cases where the leader should essentially tell the followers, do not follow me, am also lost.

The center is failing to hold. Anarchy and collapse lurk around the corner. Things are certainly falling apart.
The war on corruption is lost. Cost of living is rising. Our neighbours are closing in on us and challenging the economic advantage we long held over them.

Our teachers are back in classroom. But they are a bitter and betrayed lot. Yet we have placed the fate of millions of our children in the hands of these bitter teachers.

Our soldiers, long the undisputed first choice of the world for trouble spots are now being challenged to prove their professionalism by none other than Somalia.

Mr President, Kenyans are no longer at ease because Kenyans know they deserve better than this.

Two recent developments capture the confusion emerging out of this know it all presidency and the quagmire is engulfing the entire nation.
This week, the Principal Secretary for Devolution Mr Mangiti and Director General of the NYS Dr Nelson Githinji were arraigned in court over improprieties at the Devolution Ministry.

The two are being made to bear the cross for the mess at Devolution. It is a mess we long said existed but which your administration dismissed as non-existent.

As Mr Mangiti and Dr Githinji take the blame, we have a reminder for you Mr President.
Mr President, on the 2nd of December 2014, you chaired the 11th Cabinet meeting in State House which resolved to widen the roles of Cabinet secretaries.
That meeting gave Cabinet secretaries greater oversight in sanctioning procurement in MDAs and State and Government Agencies.
That meeting also noted accurately that the role was formerly a preserve of principal secretaries, but it now shifted to Cabinet Secretaries. From that day, Cabinet Secretaries were mandated to approve work, procurement and cash flow plans.

Cabinet secretaries were also mandated to lead major transformation strategic initiatives in their ministries, including approval and attainment of targets and managing integrity and accountability matters.

That is why we will follow the case against Dr Githinji and Mr Mangiti with deep interest.
The December 2nd resolutions of the Cabinet are currently not reflected in the decisions regarding crimes committed at the Ministry of Devolution.
Yet these resolutions appear to have influenced decisions regarding the ministry of Lands, Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Agriculture where Cabinet secretaries were forced to step aside to facilitate investigations.

Mr President, what kind of government goes against the resolutions of its own Cabinet, adopted under the chairmanship of the president? We have no words to describe this state of affairs other than confusion.

Mr President, last week, you appointed a team to advice on how to fight corruption in the country. Fair enough. But what is the role of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission now? Why are we paying salaries to EACC when the job has been outsourced?
What did HE the president have in mind when he allowed the sacking of the EACC commissioners against our advice? This, to us, is confusion and lack of direction.

In the case of NYS, it is no longer possible for any government agency to independently audit its transactions. All the persons under investigation have been in the office at the times when the probing was being done. In fact, both the Permanent Secretary Peter Mangiti and the Director General Nelson Githinji are being charged with interfering with the investigation by dissuading one of their juniors from pursuing the matter with the criminal investigation department

The government is alleging that the investigations were being compromised by both Mangiti and Githinji yet wants to assure us that credible investigations have been completed.

The DCI is himself totally compromised in this matter. When he completed his initial investigation a few weeks ago, he went and submitted his report to Ann Waiguru. How can the DCI submit his investigation report to the suspect? It is unheard of in the history of Kenya.
Mr President, you cannot serve two masters at the same time and succeed. That is a key doctrine of the Christian faith that we know you profess. It is a key element of virtually all faiths and even the law of nature. It has to be one master a time.
Either you are serving Kenya or serving your personal friends, relations and interests. It can’t be both.

Mr President, you have engaged the nation in a dangerous ping pong, trial and error game for more than two years.
Alice in Wonderland scenario makes for great fiction. It cannot and will not work for running a country, at least not for Kenya.
Under these circumstances, our people are tempted to agree with Mr John Githongo who told The New York Times two weeks ago that we don’t have a government. We have a scandal.
This state of affairs is not sustainable. It is not acceptable. It is creating hopelessness and despair. It is creating self-doubt among our hard working and confident citizens. It is energizing our competitors in the region who are smelling opportunity to leave Kenya behind. It has to stop. We are here to help you stop it and help you restart and re-engineer our vibrant Kenya.

We appeal to the president to embrace a bipartisan approach to our problems as a nation. As Opposition and civil society, we embarked on an initiative to change our constitution by popular initiative. Join us. It is part of our culture in Africa to stop along the way and ask for directions and change paths if you realise you may have taken a wrong turn. In other cultures you are encouraged to buy the map and retrace your steps.

In Africa, it has never been a weakness to ask the way. Let’s do it.
Mr President, we are here to help.
SIGNED
RT HON RAILA A ODINGA
HON STEPHEN K. MUSYOKA
SEN MOSES WETANGULA
NOVEMBER 18, 2015.

  4. The three Kenyans Patriots, good work, don’t leave our economy and beautiful country to be taken to drainage. no wonder tourist are flocking in Kenya docking in thousands knowing that a dollar is performing very well against Ksh.

  8. If CORD is being sincere in their offer to help this Country,then I think it will go down in President Uhuru’s legacy as the first President in Kenya to swallow his pride for the sake of his Country and worked with the opposition to correct its wayward path.
    In my honest opinion I think this would go very well for Uhuru to vindicate himself from all the bad things that he has been blamed for, The truth of the matter is that Uhuru is not responsible for all the bad Governance, the corruption and the pilfering of Public resources. The president is held hostage by the big wigs in his outfit, but he dare not take action against them lest they bring him down with them.
    My advice is Mr. President, take that offer and vindicate yourself, why should you carry the cross for people who have disgraced you by dragging your name in the mud? To quote the words of the late Professor George Saitoti: “There comes a time when the interest of the Country is greater than the interest of an individual” end of quote. Mr. President, save us the agony, do what is right.

  15. mr.president dis is da right tym for u to atlist get back on ur mistakes,swallow ur pride and allow the opposition to help u to save kenya by supporting OKOA KENYA INNIATIVE since it aims at helping our country…..if indeed ur da same person we voted for some years back then ull av to do it and leave alone foolish advices from ur mates such as duale and his comrades,its either you do da neccesary or forget bout 2017 coz it is around the corner

  20. Sometimes it’s better to swallow our pride and agree to accept for corrections. If we are burying our heads in the sand like that ostrich , then what the Cord trio have spoken must just be passing on deaf ears. The President is the chief executive of the country and therefore he should not allow a clique of power dealers to hold him hostage so that they protect their wealth while Kenya is in a crisis.

  23. Kenya times, “Do not follow where the path may lead.
    Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail because our leaders are dealers in hope…a hope of accomplishments

    • I know and believe our current President is able and a very good person. He will turn everything to the better. I may not have all the facts but I welcome the ideas from the opposition but urge those commenting to do so with respect. The President MUST be respected at all cost. I wish I could help him against those disrespectful.

  27. Is not a personal issue Is a kenyan’s issue now That is why cord people r very Wright mi as akenyan i appeal to m’y be love prÃ©sident mr keyatta to join hand together with other leaders to return Our cauntry where it was my prÃ©sident we us wanahinchi we r realy suffer So much

  30. mr preaident,, its high time u owned up to this mess,, clean up ur cabinet,, face the reality as it should be n lets all forge ahead,, we as citizens are ready to work to make our wonderful kenya mobe ahead….

  33. The truth hurts but it sets one free. U can’t be correct or wrong all the time. That is why its better to listen than to talk. To be corrected doesn’t mean you are foolish, but itmmakes you a better person, only if you listen.

    Reply Report comment

  39. Please raila stop meddling in the affairs of gok .you are a subject to the president ouru just like me ,,,the president has said more than ten times that he does not need your advice.as for Kibaki he was just being polite other there is a kikuyu saying that goes like this (ona muguruki niathikagiririo) it’s ok to listen even from a mad man..concentrate your energy to fighting waiguru and duale those are your peers.

  41. Ouru himself is a thief n is fully aware of the stealing going on in his govt. The other day in Western he defended his Sugar Smuggling and Charcoal trading with Alshaabab through KDF. He even added that the western ppl shld drop sugarcane bcoz he’s ready to flood the market with Cheap Sugar from Kismayu……Ouru is da terrorist funding Alshaabab!!!!

  42. Raila , Musyoka have spoken not just for me but for millions of others who are in despair.. I have raked my head over our troubled country. I got solutions, but I have to be president to pursue them. You have the power Uhuru, only u has it, to peel off the mask of shame that Kenya is engulfed with.

  44. Raila is right.Uhuru you had better listen.country is over a cliff because you ball less and you lack goodwill to fight corruption not to offend your friends.
    U are loosing votes at an extraordinarily high rate. Mine you lost long time ago sir.

  45. We are all Kenyans and we must stop this disease called tribalism and corruption, its a big threat to our economy and prosperity. Tanzania is a good example and soon they will be a head of us, look at Rwanda! Are we really serous with our beloved country? Where I live at the moment I look at things here and ask my self when will Kenya reach even half of this far? with this kind of leadership I see in Kenya, my second home, when will we ever achieve our dreams? Where did our Country go wrong? When our leaders travel around the world, what do they see and how do they think about Kenya? this is time we come together as Kenyans, we have no option. KENYA KUANZA.

    Reply Report comment

    • True!!…As we all saw, even our leaders are losing hope in Kenya, their country as most of them are allegedly investing in other countries such as South Africa while their own motherland is struggling with unemployment!..why not invest that money here and create jobs, even if its one or two posts..I curse all the guilty ones!!!…One day one time, all Kenyans will come together to vanquish these ailments whether we like it or not..its just a matter of time and i cant wait for that day!!

  46. The university of Hard Knocks has taught me lasting lessons. Like?
    -We’all make mistake at one time or the other
    -A time comes when each one of us should stop and reflect
    -Humility is the key to success
    -We must learn to value others better than us
    -Partiality, tribalism and arrogant are vices that we must all overcome
    -We end paying a huge price by failing to listen
    -Let us learn to forgive each other and pray for each other

  53. The Jubilee duos are interestest in acquiring wealth. They are never interested in the future of Kenya. Advicing them is a waste of time ,energy and lowering of dignity. It is trying to prevent a street urchin from collecting waste foods from the litter bin.

  54. In deed Mr Odinga my political icon has spoken nothing but the whole truth that even a mad man in nyeri, a street boy in kiambu, a blind woman I’m Thika, a bigger in murang’a, a hoe in Nairobi and a sober mind in kakamega will all agree with… .it is true to say that the time to make change is now n change is inevitable…. we have been laughed at n humiliated by the weakest of the African friends who are leading in inflation n corruption (bro Bob’s country) .. . When 2017 comes these change will be inevitable…. It will be time to come out of our tribal cocoons n say we’ve suffered, tolerated n been humiliated enough times by the current regime. Let us try change for this nation… May God be with us n protect our sober minds till then

  55. first we copy pasted a first world constitution to a third world country then juu baba amesema okoa kenya i really call it maliza kenya kabisa how can you give more money to the same corrupt individuals now that we have seen rhe consequence of not hearing our church leaders it is a pit we dug ourselves hii serikali imejaribu but solution for refurendum we do not need 47 governors those many mps mcas and for christ sake what role does the women rep play in the govt

  56. correction is the best way to go. pls i urge our president, to come up with a strategy to improve system of governance to do away with corruption and misunderstanding in the government. Mr president get the advise from different source and be together with ur ppl that u decided to lead from that day they voted u in.

  57. Tulishazoea kuishi bila president tangu alipopoteza mwelekeo kutoka barabarani. Nasikitika kuwa mkenya… najihurumia kuwa mkenya. Na naogopa sana iwapo kura itaibwa 2017!

  58. Let those who have ears listen; This is the most corrupt government of all times. Please do not return any of the current elected leaders to power come next general elections. The decline in economy is due to the high level of theft and embezzlement of public monies – governors being the top thieves. Uhuru’s sycophants steal with authority. Ruto’s close circle loot with courage. Because they walk away free. A simple question: Why can’t Uhuru sack Waiguru? A simple answer: She’s his mistress and is blackmailing him. So what next? Your vote decides. You elected thieves. Choices have consequences.

  65. indeed the bright sun of kenya initialy installed by the late herroes jaramogi & kenyatta is gradualy seting as a result of poor governance of the current young poaliticians who claims to be knowledgable in leadership skillls but cannot add value to us at all.T

  67. If such a piece doesnt prick ones conscience, then one has none to talk of, if such a piece does not turn your tear buds then they have dried up, if it doesnt receive a head nod, then you dont love Kenya!

  72. We the jubilee govt are pleased so much what our most beloved president is doing,there are independent commission to deal with corruption,,,cord were for devolution and you people of cord should be singing with joy bcz governors n counties are looting, …kama kura yako ulieka ikaenda mtaro plz again 2032 bcoz in btn i dont think mko na bahati..100% in support of govt,…
    all these opposition wangetengeneza Kenya wakiwa govt hatungeumia,we are suffering for the sins of our past govt,tomorrow will be better bcoz uhuru has made the best base

  74. as long as we are in this world, we have to pass through ups and downs. remember the president is not an angel or a spiritual leader. even jesus christ was crucified, and he used to heal people, perform many miracles and other meaningful wonders………….

  76. this mediocrity has to end …who has seen raila’s dick and confirmed its uncircumcised… circumcision ain’t a test for maturity those you claim are wazee since they are circumcised have shown there lack of ability to lead Kenya its your same mediocrity they will exploit come 2017 aty no luo should lead since you believe they ain’t circumsised we gotta change that mentality

  77. Let’s join hands please Kenyans. Our tribal differences can’t solve anything. We’re in a devastating crisis at the moment. The luos, kikuyu, kisiis, luhyas, Kalen jina, kambas, maasais and all the tribes of Kenya are suffering. As a common mwananchi we benefit the same. Those above us are the ones who benefit alot and they are few. Let’s unite for once and shun the devil.

    • Dismus,words of wisdom indeed.We are all suffering as a nation not one tribe that is benefiting those on top are the ones benefiting.Let us leave as one Kenya one tribe and embrace Peace,Love and Unity.In 2017 let us vote for the best leader and not for a tribal leader who will take us through the life we are living now.

  80. The president should listen to opposition, they might sound stupid but at the same time they make a lot of sense.
    Like what the retired Mwai Libaki mentioned if you remember

  84. A mediocre leader “tells”,a good leader “explains”, a superior leader “demonstrates” but a great leader “inspires”.Guess where uhuruto duo falls……?

  85. Do you people really think its easy to manage the government?I am sure if you were to be given that responsibility you will not manage a thing.I know the President is trying his level best to make this country a better place.Further more its God who chooses leaders..if God says that the President(Uhuru) is to lead this country in 2017 He will!! and theres nothing you will do about it.

    I support the President and his government.

  87. We could have adopted a constitution which is similar to Indian. It is a parliamentary one which is so beautiful. With this kind of mess only God knows where we are heading to.

    Reply Report comment

    Reply Report comment

    Reply Report comment

    Reply Report comment

    • i will admit to praying is fine, but we just have to again take a step in faith… somebody has to be able to say they are sick of this.
      when we go to pray, we pray expecting God to go by our thoughts and plans, we have also formed be it social, professional tribal, etc that’s why we will pray in church and go back home or to work and sneak back in our groups….then go and pray again on Sunday.
      lets stand up after saying amen, in all honesty and truthfulness and humbly say the grace joining hands together say the the grace and for once just listen to what the Kenya next to you is saying…then change will start there.
      if say, Uhuru can not listen to Raila, then Ouma can and wont listen to Thion’go… and so on.
      this is our Motherland, we are one big family.
      lets listen to what the next Kenyan has to say all across the board…and that change, we have otherwise its will get out of hand…we can see and hear of all this animosity, unaccoutabilty, disintegration of the Kenyan social fabric and all that.
      pray,and step in faith

  93. seems somebody is shadow boxing…and they think its a match.
    yeah, things are tough and that’s why the tough get going, but how do the tough get going to sort us out when they are being tough on the solution if not part of the solution?
    its time we look at the Kenya we are living in now, and the Kenya we will have left for our children,(irregardless of status, tribe and even sex).
    my brothers lets not take sides and remember we are one big family….in this case it does not matter whether you don’t like you mother-in-law or this step brother stole your shoes or your kid bro smokes bang and sits alone or even you just knew your sister has been gay…we have to remember this Great Nation Kenya was built on joining hands together…in all aspects of Kenyan livelihood.
    .
    .
    .
    “it was done, and we can do it again, sio kusema turudishe Kenya mahali ilikuwa…lakini ndugu zanguni tuendeleze Kenya Yetu Mbele”

  98. â€œWe cannot solve this problem only through prayers,â€ the spiritual leader said. â€œI am a Buddhist and I believe in praying. But humans have created this problem, and now we are asking God to solve it. It is illogical. God would say, solve it yourself because you created it in the first place.â€ (Buddhist spiritual leader, Dalai Llama)

    • Things that people create, but are mistakenly praying for God to resolve:

      1) Poverty
      2) Nepotism
      3) Corruption
      4) Poor infrastructure and services (healthcare, etc.)
      5) Terrorism
      6) Tribal supremacy
      7) Incompetent and poor governance
      8) Mis-education and brainwashing of Kenyan people
      9) Black self hatred and disunity
      10) Lack of support for Kenyan economics by Kenyan people.

  99. we are all Kenyans and when u look at ua hands those fingers are not of same height bt it’s time our beloved prezo listens to the opposition, critics are meant to help bt kenya mahali tumefika tuache matusi then pray that the good lodr help us and gives us strength wisdom and knowledge so that we can get out of this fire.

  105. look who is speaking! in 2007 price of unga changed from 35 to 130 and you were there enjoying serekari nusu mkate .what cost of living is raila talking about that he never saw then? corruption was perfected under his watch as minister in narc and pm in coalition.

  107. Mr Uhuru plis history will judge u harshly n u will enter into books as the worst young president Kenya has ever hard.look at how resources are wasted in the name of okoa Ruto from Hague in the name of prayers yet alot of us can’t afford even a glass of milk.wake up n reduce ur gymnastics with ruto n give Kenyans service

  108. Uhuru may not be 100% perfect but Kenyans can’t replace him with someone like Raila or his co. Mungu ndiye ataOKOA KENYA bt not an uncircumcised idiot… to hell ujaluo ndo utakuua.

  109. Uhuru is abit confused with the state Kenya is at but abuse a president because of hitch in governance isn’t good, Raila may God bless his soul, he brings redemption when things get thick, a forgiving person, he doesn’t have to be president for me but he is my hero.

  110. RAO is the father of corruption. Always looking for relevance. You lost the election. You have no business lecturing our president on how to run the business of the country. You and your fellow conmen laugh like hyenas when something goes wrong in the country. You you are Alshabaab’s spokesperson.. There is the reason we will never trust you with the running of the country. How can you even think of being the president of the country while you have planned and attempted to kill Kenyans (41 Vs 1) What is it you plan to do as the president that you did not do the last 20 years. Just go away. Shindwe kabisa! You think winning an Election is hard- Just a little challenge from waiguru and you are burning toilets and hospital. What kind of atrocities will your gang commit to sustain you in power. Lord watch over us.

  114. mr president act positively and safe our country,cause things for really are not working life is very oppressing .take that opportunity and amend the situation please .i know mr Raila will work with you and safe our country,love to hear from your agreement

  116. if i was uhuru,i would defently swallow my pride for the sake of the 40 millions kenyans wartching my steps.but if uhuru decides to be uhuru as usual,he will just ignore all this advise and pleede from cord and defenetly kenyans will continue to suffer under his confused leadership.

  117. Are web trying to help the president or are we overthrow the government. Guys let be realistic who are the government is it Mr.Hon the President or you and me.why on earth can’t we take another leader to this opposition sit and see if we can have better and good ideas than the obvious old politics.think round the government is you and me

  118. It’s time for the government to work for the people who elected it before time runs out or the people will decide to take up the government and run it themselves, too much whining from citizens of any nation,justifiable whining and complaints is a bad sign Mr.President.

  121. Sometimes English is a problem, i don’t see any insult in this letter… makes me remember this saying (wokuraba kwe shauliranga nikuunya ta) its Luhya which translates to “a cigarette smoker likes his cigarette, whatsoever smell it produces”

    People its time we should look on the betterment of the nation and not on how we worship ethnicity

  122. Raila has spoken a lot of sense in this statement. all the points are clear and true. its high time someone swallow his pride fore the sake of this nation. Kenya is for everyone not for few individuals.

  124. Please hardworking Kenyan citizens just give a beloved president H.E Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta ample time he will turn around the tables. Just be patient people things will be alright

  125. Kenyans for sure this is how we save a dying country? Hurling insults at the president and the opposition? Apparently no one is discussing the letter other than trading insults at one another? *SMH!

  127. When will Luos grow up? With due respect Onyango enda ukatwe upate akili. How can U insult Mr. President this much. Circumcision plays a big role in men’s lives just go n pass that rite n U will grow. U are an idiot, a stupid Luo.

  128. With due respect Mr. Mwende, Onyango may be a luo but not Luos. Please you may hate luos for whatever reason but I feel we belong to one nation.
    To my brothers and sisters who are in the habit of making unhealthy comments in the social media, please, learn to respect one another.
    The history tells me as a luo that when I was a student at CUEA, the best lecturers were luos and kikuyus.
    Raila may be wrong as aluo but that does not mean all luos are wrong. President Uhuru may be wrong, yes he is a human being, let us be humble and give him time.
    PLEASE, MY APEAL TO ALL YOUTH, WE BECOME WHAT WE BELIEF. I HAVE ADREAM WHEN KIKUYUS WILL FLOCK MASENO UNIVERSITY AND LUOS FLOCKING CENTRAL COUNTIES FOR BUSINESS AND SCHOOLS.
    Am aluo and I understand very well that my best friends are from Kikuyu land.
    Let us put Kenyattaism and Odingaism aside. I ask in the name of Kenyans youth

  130. THE THINKING THAT OUR LEADERS WILL SAVE KENYA IS A MERE LIE TO OURSELVES e.g THE C.B.K SACKED NDUNG’U FOR A NEW GOVERNOR BUT YOU SEE NO CHANGE ,OUR SHILLING IS WEAKENING FURTHER AGAINST THE DOLLER.KENYA WILL ONLY CHANGE IF THE PEOPLE THEMSELVES DECIDE TO CHANGE;STOP ETHNICITY ,CORRUPTION etc…..a leader is chosen from the people not from anywhere else so for change you have to start it yourself

  133. It is regrettable that they have not offered any tangible idea as to how to save Kenya. Are they suggesting that they be included into the government to be able to offer solutions or to be invited to form another grand coalition government?

  135. Mr what you write tells a lot am not a political gal but UA comment is not pleasi g at all UA too smart for that…if u were to be given a governors seat bfo even the presidency ungefanya nn? what u don’t understand is that no matter how good Raila is or Uhuru those running under him will always fail him am sure ulisahau charity starts at home if u fail its either UA wife ama UA children ama UA mwk Kama hata uta rada what mwk is….anyway do not be the compact majority be a man u claim to be…

  137. What’s the worst case jubilee mps can do if uhuru meet odinga & discuss the way forward on how to handle this corruption virus in the country without consulting them? It’s so obviously the rate of everything has gone high,who’s suffering… common mwananchi! So let’s not be divided by leaders who are out to miss lead us yet all they are good at is selfishness & base less cheap politics that adds no value to us. Mr. President, I can assure you there’s nothing to write home about! You style of leadership is questionable worldwide! Kenya is burning & people are carrying,very very few are smiling . Always remember Kenya is bigger that everyone including you, God bless you and above all God bless Kenya.

  138. Am from Uganda, i like the people of kenya so much for being so open to what is going on. Uhuru is a good leader the only problem is the people arround him and he should accept to work with opposition for better kenya. Don’t be like your mentor Y K Museveni

  139. We need third liberation of our country after 1963 and 2002. Signs are all over that we have lost the way. Chest beating wouldn’t be of any help. Can Bensouda help us by jailing someone which would result to crumbling of the current government. God hear my prayer.

  140. If raila did not use abusive language In his letter who are this who are so much in need for abusises they are spoiling what has just started let’s wait for the reply abuses may break this dialogue

  143. the fact will remains dat Uhuru is our president..mbishane ama mkatae …asiye kubali kushindwa si mshindani…for sure no one is perfect so let shut our mouth and wait for da next election…I also mxt say wat I mxt Raila is the cause of all evil in this country…God I pray jxt shut dat man’s mouth…amen….

  144. I always believe we need another president who a guy who understands the real meaning of presidency but scandalized and confused man who shows nothing of significant importance…
    Raila is the best eye opener to us as Kenyans and must thank God for this guy!!! He can see and point out looters and grabbers to safe our poor nation surely..
    I believe Raila is the president that Kenya need as we talk..

  146. The president is doing his best bt personally i blame his advisers n the ppo he is working with.No one will make things work perfectly to all Kenyans/to each individual no matter what,so Mr Prezzo,press on…..don be stressed soo much,u might end up dying premature death like Dharwesh.

  148. raila honestly you are cursed by God almighty..you are always the trouble maker in our nation.God choose uhuru as the president and for your information when God rejected saul and his line age, so long as he much tried to continue as a king,David had been prepared by God..You were in the front line to see blood shed of innocent lives back in 2007 due to your greedy for power…God will always stand for uhuru for we always stand with him in prayers.keep trying your witches but honestly the God of uhuru shall keep fighting for him…you thought that he would be hunged but to your disappointment his case was doneaway with… God shall break and destroy the generations of them that hates him..just know that

  149. raila honestly you are cursed by God almighty..you are always the trouble maker in our nation.God choose uhuru as the president and for your information when God rejected saul and his line age, so long as he much tried to continue as a king,David had been prepared by God..You were in the front line to see blood shed of innocent lives back in 2007 due to your greedy for power…God will always stand for uhuru for we always stand with him in prayers.keep trying your witches but honestly the God of uhuru shall keep fighting for him…you thought that he would be hunged but to your disappointment his case was doneaway with… God shall break and destroy the generations of them that hates him..just know that

  151. As kenyans we hav as a mation coz we dont see where the problem started.however much u blame the gov’t its the cobstitution u vehemently voted 4,u blame urself 4 every situation u r in tody.no mater who u elect now he will b as bad as uhuru.lets go back to the drawing board n sill all the loopholls our constitution hav, lets b pertriotic enough to face this monster by face.mind u ather nations r reading this posts n think how u potray ur country.peace.

  152. “Political language is a designer that makes lie sounds truthful in Kenya”. There is a very big difference between a leader and a politician. A leader is someone who talks less and acts more but a politician is someone who talks a lot and does totally nothing. Kenyan politicians don`t have a clue of what leadership is and there is no way they can oversee Kenyans` manifesto since they can`t fuel their lies into profit. “Wise leaders should always listen less to what people say and listen more to what they don`t say but our leaders always do contrary opposite to that and their is no way we can persuade someone who is rowdy to do the right thing. Are other leaders intellectually superior to Kenyan leaders? Are Kenyan citizens intellectually inferior to citizens of other countries that make wise decision? Kenyans, we are not our tribes. We are Kenyans. “Let`s stop re-reading the old chapter of this country and start reading the new one”. “Life will never be the same again.” “Believing in ourselves should be the fast secret to our success”. Persistence over positive change should be an iron quality of Kenyans` character and not only leaders. Let`s program me our subconscious mind for persistence well in advance of setbacks and disappointments on our way to success. Mr President, ask God for wisdom like Solomon and he will give it to you and you will rule this country without difficulties.

  154. FROM BAHA OF MACHACHARI
    “I am a kikuyu but sometimes we bad. We want
    anything an everything to run our way and
    disregard others. the other 40 plus tribes in Kenya
    are nothing. Its our guy who is entitled to be in
    the State house and everybody else should not
    come near. Songs will be composed in Kikuyu to
    talk bad about other Presidential aspiring
    candidates and to unite forces to come out in
    large numbers (Tyranny of numbers) to make sure
    no other than our guy gets to be prezzo. We don
    care about how the Country is run as long as our
    guy is in charge which is not right. Our politics
    has not matured. Jubilee has massive corruption.
    Kenyatta’s friends and kitchen cabinet have stolen
    billions even money for the youths who are broke
    and with no hope. And by the way, they will not
    be made to pay or punished but a poor dude was
    sentenced to death today for stealing half a kilo
    of meat. Thieves have even declared they running
    for different posts 2017 and because they are
    from our tribe, we will vote them in so that they
    continue to make our lives hard. Its a high time
    our people start voting for maendeleo and not mtu
    wangu. Christ says we should mind about the
    welfare of others. We should treat all other tribes
    with love and respect. At the end of the day, bei
    ya unga tunanunua same price and got thru the
    same hustles everyday.”

  155. Open your eyes Kenyans. Read Bible,kenya has become one of sinful state. And what is happening to Kenya also is war btn the poor and rich.Kikuyu think their man is under threat NO,Uhuru has is rich personal interest.luo want their man to on throne and does every tribe but the end of its you alone and your prayers. Uhuru cry àlot to GOD only.can we pray now Kenyans?

  156. Since elections were held the so called cord principles have been going round talking loud than actions. They are also leaders representing people who elected them.when do they work for them. Ask them if what they have done. They were in government, what special they can do for now they didn’t do. They were all involved in scandals. The moment the greedy will come out of us we will succeed as a nation. All politicians are corrupt.

  157. we have to pray for Kenya n our president unye not insulting…may God help Kenya….it’s not god to hate our president koz of our tribes..Kenya will change soon n corruption will get finished..love u Mr President of the Kenyan Nation..

