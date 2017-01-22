TOP REACTIONS On Rosemary Odinga QUEST for Kibra MP Seat and Eliud Owalo Juvinile BLACKMAIL on Raila

John Kamau :>> Jomo Kenyatta let his son Muigai Kenyatta vie and win the Juja seat from Gitu Kahengeri while the daughter Wambui was mayor of Nairobi. Raila Odinga should not be stopped from shepherding his daughter Rosemary into Kibra seat and other siblings and relatives to other positions. That is how pseudo-democrats behave to retain family hold onto a community. Look at the Moi family.

Eddy Ouma :>>Oburu Oginga Should Retire From Politics Now And Rosemary Odinga Should Go And Vie In Bondo.Kibera Ni Ya Eliud Owallo Ama Ken Okoth.

Nyamulo Wiseman :>>>People disgruntled about Rosemary Odinga’s candidature for Kibra Parliamentary Seat should either go there to vie against her or register as voters in the constituency to satisfy their disapproval through ballot. Kelele mingi haisaidii. Rosemary and Raila are separate entitities and every Kenyan is entitled to leadership.

AB Murage :>>The more Eliud Owalo continues to write sh*t on Facebook, the more I rubbish his judgement and his fitness to lead. Ama mtasema ni siasa? Kwani Kenya iko na special version of its siasa? Eti Raila Odinga should choose between Kibra and the Presidency. What is that? Is Raila vying for a position in Kibra? Tying Raila Odinga’s daughter and her ambitions to Raila is silly. I doubted this guy’s capability to articulate things correctly by the words that he used in his resignation letter sometime back. Aspirants, ombeni kura mkijua wengine pia wako na right to vie for any position of their choosing.

Jared Jaysean >> Odinga Rosemery’s political ambitions are not limited to the fathers current political balance and state in Kenya, but vital to his quest for presidency given how opportunistic the authors of non existing political fiasco called Odingasm will try to germinate the already dead philosophy.

One of the lines that Mount Kenya based politicians sponsored to be widely marketed in Nyanza after Raila being robbed his 2013 victory is the imaginative Odingasm which they termed as a lifetime enslavement of the Luo community to a political outfit associated to the Odingas with no long-term development harvest rralized.

Their justification remained the “dorminance” of the Odinga family within various political positions in Luo Nyanza politics.

Rose has the right and even the support, but Raila Odinga’s presidency remains so vital and urgent to the nation as a whole.

Namuleyi Wasike :>>>I like the courage of Rosemary Odinga. She is now the SON of Raila Odinga. It will be interesting to see how she will take up this challenge. Yes, sons who have inherited leadership from their fathers have failed. Just check out Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, Gideon Moi, Mutula Kilonzo son, Someone Kosgey, etc etc. It’s time to note the difference when a woman inherits leadership. Haters, get out of the way

W Majani:>>>I’m an ardent supporter of Ken Okoth. And If I were to vote in Kibra, I’d gladly vote for him. All political parties however, conduct nominations. And as such, various aspirants are entitled to compete. Rosemary Odinga hasn’t been given an automatic nomination. She has neither been imposed. She has a right, just like any other Kenyan, to participate in an elective post.

Some people are not sincere in this. They are all out trying to create an impression that she’s an imposed candidate. Have nominations been conducted? No. Is Rosemary Kenyan? Yes. Is Rosemary Raila Odinga? No. Is Rosemary allowed to contest? Yes. Let’s be fair to this daughter of Raila. Let her try it out. Good luck Ken.

Onyango Ochieng Jr. :>>Join me in congratulating Hon. Ken Okoth for the outstanding ratings of Kibra on CDF 2015/2016: Number 1 in Nairobi and 2 nationally. This is no mean feat; making every coin count for its citizenry without allure of stealing, heisting or diverting is no joke. I pity those gladiators taking on this ODM giant, their only agenda against such a political virtuoso is nonsense. Congratulations