TOP REACTIONS On Government Move to WITHDRAW Security of Governors Joho and Kingi





Wahome Thuku: A Governor is a President of a county as a constitutional mandate. He presides the county. You cant treat him like your gardener whether you like him or not. And that is the position for Governor of Meru, Nyeri Kisumu, Murang’a, Mombasa, Kiambu, Lamu…all 47.

They are elected and have no obligation to toe the lines of the National Government. Even the budgetary allocations to the county govts is constitutionally provided, you cant slash it like you do with the judiciary at will. They run governments and that is something we have to get into our Heads and get it very fast. So you have to ask yourself, if you try to intimidate a governor and he still doesn’t toe the line what will you do, shoot him dead or what?

Mutembei Mwobobia: Governor is the chief executive of a county and the presidency to a governor is just like Queen Elizabeth in British pretence of monarchy.Like it or not the baba wa taifa presidency dessipated with 2010 constitution.



Awato Jabondo : The dictatorship is real in our country you can’t tell off the commander that you need to see his “mradis”



Thiong’o Wa Gichuhi :Thiong’o Wa Gichuhi The problem of being governed by a non reformer. People who rely on Retired President Moi for advice instead of the AG, who understands the constitution that the Kenyan people voted for. Orengo said it well, when power get into some people’s head.



Matthias Mbithi It’s not a must to sing praise songs to the president whenever he or she visits your county



Vinnie Vinn : Governor Joho was right to challenge the president on the projects, you know its politics when a president launches a foot bridge, how many new footbridges are on mombasa road? who launched them?