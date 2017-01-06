EXPOSED: HOW Statehouse Operatives Plot to HUMILIATE Governor Joho BACKFIRED On President Uhuru BADLY





By Musa Hassan

I want the Kenyans to know how Jubilee yesterday planned to humiliate my Governor Ali Hassan Joho. First when the president is in a tour of a county the sitting governor is the the second second in command in terms of protocol (in abssence of deputy president), not even a line ministry head (CS) should by pass that. Now yesterday Tourism CS Hon Balala was positioned as the second in command with together with Kilifi North MP Hon Mungaro.

Imagine Mungaro from a nother county was positioned as 3rd in command while hosting governor Joho was ranked just after MCAs and that is how Statehpouse operatives wanted to humiliate Governor Hassan Joho to speak first like MCA ahead of Jubilee leaning MPs like Mungaro.

To their strategy they thought Gov Joho would be humiliated because of the protocol hitch No! The Governor went ahead set the stage for Uhuru as the President kept on throwing hands and sweating profusely. Chants of Joho! Joho! rented the air and being a political genius at his home ground and a good orator HE Gov Joho stole the show.

By the time Mungaro and Balala took to the podium as per plan in order to respond and mock governpr the crowd was already so poisoned and all they got was pure heckling and thus were unable to defend Jubilee, they could not answer The grand Emir-Sultan. Uhuru was no better he started by insults as he struggled with pressure and sweat..

Lesson: When they go low we go high !

