SLOWLY Senator Hassan Omar SHOCKS Many in ODM and CORD



Hon Farah Maalim has the right to lecture Mombasa Senator and Wiper SG Hon Hassan Sarai. The former deputy speaker of the national assembly defied odds and supported Senator Omar for Senatorial position against ODM strongman Ramadhan Kajembe in the 2013 general election.

Hon Farah Maalim was Raila’s invincible hand in Hassan Omar’s senatorial campaigns. Last Saturday the former house deputy speaker wondered why the Mombasa senator has changed so much to an extent of insulting the former Prime Minister and CORD leader.

You may have noticed the increasingly ferocious rhetoric by Senator Hassan Omar Sarai against Gov Joho and other CORD affiliated leaders at the coast. Many of us are asking where all this is hate coming from. We missed the tell tale signs right from the start, but first I give Governor Hassan Ali Joho big-ups for ignoring the ranting Senator who has formed an atrocious habit of talking dismissively about elected leaders in Mombasa County.

You may have noticed too, the violent and wild chopping gesticulating motion Senator Sarai uses with his arms these days as he pours forth his vitriol. The bulging neck veins and frothing mouth. Hassan is so obsessed with hating on Joho that he has opened a disgusting pissing contest between himself and the governor. One wonders if writing opinion pieces in the media or serving as a Commissioner with KNHRC gives one the basis to be a the only governor with a potential for success. It appears Senator Hassan Omar long sold his reputation for a song just to please some political forces opposed to Joho’s rising star and whose agenda is a travesty of democracy and good governance. Those sponsors are the same forces that the constitute the ‘wa-benzi’ class that his Mazrui family belongs to, the same groups that have consolidated and monopolized political and economy power for decades. The same people who have systematically disenfranchised the indigenous coastals for decades.