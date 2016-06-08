SLOWLY Senator Hassan Omar SHOCKS Many in ODM and CORD

Hon Farah Maalim has the right to lecture Mombasa Senator and Wiper SG Hon Hassan Sarai. The former deputy speaker of the national assembly defied odds and supported Senator Omar for Senatorial position against ODM strongman Ramadhan Kajembe in the 2013 general election.
Hon Farah Maalim was Raila’s invincible hand in Hassan Omar’s senatorial campaigns. Last Saturday the former house deputy speaker wondered why the Mombasa senator has changed so much to an extent of insulting the former Prime Minister and CORD leader.
You may have noticed the increasingly ferocious rhetoric by Senator Hassan Omar Sarai against Gov Joho and other CORD affiliated leaders at the coast. Many of us are asking where all this is hate coming from. We missed the tell tale signs right from the start, but first I give Governor Hassan Ali Joho big-ups for ignoring the ranting Senator who has formed an atrocious habit of talking dismissively about elected leaders in Mombasa County.
You may have noticed too, the violent and wild chopping gesticulating motion Senator Sarai uses with his arms these days as he pours forth his vitriol. The bulging neck veins and frothing mouth. Hassan is so obsessed with hating on Joho that he has opened a disgusting pissing contest between himself and the governor.
One wonders if writing opinion pieces in the media or serving as a Commissioner with KNHRC gives one the basis to be a the only governor with a potential for success. It appears Senator Hassan Omar long sold his reputation for a song just to please some political forces opposed to Joho’s rising star and whose agenda is a travesty of democracy and good governance.
Those sponsors are the same forces that the constitute the ‘wa-benzi’ class that his Mazrui family belongs to, the same groups that have consolidated and monopolized political and economy power for decades. The same people who have systematically disenfranchised the indigenous coastals for decades.
Comments
Anonymous says
Ask mutula Junior and Ababu.
Mambo Mwaleta says
Omar knows that he can only create his name by hard tackle…but he needs to keep the ball on his team. He should avoid scoring his own goal!!
Anonymous says
just keeping his political quest live
mali ya mungu says
pole pole ndugu omar, joho yuko champions league, wewe bado uko regional league. mos mos.
Mark says
Omar to go slow, Hon. Joho is strong just
defend senatorial seat.
Makwis Wamalwa.. says
Hon Omar lost the ODM nominations for Senatorial seat in 2013 to Hon Kajembe.. He later defected to Wiper..No one in ODM top brass spewed venom on him..Let him desist from attacking the ODM top leadership in his quest to dethrone Governor Joho..
ochwal says
jaribu.
Luke Mwangi says
This Is All Nonsence. Watu Wa Mombasa And Coast Wanafaidakaje Na Hii Upuzi Yote? Is Coast All About This Nonsence? Oh No!
Josch says
Omar you will never defeat governor Joho any where go on dreaming 2017 you will be out asked Balala infact odm will take that seat
Kenyan says
Rumors! !!
ismail abdulfaraj says
Biased writting,as usual ODM never democratic, In Mombasa wetu ni Sarai, Joho has failed contractors,businessmen,hawkers are all complainning. The County is run like a family business others in Kwale, Kilifi,lamu are seeing the fruits of devolution. Watu wa Mombasa sio wajinga the only qualification cant be closeness to raila and ODM, We deserve better and we will go for the best choice and keep in mind we voted BABA 2013 but let him continue associating with those who are ruining our society for his personal gain.How come he see s the mismanagement of Jubilee and not of ODM governemnets in the count?
Ochanda mtoto wa mama; says says
Omar, Pole Pole Ndio Mwendo.., Joho is still achampion in coast dia. Just retain your post of senetorial.
Peter says
Pls sen. Sarai is a wiper not odm,he’s fighting joho as wiper bt as cord are one.dont mistake him.
REAL MGIRIAMA HALISI. says
They have always been singing songs which they do not know their meaning. One can not talk of multipartism, democracy while he can not practice, Omar is becoming a devil just for expressing his views which are against Railas financial master at the coast. They want a single party at mombasa while chest thumping that they fought for multipartism, what an irony? We need people like Omar, Mungatana, prof. chenje, prof. gona katana to takeover the coast politics and not those Johos who cant even express themselves but just hunging to serve their masters through exploiting of resedents by opposing every thing the government is doing to the coast. GO GO OMAR GO.
Anonymous says
Go for it we are with u sir..
kegz says
Joho amefanya nini can someone explain 4 me?kwale county kuna mpaka village admistrators ambao wanatoa bursary ns kuhakikisha ugatuzi unapenyeza mashinani.msa county bursary ndio anadanganya nazo watu kwenda kwa mkutano.ili Baba yenu akija aone ako na wafuasi.hajafanya kazi.msa county imekua yake.ako ns mawaziri kati anafanya yy.ako na mca’s kazi anafanya yy.ako na admistrators hawana wafanyacho. #Joho_chini
Ali says
Balala is the Answer and the real Coast Hero,he leaded many Ministries Succesfully.
january says
joho SIMBA WA PWANI..others are juniors
kilonzi mutua. says
your high profile qualifies you even to vie and win the presidency.your tireless efforts in the knchr can’t be overlooked.go for the seat sir.your leadership style is what will take not only mombasa but also kenya to the next level.