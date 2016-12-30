The RUSH is on for Millions to Register as Raila Odinga’s #ChangeAmbassador. Are You Ready?

You are hereby invited to join and become a Raila Odinga #ChangeAmbassador. The appointment of Change Ambassador’s begun in November and so far Ambassador’s have been appointed in Mombasa, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Lamu, Kilifi, Nairobi, Kajiado, Narok, Kisumu, Homabay, Siaya, Migori, Kakamega, Bungoma. We are now starting on Kisii, Nyamira, Turkana, Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Tana River, Isiolo, Garissa, Rift Valley, Meru and Central. We shall also be rolling out to all the counties in the republic.



The roles and responsibilities of the Ambassador’s include but are not limited to

1. Mobilise, recruit and sign up all supporters of the change movement within their polling stations.

2. Mobilise and lead the registration of all their neighbours, friends and relatives who are not registered as voters.

3. Help lead and share the political, economic and social activities in their polling station.

4. Provide appropriate support and guidance to the people in their polling station to adopt the change movement’s mission, vision and objectives.

5. Actively communicate any changes, new ideas and new strategies within the change movement programme to the people within their polling station jurisdiction and responding to any feedback from them.



6. Acting as the interface and link between the change movement secretariat and the people within their polling station jurisdiction.



7. Keeping data and records of change movement activities within their polling station.

8. They will also volunteer as a:

– Registration ambassadors

– Door to door mobilization ambassadors

– Training ambassadors through small group training sessions

– Social Media sensitization ambassadors

To join the movement today kindly head to http://myraila.com/

AND REGISTER TODAY