BREAKING: Raila Opposition SUPER ALLIANCE STATEMENT, List of NASA Launch Key Steering Commitee Members





NATIONAL SUPER ALLIANCE PRINCIPALS’ STATEMENT:

Following our successful meeting at the Bomas of Kenya on 11th January 2017, and in our running quest for a united, democratic, just, equitable and prosperous nation, we are pleased to announce today, the formation of an expanded outfit that will reach the broad masses of the people everywhere within our land and to unify all the progressive forces for lasting positive change.

This is a preliminary but vital step in establishing a grand coalition and the national super alliance.

The super alliance is a coalition for purposes of cementing opposition unity in the 2017 elections and forming a people-focused government thereafter.

Our quest for a united front is a direct response to the very clear messages from the Kenyan public that we must unite to rescue them and the country from the Jubilee misrule. These calls for unity have intensified as the lot of our people has gotten worse under the current regime.

What we have here this morning is therefore the first formal public commitment that we have embarked on firm steps for an alternative Government to be presented to the people of Kenya soon in line with their demand. We assure the people of Kenya that we shall not fail them.

To move the agenda of the alliance forward and prepare the formal launch in the very immediate future, we hereby announce the constitution of the following structures:

1. The National Coordinating Committee to prepare alliance instruments whose membership is as follows:

• Sen. James Orengo.

• Sen. Johnston Muthama.

• Hon Eseli Simiyu.

• Hon Sakwa Bunyasi.

• Hon Francis Nyenze.

• Sen Agnes Zani.

• Sen. Bonnie Khalwale.

• Hon. Chris Wamalwa.

• Hon Timothy Bosire.

• Hon Farah Maalim.

• Hon Kipruto Kirwa.

2: Technical and Strategy team to lend technical support to the Coordinating Committee.

These organs will be answerable to the Co-Principals of the alliance. They will start work immediately and make proposals which will be ratified by the Leadership of the Coalition on matters including the following:

1. Joint election platform, manifesto and blueprint on issues of concern and on challenges facing the country.

2. Organisational framework and structures for the Coalition and its secretariat.

3. Audit of the electoral system, election laws and processes and the capacity of IEBC to conduct free and fair elections.

4. Strategy to guarantee success and victory in all national and county elections and for securing majorities in parliament and county assemblies in the general elections.

5. Ensuring that the Coalition has a flag bearer and running mate in the presidential election and establishing rules for joint nominations for candidates in situations where circumstances so demand.

6. Coalition Agreement that will secure a smooth transition after the general elections; maintain stability and unity in the Coalition after the election; effective implementation of the Coalition manifesto and other development plans; defend, protect and uphold the Constitution including the Bill of Rights and the Rule of Law; and secure peace and security.

Our alliance is broad and bold. It is conceived as a mass movement of political parties, institutions and organized groups. It carries on board groups including trade unions, business community and employers, civil society, self-help groups, women and youth organizations, Chamas, transport associations, religious organizations, student organizations and individuals.

This alliance is a special purpose movement to uproot Jubilee regime from power for its misrule and abdication of responsibility and collusion in runaway corruption, and dwindling state of Kenya’s economy.

It is a vehicle for an alternative accountable, responsible and responsive leadership that will restore hope in self-government among Kenyans.

We are focused on promoting the rule of law, good governance, human rights, constitutionalism and inclusivity. We are keen on transparency, accountability, participation of the people, devolution of power and resources, equal opportunity and equity for all.

As our citizens will recall, following the general elections in 2002, Kenyans were pronounced as the most optimistic people in the world. On every account today Kenyans see more doom and gloom everyday than success and prosperity. Strikes, public theft, exclusion, insecurity, rising cost of living, unemployment, an endless war in Somalia and bad governance are now the order of the day in our lives.

We want to bring hope and happiness back to the land.

We promise the country that our team is taking Jubilee home.

For Kenya to stand, JUBILEE MUST FALL.

Signed…..

…………………………………………………………………………………..

Hon. Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi, Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader.

……………………………………………………………………………………

Hon. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, Wiper Democratic Movement (WDM) Party Leader.

…………………………………………………………………………………….

Hon. Moses Masika Wetangula, Ford Kenya (F-K) Party Leader.

……………………………………………………………………………………..

Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader.

JANUARY 31, 2017.