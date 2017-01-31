BREAKING: Raila Opposition SUPER ALLIANCE STATEMENT, List of NASA Launch Key Steering Commitee Members

NATIONAL SUPER ALLIANCE PRINCIPALS’ STATEMENT:
Following our successful meeting at the Bomas of Kenya on 11th January 2017, and in our running quest for a united, democratic, just, equitable and prosperous nation, we are pleased to announce today, the formation of an expanded outfit that will reach the broad masses of the people everywhere within our land and to unify all the progressive forces for lasting positive change.
This is a preliminary but vital step in establishing a grand coalition and the national super alliance.
The super alliance is a coalition for purposes of cementing opposition unity in the 2017 elections and forming a people-focused government thereafter.
Our quest for a united front is a direct response to the very clear messages from the Kenyan public that we must unite to rescue them and the country from the Jubilee misrule. These calls for unity have intensified as the lot of our people has gotten worse under the current regime.
What we have here this morning is therefore the first formal public commitment that we have embarked on firm steps for an alternative Government to be presented to the people of Kenya soon in line with their demand. We assure the people of Kenya that we shall not fail them.
To move the agenda of the alliance forward and prepare the formal launch in the very immediate future, we hereby announce the constitution of the following structures:
1. The National Coordinating Committee to prepare alliance instruments whose membership is as follows:
• Sen. James Orengo.
• Sen. Johnston Muthama.
• Hon Eseli Simiyu.
• Hon Sakwa Bunyasi.
• Hon Francis Nyenze.
• Sen Agnes Zani.
• Sen. Bonnie Khalwale.
• Hon. Chris Wamalwa.
• Hon Timothy Bosire.
• Hon Farah Maalim.
• Hon Kipruto Kirwa.
2: Technical and Strategy team to lend technical support to the Coordinating Committee.
These organs will be answerable to the Co-Principals of the alliance. They will start work immediately and make proposals which will be ratified by the Leadership of the Coalition on matters including the following:
1. Joint election platform, manifesto and blueprint on issues of concern and on challenges facing the country.
2. Organisational framework and structures for the Coalition and its secretariat.
3. Audit of the electoral system, election laws and processes and the capacity of IEBC to conduct free and fair elections.
4. Strategy to guarantee success and victory in all national and county elections and for securing majorities in parliament and county assemblies in the general elections.
5. Ensuring that the Coalition has a flag bearer and running mate in the presidential election and establishing rules for joint nominations for candidates in situations where circumstances so demand.
6. Coalition Agreement that will secure a smooth transition after the general elections; maintain stability and unity in the Coalition after the election; effective implementation of the Coalition manifesto and other development plans; defend, protect and uphold the Constitution including the Bill of Rights and the Rule of Law; and secure peace and security.
Our alliance is broad and bold. It is conceived as a mass movement of political parties, institutions and organized groups. It carries on board groups including trade unions, business community and employers, civil society, self-help groups, women and youth organizations, Chamas, transport associations, religious organizations, student organizations and individuals.
This alliance is a special purpose movement to uproot Jubilee regime from power for its misrule and abdication of responsibility and collusion in runaway corruption, and dwindling state of Kenya’s economy.
It is a vehicle for an alternative accountable, responsible and responsive leadership that will restore hope in self-government among Kenyans.
We are focused on promoting the rule of law, good governance, human rights, constitutionalism and inclusivity. We are keen on transparency, accountability, participation of the people, devolution of power and resources, equal opportunity and equity for all.
As our citizens will recall, following the general elections in 2002, Kenyans were pronounced as the most optimistic people in the world. On every account today Kenyans see more doom and gloom everyday than success and prosperity. Strikes, public theft, exclusion, insecurity, rising cost of living, unemployment, an endless war in Somalia and bad governance are now the order of the day in our lives.
We want to bring hope and happiness back to the land.
We promise the country that our team is taking Jubilee home.
For Kenya to stand, JUBILEE MUST FALL.
Signed…..
…………………………………………………………………………………..
Hon. Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi, Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader.
……………………………………………………………………………………
Hon. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, Wiper Democratic Movement (WDM) Party Leader.
…………………………………………………………………………………….
Hon. Moses Masika Wetangula, Ford Kenya (F-K) Party Leader.
……………………………………………………………………………………..
Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader.
JANUARY 31, 2017.
Comments
Akinyi says
Stop wasting our time political losers, which one of you have a current elective post? Wetah the one that nairobi bill boards want to kill? Or the one that can’t handle his wife?. If the four of you can’t make a simple decision as to who would be the flag barrier. How can you lead a nation? What’s your agenda other than sending uhuruto home. My advice to the four of you. Raila get circumsized, wetah be a real man handle you wife, melon/chameleon take a stand. Madvd you are useless.
calvince says
u talk like a woman i can understand u
Anonymous says
you talk like if ur given an oppotunity to rule this nation you can. Stop breast-feeding urself with nothing
Itsokay says
That’s a hangover talk after messing with goats… ATI AKINYI
Anonymous says
This stupid kyuk calling himself akinyi.your kikuyuism theory so shallow thats why your Amina was defeated in addis ababa yesterday.
…your kikuyu ladies complaining you dont have time with them in bed.
..the only strenth you have is raping donkeys na mashosho.
mavi kabisa.
…bilboard za nyeri ni futi ngapi kwenda juu?. nenda utazame vizuri..mavi ya punda kabisa.
Kim Kim says
This men are scrambling for a picture..disorganisation galore. They cant see it..They will still be jobless next year
CLIFFORD OGINGA says
WE HAVE INVESTED OUR HOPES ON THE PROPOSED SUPER ALLIANCE. AND WE BELIEVE THAT SHOULD IT MATERIALIZE AND AND THE FOUR MEMBERS REMAIN COHESIVE THEN JUBILEE WILL NEVER KNOW WHAT THE STATE HOUSE LOOKS LIKE COME 8TH OF AUGUST. WE STRONGLY BELIEVE THAT THIS YEAR’ ELECTION RESULTS WILL BE AGAINST ALL ODDS AND THE NASA FLAG BEARER WILL BE NAMED AS THE PRESIDENT. SO UHURU SHOULD ONLY PLAN ON HOW TO CLING ON POWER AND WAIT FOR AFRICAN UNION TO COME IN OR SURRENDER DIFEET THIS EARLY. KENYANS ARE TIRED OF BEING RULED BY THE DECISIONS MADE BY THE GIKUYU MAFIA. LET US COME TOGETHER FOR A BETTER KENYA
Yusuf says
You are a perfect definition off an absolute idiot
CLIFFORD OGINGA says
AKINYI (I KNOW YOU ARE A THICK MINDED GIKUYU WHO WENT THROUGH SCHOOL BUT THE SCHOOL NEVER WENT THROUGH YOU AT ALL) YOU SPEAK LIKE A BUFFOON!!!! A YOKEL!!!! A NINCOMPOOP!!! AN INDOLENT AND A SUPREME IDIOT
1) A COUNTRY IS NOT BEING LED BY DICKS BUT BY WISDOM. ISN’T IT TRUE THAT YOU GIKUYUS ARE CIRCUMCISED BUT STILL YOU ARE ACADEMIC DWARFS THICK BRAINED AND UNABLE TO PERFORM SIMPLE MENTAL WORK IN BOTH CLASS AND AT WORK IF NOT BY COPYING AND STEALING??????
2) YOU TELL WETANGULA TO HANDLE HIS WIFE, WHAT ABOUT GIKUYU MEN DISSATISFY THEIR WIVES IN BED COZ THEY ARE EVER DRUNK AND THEIR MOUTHS ARE STINKING MOGOKA AND MURATINA 24 HOURS??????!!!!! BULLSHIT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! MOUNT KENYAN GUERRILLA !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
akinyi says
Am not of the tribe you are talking about, and it’s true that raila still carries a long filthy 4skin with dirty unga under neath. And yes I am a luo hoe, i sell pussy for omena it’s called jaboya. And yes nasa is a political catastrophy formed by 3 political losers and one uncircumcised political Devil.
Musau says
The greedy LORD OF POVERTY, smelling DICK CHEESE will never allow any of the brilliant three guys to be named flag bearer, why waste your time on committees. Unless if you are jostling for running mate position.
manbenjah says
THIS AKINYI MUST BE BEHIND NEWS YAWA
CLIFFORD OGINGA says
MUSAU, AKINYI AND YOUR FRIEND YOU ARE A TRIO OF IDIOTS.
1) MUSAU YOU MUST BE A GAY TO KNOW HOW SOMEONES DICK IS SMELLING. AND ITS PERHAPS YOUR MOTHER, SISTER OR HARLOT WIFE THAT CAN ATTEST THAT RAILA’S DICK IS SMELLING BUT NOT YOU. JIGGERS STRICKEN FEET FROM KIAMBU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
2) MUSAU EVEN OHURU KINYASA KNOWS VERY WELL THAT THE ONLY ROD THAT CAN MAKE THE GIKUYU MAFIA BLEED TO DEATH FOR NOW IS RAILA THAT IS WHY NO MATTER WHAT YOU SAY,,,,,, KINYASA MUST GO HOME!!!!!!!!!
HEN RAPIST FROM MOUNT KENYA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Ole saipei says
Raila ni kayhae. In my culture anafaa kulala na mbuzi.
Onyango says
This four political rejects have joined hand to create jobs for one another at the expense of ignorant tax payers who vote along tribal line instead of issues. The four will make sure that each one’s bread is well buttered by milking tax payers dry. They will create unnecessary positions that are not in the current constitution not to serve you but them selves. But all is not lost ignorant vote will receive non stop public farts and vitendawilis in return.
RICHARD ARAP says
HARAAAAAAAAAAMBEEEEEEEEEEE…….JUBILEEEE OUT AUG 2017 wezi .Parak ilat otkiwirchok atepwet kongoi asis igere chorik ak inamwech kechwen kokwam parunoik ab lagok ab emet kerok myat wechok ingwen ,mlaaniwe uhuruto.
Anonymous says
And one forgets that Govt. resources where plandered to campaign for Amina Mohammed at the expense of other important National issues. To add salt to injury one of the Jubilee Luminaries has built a 2.4 billion mansion and he continues calling himself an hustler. Is’nt this a sign of misplaced priority?
samuel owino says
uhuruto must go home come 8 August
Anonymous says
Y this obsession with j.orengo?!he’s failed odm severally in past,n Raila should ve entrusted another odm lawyer.
Kennedy says
Since Uhurukinyasa and his team took the leadership,many problems have been created infuct corruption is there daily bread.How comes docters wakitaka there rights wanawakamata wakubwao.Kwani mtu haezi kudai hakiyake,I’m not happy with this dicterial leadership.Siasa za ukabali na uzishi kamwe haifai.Hao wenye wanatoa matusi hofu hawarizon.I can’t blame them,maybe it’s their end of thinking capacity.I have hope with NASA,watatusaidia kupeleka wezi nyumbani.
Ida odinga says
You can’t even spell doctor. UJinga mingi wewe kichwa maji
ojanji Justice says
I agree with Akinyi. Let nobody frastrate you. All these group has no way to go and agenda to Kenyans. And if they are planning to change our Constitution by creating other Positions like PM and his Deputy so that they can stay unite.
ZAWADI says
HATA KAMA HAJUI KUSPELL BORA UMEELEWA MAVI WEWE
Omwami says
Weta and a worried Kalonzo pushed at bay. Hahahahaha
Justus Atuti says
The Super Alliance is Kenyas only hope of the future. You mess this, you mess our nation together. We count on you. Your unity is our future
Wide Ass Atuti says
Opposition strong holds trail in voter registration hahahahaha ni mdomo tu na kura hamna. Jaboya products na kunuka smegma. Let the devil be defeated.
I reglet joing poor KDF . says
https://www.rt.com/usa/375793-newark-bishop-cathedral-pnch/
I reglet joing poor KDF . says
Pope paol was punched right on the face see the above video.
Deeply concerned.. says
Kalonzo has been shortchanged by baba and replaced by mdvd. This is bad. Mdvd a gatecrasher taking kalonzo position and left him with one choice… to bolt away!!! This is the begining of the end of nasa…even the standing arrangement,dressing,posture and the look in their eyes say it that all is not well in nasa..if the trend continue we are in for another 5yrs of suffering and pain in jubilee hands…who can take it anymore? Meat eater’s pliz kaa kando don’t answear just mboga eater’s.
Anonymous says
Raila must be the flag bearer for jubilee to go home. he has votes in all parts of Kenya despite other party leaders.my worry is that opposition is not convincing it’s strong holds to register as voters but it is only doing politics.use all peaceful means for people to NASA kura .am corded ,forded and wiped not to forget ANC.
Madimoni says
Wipe your Ass
likoto says
Jubilee will go home
Concerned parent Wanyaga says
Why are the none kikuyu pupils being chased out of Wanyaga Primary School in Gatanga District of Murang’a County? And why are the none kikuyus being forced to go back to even two classes back? Is the District Education Officer aware of this? Can he/she be reached on phone? Or can someone out there help these desolete souls HEEELP! IT IS PATHETIC
Tillys says
Wer Trollen will, wird es auch weiterhin machen. Glaube nicht das es solche Typen abschrecken wird.