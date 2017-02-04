Raila and Opposition MUST DEMAND for FRESH REGISTRATION of All Voters, the ongoing exercise is JUST RUBBISH

NASA SOFTBALL ON IEBC MESS::::::::::

By Hesbon O

Unless you discuss the software in use at IEBC you are wasting time.

Unless IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba says what he has done since his appointment more than 2 years ago to fix this mess, he is part of this mess and is merely confirming why Jomo Gecaga rooted for his appointment .

He must explain why the entire ICT team that presided over this mess is sitting pretty and “cleaning”their mess by convoluting entire register.

Unless we do a new register in a new database then we will be justifying jubilee theft.

It’s time to make drastic choices and the earlier the better.

Thank me later, this exercise is RUBBISH in capital letters.

People who voted in 2013 are not in the register, people who did not vote in 2013 are in the register.

Now they want to create a fake list to show that this mess is universal and without any clear pattern (sanitization)

None existent names are in the register and then Jubilee pretends to be attacking IEBC to give you a false sense of de javu.

Wake up and smell the coffee…

Before you slaughter a lamb for sacrifice,you fatten it on lash fields of grass ..

CORD team is smart but take it from me, jubilee is smarter and are good at stealing..STOP THIS EXERCISE NOW…

Let us carefully study the process that Nigeria used to cleanup their register. It actually informed what Ghana did. In Ghana the software supplier was working in cahoot with the ruling party elites ,behind the scenes to mess things up.

