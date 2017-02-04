Raila and Opposition MUST DEMAND for FRESH REGISTRATION of All Voters, the ongoing exercise is JUST RUBBISH

NASA SOFTBALL ON IEBC MESS::::::::::
By Hesbon O
Unless you discuss the software in use at IEBC you are wasting time.
Unless IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba says what he has done since his appointment more than 2 years ago to fix this mess, he is part of this mess and is merely confirming why Jomo Gecaga rooted for his appointment .
He must explain why the entire ICT team that presided over this mess is sitting pretty and “cleaning”their mess by convoluting entire register.
Unless we do a new register in a new database then we will be justifying jubilee theft.
It’s time to make drastic choices and the earlier the better.
Thank me later, this exercise is RUBBISH in capital letters.
People who voted in 2013 are not in the register, people who did not vote in 2013 are in the register.
Now they want to create a fake list to show that this mess is universal and without any clear pattern (sanitization)
None existent names are in the register and then Jubilee pretends to be attacking IEBC to give you a false sense of de javu.
Wake up and smell the coffee…
Before you slaughter a lamb for sacrifice,you fatten it on lash fields of grass ..
CORD team is smart but take it from me, jubilee is smarter and are good at stealing..STOP THIS EXERCISE NOW…
Let us carefully study the process that Nigeria used to cleanup their register. It actually informed what Ghana did. In Ghana the software supplier was working in cahoot with the ruling party elites ,behind the scenes to mess things up.
Comments
hitman ken says
ogwampo tanks fundisha vijana kazi,hows can kenya go on eve kuna walangusi wa pesa mafi ya kuku hawa uhuruto
many people says
this is serious offence,your re-election bid has just hit the rock…soon you will relax at homr..ee are tired with your leadership.
MIKE JR says
chilobah is a jubilee project, that register is totally rotten and we don’t need it
Mambo Mwaleta says
The existing voter register has no integrity….even after ‘cleaning’ it there is no guarantee that the database will reject dead voters, underage voters, foreign voters, and non-existent virtual voters! Follow these steps to clean-up the voter register without doing a fresh voter registration exercise:
1. Run the IEBC voter register against the national registration of persons database and automatically remove from the voter register all records that do not match the Inational Ds or passport numbers in the national registration database (foreign, nder-age and virtual voters)
2. Run the IEBC voter register against the registration of deaths database and automatically remove dead voters from the voter register
3. Create a new database with INTEGRITY CHECKS with the following primary keys: national ID or passport number, biometric data (e.g. fingerprint), and voter number. The unique BVR number issued by the system does not exist in the real world, so is merely for listing each unique record
4. Export the clean-up records into the new database. There is no way two records in the new database can share the same national ID number, passport number or biometric data, PERIOD.
Simba says
No new register, No Elections!!
Kim Kim says
You cant mobelise people to register Where are the numbers you keep braging about? Hivi ndivyo August itakua. Uhuruto will win, mtakimbia hapa na pale alafu. mchome vibanda siku tatu, mkose chakula na pesa ..murudi job kazi iendelee
siero says
I concur with the development if their will b an in
credible voter registration
Papah says
This could be the right next steps for opposition to go after the new registered dead line. ( kua andamana hadi wakubali kuibadilisha hiyo Green book, Black book, na Red or Yellow book they always applies to rig in. How comes Ruto is a aware of over 4million new register voters in RiftValley without the consent of Chiloba CEO of IEBC? Is the Rift Valley alone population is a half of Kenyans population? What of central Kenya Province population if R.Valley are a half of Kenyans population? This time, no jokes. We need to know the current total Kenyans population in terms of every county before the election