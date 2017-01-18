Raila Odinga, Kenya’s MOST VALUABLE Political Player

By Jackson Omondi

There is a reason why they call him the Enigma. Who would have thought that a regime that specialized in PR and pulled all the stops to appear “beautiful” would witness a humiliating political exodus not seen since the old testament? Not even the mega proceeds from the Eurobond scam can save Jubilee! All the siphoned taxpayers largesse now appear meaningless in the face of the enigma’s political juggernaut. Ouch!

And he did it in vintage RAO fashion. A good old wanjiku-driven agenda that the rookies on the other side can only dream of! What a political clusterfuck! The NYS, Eurobond, SGR and many more cannot save the ill-fated Jubilee train wreck! All the disgusting political stunts have been exposed for what they were: get-rich-quick schemes that will forever remain political black eyes on the perpetrators.

Raila Odinga, yet again, has proven to be in control of the nation’s political pulse and there is nothing that Jubilee can do about it! If in doubt, look around you.

From midnight political parleys to outright gymnastics, Jubilee has been reduced to mere spectators in a sport that they thought they had control of.

Hitherto political foes are now gladly hitting the sheets while Jubilee is now staring at a political cul de sac. What happened? RAO ‘happened!’ The country is now focused like a laser, not on Jubilee’s fake PR stunts, but on RAO’ s next move. Like a freaking Boss!

If Jubilee were a business and UK was the CEO, the board of directors would break zero sweat in showing him the door! Fortunately, the Kenyan people have seen this government for the big joke that it is and are getting ready to ship them out of dodge!

Thanks to RAO, a man that Jubilee set out to embarrass but failed miserably, the people of Kenya are now on the verge of doing the right thing. This is crunch time and with his eyes set on the prize, the most valuable political player in the country has the ball. Let’s play our part and let the MVP do what he does best.

After all, there is a reason why he is the only player sporting a jersey with the word ‘Enigma’ on his back.