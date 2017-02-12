Raila MOURNS Kwale Senator Hon Boy Juma Boy an ODM Stalwart

12TH FEBRUARY 2017

MOURNING SEN. BOY JUMA BOY:

I received news of the passing of Senator Boy Juma Boy with pain and shock. We least expected it in his death, a voice that has rung true and clear on our political landscape for decades has been silenced forever. But we hope and believe that Boy’s truthful voice and stand on issues of the day shall forever live with us.

Hon Boy was true to himself, to our nation and to the people he represented in Parliament over the years. He always stood on the right side of history even when the tides threatening.

In his death, I have lost a personal friend and a comrade in arms. Our party ODM and the entire Opposition has lost an honest and committed leader. He did his best for our country and I believe his place is secured in our nation by his deeds.

My prayers are with his family and the people of Kwale whom he ably represented in Parliament over the years.

May he rest in eternal peace.

Rt. Hon Raila Odinga

February 12, 2017