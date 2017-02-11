Raila: Kenyans are concerned about the cavalier attitude with which Uhuru Handles Presidential Responsibilities

By Raila Odinga
After months of mostly uncertain responses to the drought and famine that has ravaged the country since mid-2016, President Uhuru Kenyatta has today declared the drought a national disaster.
This belated response comes after many lives and property, including livestock have been lost and after months of calls by the Opposition for the government to provide firm leadership and seek interventions that will mitigate disaster.
Rather than respond to the humanitarian crisis, the government instead deployed its machinery to mobilize voters on partisan basis to enable the regime retain power in August.
This callous and cold hearted response has created serious doubts about the government’s readiness to handle emergencies and its commitment to the service of the people. It exposes a government that is in denial and oblivious to people’s problems.
The declaration of disaster will not return the human lives and livestock lost. It is more of a political gimmick and a face saving measure than an indication of feeling for the people. It proves that Kenyans must now harbor no illusions about the government’s ability to respond effectively to disasters and the pains of the people.
We are getting very concerned and worried about the President’s cavalier attitude toward the suffering of Kenyans and all serious matters affecting the country.
We demand a clear programme for providing supplies including water, food, hay, medicine and all other necessities to people in need and the purchase of endangered livestock to save pastoralists from further loses.
We demand that the President goes beyond declaration of disaster and apologises to the nation for the inaction that has cost lives and other losses. The government must also roll out compensation to all those who have lost loved ones and property as a result of State inaction.
Four years of rhetoric, promises and tough talk devoid of action have become too much and too costly for our citizens. They must come to an end. The time has come for the President to prove to Kenyans that his government can be competent and caring.
RT HON RAILA ODINGA
FEBRUARY 10, 2017.
Comments
Romufa says
Some Rift valley farmers are hoarding tonns of maize for gav to at least rise the price to 3300 per 90kg bag. Other counties people kanyans dying for hunger, Dp recently said they will not import maize from out side the country, the hav enough to feed its people. Now Uhuru declares it a nation disaster. These kind of leaders might hav already auction kenyans, probably our kenyans gods and ancestors must hav hav gone crazy . This is Kenya Bwana. Land of clowns and actors we call our leaders.
Mhasibu says
Raila was not happy with Uhuru in 2002. He was not happy with Uhuru in 2007. Raila was not happy with Uhuru in 2013. Raila is not happy with Uhuru now. Raila will not be happy with Uhuru in future. Uhuru has already proven to Kenyans that his Government is competent and caring. For that Uhuru has already earned a 2nd term from Kenyans which will be confirmed on 8-8-2017. Raila has never seen anything good with Uhuru. Kenyans had. Raila is not seeing anything good with Uhuru. Kenyans are. Raila will never see anything good with Uhuru. Kenyans will. That is Raila’s personal, historic opinion. It is not the opinion of Kenyans though most Raila supporters will believe it. Thank you Raila for your opinion, but thank you Uhuru for your wisdom and continued smart, competent and caring leadership bestowed to you by our almighty Lord now and beyond.
mwakilishi says
People are dying… and you’d cast your vote for Uhuru. You need prayers.
RICHARD ARAP says
Wezi watabadilisha nini? Even if we all die they will be happy,wagonjwa si wanakufa saa hii na uhuruto hawana suluhisho kwa mgomo wa madaktari!!!!lets vote him out aug2017.
MIKE JR says
kweli inasitikisha sana, wagonjwa wanakufa huku uhuru akiambia wakenya wamchague tena, ni vipofu tu watakao mchagua tena. JE WEWE NI KIPOFU?
MIKE JR says
more than ten mombasa MCAS defected from odm to wiper, leaded by county assembly speaker thadius rajwai
dexx says
UHURU will not see any wrong if our children wako na deni ya almost 80,000
UHURU is happy Doctors are on Strike
UHURU Analala sambamba lectures hawako Chuoni
UHURU ako na Raha kweli Ufisadi na Mauwaji inafanyika chini ya uongozi wake
UHURU Is Smilling to death Viwanda vinafungwa na kila uchao Vijana wanapoteza kazi
UHURU Ako na furaha telee Watoto wetu Laptops washapata
UHURU amevuta bangi zaidi na hakusahau kujenga Stadium 5
UHURU yuko pamaja na mamake tu Sio wakenya
Simbi komito says
This regime is corrupt, insensitive and inept to the core, nothing good can ever come from them. Their main concern is how to retain power at whatever cost. They don’t care whether people die or not. What a useless leadership!
Ababu, mustafa idi, says
Sad that kalonzo and wetah have fallen to being victims of a political conman. As the were running around the country routing for their cord flag barrier jig. Raila and madvd were busy planning on killing the cord coalition. They came up with nasa BS. Kalonzo and wetah like fools they bought into it. Nasa presidential candidate will be raila and Dp will be madvd. They will wait till may to say this. By then wetah and kalonzo will have being used like tissue paper. As for madvd I say he is smart he used very little resources in the last 4 years to get Dp position in nasa. Kalonzo and wetah please bo not be foolish anymore both of you should bolt to yubilee NOW!
Maalim Kip. says
Jubilee wants Turkana Oil but cannot feed the Same Turkanas this is treason to all Jubilee leaders !
Anonymous says
YAANI KAZI YAKE YA MIAKA TANO ILIKUWA NI KUJENGA RAILWAY?
KAMA ALIJENGA UKIKUYUNI BANA SISI WAKENYA HATUJAONA.