QUESTIONS that IEBC Cannot Answer on Registration of Prisoners as Voters, Ploy to give Uhuru ADVANTAGE

One in the IEBC corridors is that one of thing that Statehouse operatives agreed with the Isaac Hassan commission was the registration of prisoners as voters. Well, is Uhuru planning to use prisoners as a rigging bation?

Should prisoners vote? If no, why?

If yes…

1. Which category of prisoners: All prisoners? Petty offenders with short term sentences? Life sentences? Death row? Put more succinctly, should a serial killer like Onyancha vote?



2. How is someone who has spent the last 30 years behind bars supposed to decide the issues in this election?



3. Which level of the vote should they participate in? Presidential only? All levels? Why?



4. How will candidates be allowed to campaign in prisons? Are there advantages conferred on incumbency?



5. The IEBC is set to register prisoners in their respective prisons the whole of next week. What happens to prisoners that will be released before August? What’s the likelihood that they’ll return to their various prisons to vote? Who will facilitate that?



6. What happens to those who’ve registered outside only to be jailed, for whatever reason, in July? Where are they to vote? In prison? Using what voter records?

7. Some Prisoners get rotated within prisons, what happens when you are registered in Shimo La Tewa only to be transferred to Kodiaga in Kisumu?



8. Do prisoners have the civic efficacy to make independent decisions like free men?



9. Do prisoners have a choice, in the event of coercion by their bosses, to act otherwise?

10. Should prisoners vote in August?