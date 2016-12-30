REVEALED: The Opposition Super Alliance TOP Leadership Agrees on The FLAG BEARER and Power Sharing, Here is the LINE UP

Consensus emerging in CORD Leadership for 2017 General elections

Via Ndungu Wainaina

According to highly reliable source within the alternative governing coalition, Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD), a significant consensus has been achieved in agreeing the Presidential candidature for the 2017 Kenya General Elections.

The reinvigorated coalition, whose bedrock is social democratic policy and bringing together a group of strategic leaders across all contours of Kenya, will be formed to ensure economic and social stability, security and national cohesion. Constitution of Kenya 2010 and Devolution will be its core driving force The positive co-operation of the different parties and individuals and a foundation has been laid to enable the country to shift from retreat and retrogression to advance in most areas of endeavour to Kenyans, despite the exceptionally difficult circumstances, which prevail in four years of corrupt, intolerant and exclusionist Jubilee regime.

The Coalition priorities values of equality, social justice, solidarity, sustainable development, gender equality, and democratic security where collective interests of Kenyans and country take precedence over particular personal interests. Foremost among its tasks is to deepening devolved system of governance as core pillar of creating wealth and quality jobs for the millions of young people who were conned by Jubilee Government.

To further support building inclusive economy from every sector and corner of the country, the Coalition will strengthen local small businesses and manufacturing in counties.

The coalition will promote open government, increased transparency and deepen democratic reform. It will make every effort to foster an open and creative environment for every Kenyan, and friends of Kenya who we share mutual interest, to prosper and ensure sharing of our wealth while taking cognizance of protecting tomorrow generation future. The coalition will make every effort to protect low-income earners and those who are most vulnerable, and to distribute the tax burden fairly, equitably and justly.

Young people will have chance to learn, train, work and earn so that they have opportunity to develop the prerequisite quality skills The coalition will be fully devoted to a concerted effort, at all levels of society, toward laying the foundation for inclusive sustainable economic policy and a better society, one which will rank among the best in creating value, prosperity, welfare and real quality of life”.

Negotiators have resolved to abandon the constitutional amendment path and seek to work with the existing constitution governance structure. Further to ensure equity and inclusion in government, the consensus agreement will guarantee that every face and diversity of the Kenya is represented including paying special attention to the generational equity and gender consideration.

The emerging consensus which is yet to be finalized shows the flowing

1. Presidency- Hon. Raila Odinga. He is fronted as major glue and player in managing the Kenya democratic transition and reconciling the country. There is proposal on the table he will be transitional president.

2. Deputy Presidency- Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka. He is considered to be front runner post-Raila transitional presidency

3. Speaker, National Assembly- Either Coastal or Maa

4. Majority Leader, National Assembly- Hon. Farah Maalim. This is very strategic political position. Hon. Farah represents wide range of interests especially for Muslim, marginalized and safeguarding the independence and authority of the National assembly. His past experience was considered. He will come through Wiper Party.

5. Speaker, Senate- Mt. Kenya region/Kalenjin. This is crucial position considering that central role Senate is playing in strengthening devolution.

6. Senate Majority- Hon Gideon Moi. His recent Bill local Content and historical position of the Kalenjin to defend interests of minority, devolution and land interests

7. Nairobi Governor,- Hon Musalia Mudavadi. Nairobi is basically the economic and [political hub of Kenya and the region. Hon. Musalia midwife devolution as the last Minister for Local Government. This position gives him a remarkable political influence and almost third most powerful political figure in the country.

8. Senator Moses Wetangula. He is proposed to run for the Bungoma Governorship which is considered to be one of the key Counties in the Country. This will give him chance to rebuild and reorganize his presidential bid for 2022.

9 . Mombasa Governor- Hon. Hassan Joho. He represents strategic County and has national influence and constituency especially young people.

10. Bomet Governor Isaaac Rutto and host of Governors are part of the broad based government that CORD intends to form. Also CORD is set to tap key people in crucial cabinet positions. According to the consensus, cabinet slots will reflect diversity of Kenya and people of impeccable intellectual, integrity and political acumen

Note: Gender representation still remains on table