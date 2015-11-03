ODM MP Hon Anyanga ACCUSED of Character Assassination in Nyatike Constituency

POLITICS OF CHARACTER ASSASSINATION HAS NO PLACE IN NYATIKE: STATEMENT BY TEAM TOM ODEGE

Tuesday 3rd November 2015

We would like to thank Nyatike people for the continued overwhelming and unwavering support they have accorded to Tom Odege in his quest to liberate the people of Nyatike from years of bondage and suppression. Economic and political emancipation of Nyatike from the apartheid rulership of Omondi Anyanga is long overdue but must be realized.

Nyatike growth has been dwarfed for a very long time by political gangsterism and intolerance which Omondi Anyanga and his illiterate but bully friends thrives in. This political gangsterism and terror which is the modus operandi of Anyanga’s politics is not only confined to the villages of Nyatike but it has also been exported to social media.

Sensing defeat and isolation from Nyatike people, Anyanga, in his violent nature, has unleashed his militia boys on social media, not to advance any intellectual debate, but to assassinate the characters of his opponents purely for political expediency. They have substituted honest debate with obnoxious profanities and Tom Odege, being Anyanga’s biggest threat, has bore the brunt of this juvenile social media smear campaign administered by goons under the express command of Anyanga.

We want to make it clear that the clock is ticking towards Anyanga’s expiry date and the people of Nyatike will elect Tom Odege as their next MP. No amount of abuses, intimidation or character assassination trained towards Odege will change this reality. The good this is that political thuggery, violence, cyber bullying or any other form of rotten political culture that Anyanga and his team are accustomed to have no space in Nyatike politics.

Aluta Continua.