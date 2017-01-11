The Star of Daudi

10/01/2017

PRESS RELEASE

ALL NONE UNIVERSITY DEGREE HOLDERS SHOULD NOT VOTE FOR UHURU

President Uhuru Kenyatta made a serious err in judgement by signing controversial amendments to electoral laws. Indeed, any one would question the judgement of a sitting president who effectively locks out over 14 million of his fellow citizens from contesting leadership positions in what are likely the nation’s most decisive elections on account of not possessing university degrees.

In a nation where most elected leaders, all senior civil servants, parastatal heads, Governors and County executives possess degrees, the president may have missed the connection between this lot and all mega corruption in Kenya. The president’s judgement also comes to question not just because he totally ignored the views of a majority of Kenyans in the amendments, but because his action effectively renders a vote of no confidence in all other academic qualifications offered by his own government.

By outlawing such a huge political segment of the nation from leadership, the president has placed himself in a spot where his own performance must be the standard measure of the effectiveness of a university degree in leadership. In short, is Kenya healthier or sicker under the leadership of a university degree holder called President Uhuru Kenyatta?

My comments are motivated by a written as well as verbal submission I made to the Legal Affairs and Human Rights of the Senate on 3rd January 2017, giving reasons why the university degree must not be an entry criterion for leadership at any level and at any cost.

Finally, and in the face of rampant corruption, tribalism, homosexuality and Godlessness, I urge all Kenyans without university degrees not to vote for Uhuru, and challenge him to tell fellow citizens what benefits his university degree has brought Kenya for purposes of the 2017 election.

Gwada Ogot

THE TEACHER

Presidential Aspirant 2017 Elections