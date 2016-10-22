A New Wind In Wajir County Politics, What is NEXT for Jir?

Just like the surging Hurricane Mathews causing devastations in the Caribbean, a new political crosswinds kicked off in Wajir County. The storm just came too early for the politically novice Governor and his dimwit chaperones making him to quickly gasp for air with the newly acquired ya nafti lyrics in the aftermath of a rude walk out by the political Kingpins of the County politics.

It was not lost to independent observers that Gov Abdullahi political mentors have publically withdrawn the key to his power, leaving him rumbling and fumbling to a handful of locals and a few non locals who were paid to attend to cover the naked king.

His earlier larger than political life in public forums of protocols, carpets, and sycophants singing their lungs out with choreographed praises quickly evaporated as it came clear that his political future went south. Local Analytics posit that, the scenario is the harbinger of more political storm expected to sweep Jir out of office as we just stepped into the election year.

Giving more meaning to their walk out action, the leaders lit up the airwaves in Wajir Town as their recognizable voices resuscitated the sound systems of Wajir Community Radio, a station that witnessed firsthand the unjust authority, arrogance and pilfering of the beleaguered Governor and his locally invented press fixers.

In the strongest terms possible, the veteran politicians announced to their listeners that time is up for the current administration and a raft of measures are being worked on to unite the people of the greater Wajir County so that such a political mishap cannot happen in future. The talk show session was lively, interactive and informative with dozens of callers congratulating the leaders for their move aimed at liberating the devolution process from a dangerous dead end in Wajir under Jir’s watch.

Against this backdrop, locals across Wajir went to bed with one clear message in their mind, that all elected leaders from the County, both at National and Local levels, have one thing in common; the conviction that Jir must go. This sentiment which resonated well with Rer Wajeer slummed the door for the possibility for a 2nd term for Jir. Local observers whispered to each other that as things are, there is no any miracle that can assure his re-election, not unless every other contender for the position of a governor dies before the 2017 elections’.

As a rejoinder, the inebriated Governor rushed into the studios after the leaders left. Other than the outbursts and tantrums that defined his politics and governance for the last 4 years, his talk centered on his campaign default mode about the tired lines of drillings multiple boreholes and the Lami in Wajir. He was unfortunately roasted by callers for funning local inter community conflicts, one man show mode of governance, contractor driven budgets and myriads of ills associated with his government.

What is next for Jir?