A New Wind In Wajir County Politics, What is NEXT for Jir?

Just like the surging Hurricane Mathews causing devastations in the Caribbean, a new political crosswinds kicked off in Wajir County. The storm just came too early for the politically novice Governor and his dimwit chaperones making him to quickly gasp for air with the newly acquired ya nafti lyrics in the aftermath of a rude walk out by the political Kingpins of the County politics.
It was not lost to independent observers that Gov Abdullahi political mentors have publically withdrawn the key to his power, leaving him rumbling and fumbling to a handful of locals and a few non locals who were paid to attend to cover the naked king.
His earlier larger than political life in public forums of protocols, carpets, and sycophants singing their lungs out with choreographed praises quickly evaporated as it came clear that his political future went south. Local Analytics posit that, the scenario is the harbinger of more political storm expected to sweep Jir out of office as we just stepped into the election year.
Giving more meaning to their walk out action, the leaders lit up the airwaves in Wajir Town as their recognizable voices resuscitated the sound systems of Wajir Community Radio, a station that witnessed firsthand the unjust authority, arrogance and pilfering of the beleaguered Governor and his locally invented press fixers.
In the strongest terms possible, the veteran politicians announced to their listeners that time is up for the current administration and a raft of measures are being worked on to unite the people of the greater Wajir County so that such a political mishap cannot happen in future. The talk show session was lively, interactive and informative with dozens of callers congratulating the leaders for their move aimed at liberating the devolution process from a dangerous dead end in Wajir under Jir’s watch.
Against this backdrop, locals across Wajir went to bed with one clear message in their mind, that all elected leaders from the County, both at National and Local levels, have one thing in common; the conviction that Jir must go. This sentiment which resonated well with Rer Wajeer slummed the door for the possibility for a 2nd term for Jir. Local observers whispered to each other that as things are, there is no any miracle that can assure his re-election, not unless every other contender for the position of a governor dies before the 2017 elections’.
As a rejoinder, the inebriated Governor rushed into the studios after the leaders left. Other than the outbursts and tantrums that defined his politics and governance for the last 4 years, his talk centered on his campaign default mode about the tired lines of drillings multiple boreholes and the Lami in Wajir. He was unfortunately roasted by callers for funning local inter community conflicts, one man show mode of governance, contractor driven budgets and myriads of ills associated with his government.
What is next for Jir?
Comments
hassow says
The sychophancy and political witchhunting
taking center stage in wajir is malicious,
barbaric, retrogressive and backwardness of the
the highest order. people of wajir must acknowledge
and honour the development of Govonor
Ahmed Abdullahi. Hon. Abdullahi has
brought development of of highest caliber in
wajir; for thefirst time in history we are
witnessing Tarmac in wajir town and Health
sector has improved immensely. there are also much much much
other developments which were undertaken by
by his exellency the govonor. people of wajir
should reelect Hon.Abdullahi because he is de
development oriented and mindful of the electorate.
hassow says
The rhetoric from the old guard is uncalled
for and inquensequencial and they have
nothing to show for many years of being in
office.
The electrote should weigh their political
decisions wisely with utmost regard to stable
political climate in wajir.
my email is: hassanowmalaba@gmail.com
Yusduf says
This man has all signs and symptoms of fallen error.He has 290 days to enjoy the hot seat ,if only he would equally divide the resources and employment He would ve safed himself from this mess.however I must say he has left apermanent amark .
hassow says
Yussuf bro there is nothing you going to
achieve if we were to elect as leader of the
county. style-up!
khalwaleist says
Gov.Ahmed Abdullahi hold an impeccable development record in Wajir
hassow says
True bro! Hon Gov. Abdullahi is master of
Development let sycophants and fools
make their idiotic rhetorics like jaded hyena
the fact remains that Gov. Abdullahi will be
reelected Inshaallah!
Anonymous says
I understand jiir has Dane anything apart from very high crouptist misuse of public funds
shakur says
The people of Wajir are not fools stop these selfish collections meant to deceive the wajeerians. They have enough records to hold every leader accountable. These aptruce pillage won’t help – it makes to open their eyes to see more about who should be kicked out of the political arena of Wajir county.
Mohamed says
I would to know from the sycophancy and submissive team i f there is tangible development that mr Abdullahi brought to Wajir county. Let’s not blinfold yourself for no good reason and we blame Abdullah with no clear justification to criticize.
As we know Honorable Abdullahi has done his best to discriminate his people and develop some part of the location that undercomes him.
I think Abdullahi is not aware that a whole wajir county under comes that is why he is sidelining to some location and leave other unattend and served equally to others.
But, are we sure if we dont re-elect we will get better professional person who will serve the whole county equally?
Mohamed Korow says
The People of Wajir should be wise to re-elect Hon Ahmed Abdullahi for the progresses he brought to all and I am sure given another chance he will achieve more..
Aden says
You will never appreciate what you had till you’ve lost it.Brotheres and sisters these man deserves a second term and appreciation .period.I hate to see Wajir taking back two steps after it has taken one big a step forward.I really don’t care wether the man is arrogant or not,all I know is one a heck of good manager.