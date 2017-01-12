Nairobi Based Luyha Leaders Chart Their Way as NASA and Jubilee SCRUMBLE for Mulembe Vote



By Mike Amutavi

Luhya leaders this week met at a City Hotel to chart the way forward in Nairobi politics. Nairobi based Luhya politicians led by Phillip Kisia, J.J. Bukachi, Fwamba Nc Fwamba, Martin Andati, George Nyongesa and Stanley Livondo convened to discuss the way forward in the murky City Politics.

The meeting resolved to ensure that the Water & Irrigation CS, Hon Eugene Wamalwa wins the Jubilee Party nominations for Nairobi City County. All leaders present commited to ensure all Luhyas living within Nairobi are whipped into voting for CS Eugene Wamalwa as the Jubilee flag bearer and eventually getting all Luhyas to vote for Uhuruto in the 2017 General Elections.

However, sources intimate to statehouse have indicated that boardroom negotiations might see former Gatanga Member of Parliament Hon Peter Kenneth crowned the Jubilee Party Flag Bearer for the Nairobi Gubernatorial race with a proposal to have a Luhya as his runningmate, preferably Hon Joseph Bukachi, Hon Fwamba Nc Fwamba or Hon Martin Andati.

This was dismissed during the meeting as baseless propaganda and those present affirmed that even in the unlikely event that the Jubilee Party considers Negotiated Democracy in picking their preferred Gubernatorial candidate, the President and His Deputy should ensure the Water and Irrigation CS is given the ticket.



“An attempt to shortchange the CS would result into a revolt against the party in Western Kenya and it will be difficult for Jubilee to make inroads into Western.”

They also noted that the unfolding events, following the recent meeting at the Bomas of Kenya by the opposition leaders, if agreed upon, would see the opposition take charge of Western Province. Nonetheless, handing Hon Eugene Wamalwa the JP ticket for Nairobi, would be the game changer and is the apparent Card that would see Bungoma and Trans Nzoia vote overwhelmingly for Uhuruto.