Mutahi Ngunyi son dies, haters mercilessly insults him, see what ‘MC Atwech’ told him, so sad

Controversial political scientist Mutahi Ngunyi has lost his son. Despite the pain of death, haters have gone ahead to strip him naked without regardless of his loss. Here are some of the the comments from Geff Odera’s facebook wall;
Imboko Tall The same Lord of poverty gives and takes
Mike Aggrey N Tyranny of death, Accept n move on bro
McAtwech Dan Let the jnr RIP. But next tym insult Agwambo na we mwenyewe uta RIP.
George Osuri Oguta Accept and move on,tyranny of death is real
Njuguna Wa Mbugua Weee……hiyo ni noma
Stanley Nganga why spread lies. ?
Godfrey Nevine Death doesn’t despise..It takes all even from those who think they are rich like mutahi ngunyi…watch ur tongue next time u idiot
Jared Olenge RIP young man am frm poverty stricken region.
Jacob Ogolla Tyranny of numbers
Mark Omondi unfortunately the son died never knowing the world beyond being a kikuyu.he was taught to be a kikuyu till death
Dickson Mancity When kajwang past on, there was laughter n jubilliations from this tyranny of no brains as if they are immortal
Anyway may your soul RIP
Atiti Francis RIP son of political science
Peter Odhiambo Rip, don’t take unblessed money to feed your family, you will pay later
Kiplimo Kiplimo loss?? Anyway pole Ngunyi
Julius Waguma Do i really need to feel pain but sorry
Governor F. Otieno Tyranny of deaths
Igonyi Gesare Emilly Some things commented here…remind me of some comments during Fidel’s death…okay.RIP
Benard Gechiko Nyabwari May his son RIP.
Dear pals I don’t like some of your comments. Eti tyranny of numbers, Awambo, Lord of poverty and accept and move on etc. Forget about other issues and stand with the learned friend
Dorcus Muthoni Some pple just surprise me, imgn ur the one who has lost ur loved one then u hear pple talking like some of us are, my dea pals let’s style up, not everything is abt politics
Zablon Kirigia I CONDORE MUTAHIS.POLE SANA.{keep off if you choose to celebrate bad news.roho safi}.
Mandela Junior Next time dont open that big mouth of yours to abuse raila and luos or else your entire family will perish, idiot
George Ondiala pole saaana,coz povety striken do cried with the rich
George Joseph Oyaro Kwani u don’t remember what the haters told Raila when his son died??? Kwendeni huko!!!!!
Maurice Onyango Mtai stupid his dead sons also stupi tw heel with his nonsens
George Moracha This mutahi hates the peoples President.
When Fidel died they posted Raila on top of the coffin, Kikuyu’s hate luos to death God is our creator, when someone hates u God loves u! When they wish u bad death n evil it turns to haunt them.
Comments
Anonymous says
The same language he used during Fidels death is the same we’re going to apply he thought death is selective oh noooooo
Moraa says
That’s tit for that a preserve of only muslims.where is Christianity which many of you profess??
Faiz says
You are an idiot Malaya wewe
Jim says
Malaya mchafu
Ingwari says
Seriously chick that is the best you could think of shindwe
Kaiser says
Mjinga, keep Islam out of you rubbish
Njuguna says
ALL THOSE INSULTING MUTAHI NGUNYI AT THIS VERY MOMENT ARE VERY VERY GREAT FOOLS, AND UNFORTUNATES COS THEY HAVE FAILED TO KNOW THAT GOD IS THE ONE GIVE AND TAKES LIFE….YOU FOOLS GO BACK TO YOUR BIBLES OR STARDAND ONE THATS WHERE MANNERS ARE TOUGHT….THERE IS NO RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN MUTAHI’S SON DEATH AND HIS POLITICAL ANALYSIS…YOU FOOLS DIFFERENCIATE BETWEEN PROFESSION AND HUMANITY!!!NYINYI NI WAPUMBAVU TU KAMA PUNDA MILIA!!!GOD IS COMING TO BLESS MUTAHI AND FAMILY IN PLENTY….MY BROTHER NGUNYI DONT MIND THOSE LOST SHEEP…I WILL PRAY FOR YOU AND FAMILY…MAY GOD REST YOUR SON IN ETERNITY….
lennix says
you are calling people fools, pumbavu etc and you will pray for him and the family!
Anonymous says
Hahahaha auuuuuuu
Anonymous says
I thank God we are just images of God and we were not God himself.we cannot repar evil with evil friends.pole sana kwa family.may the peace of God that surpases human understanding keep you.
mike o says
pole sana ,Kenyans let’s preach Peace and time like this let’s not use insults but consolations.
pole sana Ngunyi and family.
Anonymous says
The owner of this stupid website is the one responsible for writing derogatory stories and so he invites wrath, No need to preach peace to these fools. Moto hujibiwa na moto.
etavan says
tyranny of death ngunyi son will die before 2017
Meja says
People please grow up.Never celebrate a tragedy
Anonymous says
Mutahi, don ever forgot that death has no tribe when people die try and let your brain do the talking not cycophancy. sorry
Justus atuti says
Hatred in Kenya is enormous…….Mutahi Ngunyi…..it is a lesson to u and to all of us….that..death is not a tool to insult someone no matter how much you hate them. Death strikes eberyone, mighty and lowly…rich and poor. Death humbles all of us. If it’s me today, usinicheke because yours is qaiting…POLE NGUNYI. May your beloved son rest in eternal peace
kala 16 says
pray for Kenya
Tkodhia. says
Mutahi ngunyi; fimbo ulio tumia jana kwenye kifo ya Fidel 0dinga ndiyo tunatumia kwako. Whom do u think ua? Kifo kwa kifo. Na bado ndugu , unajua pesa yako ainakazi , sasa masomo yako nae pia hakusaidi; pamoja kuwa una matanga ndiyo; lakini lazima uwambiwe ukweli wa mambo. Ulikuwa chambele sana na Leo je! Wewe ni mkuki kwa nguruwe ni mtamu kwa mutahi ngunyi ni haramu!koma kabisa na yale uyoyasema. Wewe ni pimbi tuu.
Anonymous says
na kesho tutaitumia kwako
Rb Bosire says
dont celebrate while others are grieved..dont pay back bad for bad.rem vengence is for God and there’s nithing here to revenge.meanwhile i take this mom to condole the family of mutayi…R.i.p young fellow kenyan
red eyed liberator says
mnacelebrate upuzi!! people supporting jubilee born in 1997 wanachukua kura tayari,rayila must retire in 2017!
Anonymous says
Raila will colapse and die too before 2017. Kenyans will celebrate
okabisecho says
Ifuo Ka meru…
Anonymous says
everybody dies, bt bkoz u amused us wen Fidel died dn feel it now
Wycliffe kaiga says
Pole sana kweli kifo haina huruma.
Dan says
Loading…………………
Tom Ojijo says
There are times when the only thing to be done is to endure. While doing so, it is best to fill one’s mind with the concerns of other people. RIP young Mutai
Am worried by the level of hatred in this Country.. God help us…
Mcleud ouma says
pole sana mutai..take and more so encourage urself in the lord..he gives n takes bk pole sana.
Githinji M says
Shame on all you haters. Your day too is beckoning. Or are you immortals?
Amos says
So ngunyi lost his son even if a kikuyu dies there is no problem
Kiluma says
Kabila yenu ni gani tuhamie? Hiyo kabila haina makaburi. Lucky you people.
Simon says
Let his son rest in peace
Akoth jotem says
Poverty has no ethniicity
Ambrose says
Pole Ngunyi
signior j says
I wanna condole the family of ngunyi for the loss of their loved one
Anonymous says
LUO PLIZ BE GROWNUPS.MBONA MWALETA SIASA KWA KIFO YAWA?
Anonymous says
@3:20am
it shows that our country is extremely polarized. It is not about LUo or any other group. It is about wrong leadership
John Kamana says
Mr. Mutahi, take heart my brother during this time of mourning. May the LORD give you strength and console you and the family as mourn your son.
Amos onyango says
May the God of all comfort, comfort you my brother Mutahi in this trying moment… May he R. I. P…
Epaphras Nyakundi says
you cerebrated fidel’s death thinking that ‘death’ is your relative…your mouth has cost you…thats why we are not happy with you…
Anonymous says
Pole to the family and may the son’s soul Rest In Eternal Peace
anonymous says
Sorry for the loss. Mutahi is not the first to loose a kid will not be the last. It’s not something happens because someone has done any thing but even the polite and even those you think are good go through the same thing. He is a political commentator and that is his job. Where do you people store all this hate? From all the comments of Ngunyi, there is not any that l have seen where he wrote to celebrate the death of Fidel. The only time he mentioned Fidel was when he said that he was going to take over the politics of his father.
anonymous says
Hate is the worst disease you can ever have have. It destroys you from inside, consumes you as the people you are hating continue with their live happy. Learn to forgive and move on, and learn a lesson. This way you avoid stress and all its effects.
Bob Seth says
That man Mutayi was very insensitive when Odinga lost his son! I think God has a way of humbling people.. Its time for him to reflect cz God might not be happy with him. He should apologize to the Odingas and the Luo nation as a whole!! Otherwise pole for the loss!
JAP says
Pole to the family n friends of the deceased,you lads style up
Githinji M says
Shouldn’t our society in the 21st century, atleast share sorrow and grief together???- Defying all the odds and stereotypes that pundits rightfully or otherwise use to define our ways of life and destinies. It is a pity that our tribal hatred and devisiveness only makes college and university educated Kenyans diminish ,in the abyss of ignorance and illiteracy. Little wonder that, one of the paradox of our times is that, we have many graduates but more illiterates.Grow up folks!!!!
wuod othaya says
you have reaped what you deserve . this stupid kikuyu.
13th disciple.. says
From the above Rip condolences,i have realised this mutahi ngunyi must be worse than a devil!! He deserves no mercy at all if indeed he celebrated fidel n luo deaths!! He has no soul thats why pple are celebrating his sons death without mercy. If he thought riches saves soul then he is a fool only Christ saves soul. I think after reading those comments he will realise he’s just a man like us poor kenyans n he will die like us too no matter how filthy corrupt rich he is!! Be careful what u wish ur enemy bkoz it may comeback to you!!!
RICHARD ARAP says
Mutahi was vey good political analyst during coalition time even every one could scramble to see what Mutahi commented every week, but come 2013 jubilee time he changed and became hater of Luo community. Am asking why do kikuyu hate luos? Raila said Kibaki tosha kwani kama luo wangekua wabaya kweli jameni hawangempa kura kikuyu. So am asking kikuyu community to respect other communities hawajakula chenu mulichora raila na itoshe kwa nini mnafuata mtu mpaka kwake?. Pia kama ngunyi kwa ukweli alisema mabaya wakati Fidel aliaga ni pole sana kifo hikina mwenyewe na haipewi rushwa sema pole kwa Raila na kwa Mungu utubu bwana Ngunyi. Mimi ni pole zangu kwa mama wa motto sana najua yeye anajua uchungu wa huyo motto kuliko Ngunyi.
john arsenal mweha says
wakikuyu tuko wengi,,,Wewe meza H.I.V jaluo wewe
Anonymous says
wacha bangi john,,virusi iko kila mahali!ata mamako ako nayo,pia wewe.bora h8iyo mboro 8inaamka,
STATE LOUNGE says
POLE BROTHER. FORGET N MOVE ON.
STATE LOUNGE SAGANA.
john arsenal mweha says
pole Ngunyi
anonymous says
Pole sana. If any one want to know
wheather Ngunyi said anything on Fidels death it must be on record. So what about checking before accusing anyone falsely. People can say anything even when they are lies, and so it does not make you any different than that person you think is bad. Good to have facts other than follow what people just say .
john arsenal mweha says
wajaluo sio wote wabaya.Lakini kunao maubwa
Dan says
Maubwa ama ni maumbwa- just askin’g (aibu ndogo ndogo)
RICHARD ARAP says
Pole kwa mama Ngunyi junior yeye anajua uchungu wa huyo mwana .
mike mokaya momanyi says
if mutahi ngunyi could have used his brains and act like a human being when raila lost his beloved son he couldnt be getting this kind of insults, death is for us,we welcome it,we dont know our destiny but only God does,to mutahi ngunyi am so sorry for the loss of ua beloved son may his soul rest in peace,he doesnt deserve this, but what u sore is what u harvest,times think beyond politics and be human,to those people who we know are always special,my take is there is no special tribe before God……we all the same bfr God,so treat others well and the same will be done to u. i dont expect ple to use any better words apart from this,what mutahi wrote during fidels death is in store,so hold on your horses guys and learn to humanbeings rather than jus a special tribe….i rest my case
Ingwari says
I will want to assume this is not real, I dont believe Kenyans are this cruel. Death is must to all of us so let’s send pour condolences and not insult
Dwayne-Hillary says
The best way to express your anger is not by insulting someone. If you people (those insulting) could put yourself in Mutahi’s shoes just for a moment then you would know how it feels to loose your dynasty. unfortunately the current world is of full blissful assumptions mediocre to those (who are majority) who only posses grasshopper’s minds. Their world can’t allow them see beyond the surface. All they can do is to yap, yap and yap not knowing where their step move would land them. I would be much convinced if I saw a 70+ years old man insulting the Learned Friend but up to now i have not seen. Uchungu wa Mwana aujuae ni mzazi. When my ‘baba’ lost his son Fidel Castro, I didn’t see or hear him replying the foxes who spoke ill about his son demise or about him. Alijua maneno asemaye mtu humrudia. My message to you fellow Kenyans is that; stop abusive words. Sympathize with him and if you can’t then remain silence because your words from your closest minds might be your downfall. Sorry Mutahi Ngunyi for the loss; we are all passers-by and one day we shall all meet at the beautiful shore.
JAMMIE VARDY OF LEICESTER JUJU MASTER says
ANYBODY WHO JKES WITH RAILA AMOLO ODINGA WILL ULTIMATELY PAY THE PRICE BECAUSE RAILA IS NO JOKE
Anonymous says
http://www.the-star.co.ke/news/2016/02/12/al-shabaab-to-use-disguise-in-attack_c1293122
anonymous says
pole sana mr. mutahi…
Anonymous says
I guess he now feels the way we felt but let me tell him pole n stop tribalism
patricia osoro says
You need prayers. pole sana mutahi
patricia osoro says
oh it painful to lose aloved one. may jehove be with you and your family at this
time.
anonymous says
I have searched for that article where Ngunyi is said to have commented on Fidel’s death but there is none. I think people have issues with his other articles like tyranny of numbers, Poverty stricken and his article on sugar from UG, he commented on how Raila doesn’t stand a chance in 2017. This is the bitterness people are using to but her him. But he also said Raila’s daughter will be the president that that his dad and grand father never became.
anonymous says
ooh, just hope he is not been accused wrongly.
anonymous says
I don’t know if he ever gets to see this blog’s or even care to read them but l think this is the topic that most people have commented.
Anthony says
RIP. Am annoyed by the mentality of some Kenyans . what does it take/cost to love. who said love is the reward of love only? revenge does not add food on your table guys, what does the little son’s life has to do with his dad’s political life. He was just an innocent child with a different purpose in this life. you can purpose and reason more better friends but that’s a wrong path, come back and start it over again. pole sana to the Mutai’s family .
Anonymous says
Totally ridiculous, Mutahi has three adult daughters never had a son ,I know this for a fact since his my uncle.
evanet says
God will dismantle tyranny of numbers!!
red eyed liberator says
Sisi hatuombi majini za Nigeria na Tanzania,bado tutawaimbia tena 2017,si uchawi ni maombi x2
evanet says
no more of tyranny of numbers.
Simon Sarai says
Losing a loved one is very devastating. Poleni Mutahi and may the Lord rest the soul of your son in eternal peace. To those with the courage and audacity to insult the beareved, I say repent now before God curses you!
Trizah says
RIP. But to Kenyans who are talking about who has pass and u know that is not good, coz even us we will pass one day and 4 the one who has said that Raila will collapses and die b4 2017 !!!!! plz watch your tongue coz God is also watching what we are saying and even the Bible tell us to Keep the TEN COMMANDMENT HOLY.
Simba says
Crazy Shiet even hyenas dont do that
Evans boiyo says
If you know, you av sent derogatory statement over this, tragedy of Mr Nyunyis son, be ready all to be answered this year
Anonymous says
Waaah Speechless
nyoremo says
Waah Speechless!!!!!
Virginiah Onyango says
Losing a loved one is very painful. Can we all just grow up and mind our own businesses!
Half of the people with negative comments here have not tasted death!
May eternal light shine upon the departed soul!
Anonymous says
Have you?
kiptoo says
whoever have lst his son feel that i lost mine raila lost his you have lost uas,,,,,,,,,,death is like God he chooses no colour,no tribe,poor or rich,,, black or white,,,,,,,,he knocked every door,,,he wants either to bless or or curse,,,,,be strong buddy
Jairo Ernest says
Hey guys,revenge is for God.We have no power to condemn.Ngunyi must have messed up becuase his lack of knowedge about God.His education in a political analysis could have misled him to think that he is some kind of God and come overcome every life challenges.That is how foolish human beings are.But guys I requesr rhat you read Mathew 7.I dont think Ngunyi Junior died due to his father’s sins.May his soul RIP
Jo says
Oh God ,forgive kenyans for the raging hatred they have displayed in social media.Why pay evil for evil?.Death is a monster .Please kenyans, let us not make mockery of the misfortunes that befall other kenyans.Forgive one another and move forward.
Plw sa
Rip
Joseph kaigai says
Mutahi Ngunyi,
Wiyumiririe wa kahi ti wa kairitu,
Pole sana my brother,
R. I. P. Junior.
Anonymous says
Grow up all you lots that are spending precious time in insults and do something towards developing our beloved nation. You don’t kick a man when he is down. That is the fact of life. Death is a painful thing that you don’t wish anyone for. We all come together as a nation despite of all our differences during such time. Anyone can die and that is upon the Lord that we all worship though in different ways.
We have just fed humanity to the dogs and let our personal creed rule our reasoning ability.
Our national anthem just says it all and we should all be mourning the lose of a future MC or whatever that anybody can be. My sincere condolences to the learned friend and the family.
joz says
who is this Ngunyi jameni??? does he know death!!!!
Maryann says
Did you ask that?
Wycliffe Morumbe says
My heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of Mutahi Ngunyi….Guys put politics aside#death is so painful….
Chesundo says
pole sana Mr.Ngunyi. May our Lord and saviour Jesus Christ console you and your loved ones.Those laughing at death may God have mercy on them. It seems most of those mocking Ngunyi come from those sides of the lake, Unless Raila is a witch whom you know very well, then let him bewitch himself to the presidency instead of subjecting us to elections.Mshindwe kabisa.
Thoughtfulkenya says
The young man had nothing to do with the father’s thoughts and deeds. Pole Bwana Mutahi for your loss.
Kiarie says
The one who has died is beter than the one who is sending evil mesages , ask GOD 2 give u knowledge so that u will fear GOD b4 u type anything , always think positively my fellow KENYANS, pls we r supposed to unite and pray 4 the left kenyans including u uaself, pls we r not in campain,
Anonymous says
Keep our religion out of your nonsence.
Fred Oguko says
I used to be afollower of Mutahi and Mulluka before 2013 and after 2o13 i never liked his words anymore he was one of the best analyst turned into tribal asasins on the loose. RIP son .
patricia osoro says
you guys i dont see the big reason you should insult our brother ngunyi. what you are doing is a sin, a sin which will never forgiven. when it comes to death let us remain brothers. in politics yes.enemies. pole for the family. There is hope the death.
Dr. Maria Ngunyi says
All this is very wrong and sad! A man loses his son and you have the time to celebrate his loss? Christians in Kenya need to go back to the roots of Christianity Christ never paid wrong with wrong! My brother is very misunderstood. We are born in Eastlands and we don’t condone tribalism at all. He can’t comment on anything Luo without being called names? That is very very wrong! I feel sorry for you all celebrating the death of my nephew.
Dr. Maria Ngunyi says
Raila Amollo Odinga is a very good and misunderstood man! Us we were very fortunate to have known Mzee Jaramogi Oginga Odinga who really looked out for us. The predominant culture in Eastlands is LUO! Please stop insulting my brother Mutahi over Raila Amollo Odinga, whom we consider our cousin for real because Mzee Oginga was very very good to us growing up. He helped our parents get a very good house in Ofafa Maringo because he was not tribalistic at all. Tribalism is the poison people drink expecting it to kill others but it kills them!
Dr. Maria Ngunyi says
Putting down a man who is mourning his son’s death is a sign of weakness not strength! All Eastlanders us including embrace the Luo culture which is why we don’t even know another name for dede, akala, juala name it. My brother is a very good person, he is an Eastlander who grew up admiring Mzee Jaramogi Oginga Odinga whom we only called Double OO! You don’t love God if you don’t love your neighbor and all those insulting my brother Mutahi Ngunyi are worse than pharisees who crucified Jesus. Dawa ya hate is love! I love you all for hating my brother. Two wrongs don’t make a right! RAO is a man not God, he can fall just as we all can fall, so why do some of you treat him as a God which is idol worship? RAO is a very very good person, we only call him G17 and Wangu Avenue those of us who know him very well. Stop fighting battles you can’t win.
Kenya has kabila mbili tu the HAVES AND THE HAVE NOTS and the HAVES don’t care about kabila hata kidogo. Sisi Have Nots are the ones who will fight over vitu ndogo kama watoto. I know RAO and my brother are good friends!
So how come RAO’s kids have married Gikuyus? We still can’t believe Fidel is gone, that one we have to wait for years to even address that loss. Si Junior’s wife is a Gachukia?
Kenya ni yetu sote, let us direct our energies on social media to making money instead of insulting my brother. Me and him don’t even speak Gikuyu, we speak Lunje FLUENTLY cos our next door neighbor Mzee Mbakaya or Baba Weta was a Mnyore from Butere!
waithira mbuthia-protano says
I was with you, Maria, then you lost me when you sort of bragged about not being able to speak Kikuyu. You have a “Doctor” in front of your name; so, I’m assuming you have book education. Hence I have to wonder: where does it say loving who you’re–and being proud of one’s mother tongue goes with that love–somehow means not appreciating others, as your words suggest? You can’t give what you never had & this is why it’s logical to have ability to love & respect others ONLY after you are able to love & respect yourself. In any event, re hateful comments directed at your brother: I was so shocked & numbed by the hate of a parent who’s lost a child that I only read a couple & glanced at a few. I mean, I wasn’t aware of the depth of some people’s hatred. And why be so apathetic to the son? What did he do to those INDIRECTLY piling hateful comment over him? Do we choose our parents & vice versa? All I can say to the horrendous monsters (they don’t deserve to be called human beings) whose hate for your brother and, by extension, his whole tribe, is that hate destroys the hater, NOT those at whom it’s directed. I know the pain that goes with losing a child b/c unfortunately I’ve walked through that tragic road. It’s in this spirit & the spirit of simply being human that I extend my belated deepest condolences to your brother & your whole family. And just to set straight those of us who are ignorant enough to paint everyone with one brush, not all Kikuyus hate Luos or vice versa. Many young people, especially, don’t give a rat’s ass about tribalism, thank God! I honestly hope the cancer of tribalism will be excised from all Africa b/c it’s killing us. We are too busy hating & fighting one another while foreigners are living comfortably without looking over their shoulder. Why are some of us so dumb? How many white people fight each other b/c one is Italian, the other German, Irish, etc? We better all grow up! #PendoNaAmaniNduniani
Housenyumba says
Am so saddened by the owner of this newspaper for many faults.One ,,IT is as if. one can write and print any nonsense,hatred or insults and you go on and printing it .comfortably . It’s .so unfortunate when some few of us are preaching love and unity others are totally opposite.
If Ngunyi talked badly during Fidel s death he is a human and should apologize. Nobody should laugh or mock one especially when one is mourning.
it s against our cultural moral values.
Railas fans or followers should not adore him as if he is God.
He is just a human being like all of us poor or the rich. Hatred in Kenya brings nothing.Pole Bwana Ngunyi Mungu akupe
NGUVU. Be.preaching unity..Now.
Thiong,o says
as you mourn the death of your son mutahi, know that we share your pain. RIP
leonard wuo Migori says
ngunyi that’s how we felt when Fidel died so go to hell stupid Kikuyu I hate you to death
Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
Maryann says
Gosh! May God have mercy on us….I can’t believe this is coming from HUMAN BEINGS! With a heart and soul. And a Conscience???
jimmy says
pole sana prof