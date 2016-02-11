Kenya Today

Mutahi Ngunyi son dies, haters mercilessly insults him, see what ‘MC Atwech’ told him, so sad

Controversial political scientist Mutahi Ngunyi has lost his son. Despite the pain of death, haters have gone ahead to strip him naked without regardless of his loss. Here are some of the the comments from Geff Odera’s facebook wall;

Imboko Tall The same Lord of poverty gives and takes

Mike Aggrey N Tyranny of death, Accept n move on bro

McAtwech Dan Let the jnr RIP. But next tym insult Agwambo na we mwenyewe uta RIP.

George Osuri Oguta Accept and move on,tyranny of death is real

Njuguna Wa Mbugua Weee……hiyo ni noma

Stanley Nganga why spread lies. ?

Godfrey Nevine Death doesn’t despise..It takes all even from those who think they are rich like mutahi ngunyi…watch ur tongue next time u idiot

Jared Olenge RIP young man am frm poverty stricken region.

Jacob Ogolla Tyranny of numbers

Mark Omondi unfortunately the son died never knowing the world beyond being a kikuyu.he was taught to be a kikuyu till death

Dickson Mancity When kajwang past on, there was laughter n jubilliations from this tyranny of no brains as if they are immortal
Anyway may your soul RIP

Atiti Francis RIP son of political science

Peter Odhiambo Rip, don’t take unblessed money to feed your family, you will pay later

Kiplimo Kiplimo loss?? Anyway pole Ngunyi

Julius Waguma Do i really need to feel pain but sorry

Governor F. Otieno Tyranny of deaths

Igonyi Gesare Emilly Some things commented here…remind me of some comments during Fidel’s death…okay.RIP

Benard Gechiko Nyabwari May his son RIP.
Dear pals I don’t like some of your comments. Eti tyranny of numbers, Awambo, Lord of poverty and accept and move on etc. Forget about other issues and stand with the learned friend

Dorcus Muthoni Some pple just surprise me, imgn ur the one who has lost ur loved one then u hear pple talking like some of us are, my dea pals let’s style up, not everything is abt politics

Zablon Kirigia I CONDORE MUTAHIS.POLE SANA.{keep off if you choose to celebrate bad news.roho safi}.

Mandela Junior Next time dont open that big mouth of yours to abuse raila and luos or else your entire family will perish, idiot

George Ondiala pole saaana,coz povety striken do cried with the rich

George Joseph Oyaro Kwani u don’t remember what the haters told Raila when his son died??? Kwendeni huko!!!!!

Maurice Onyango Mtai stupid his dead sons also stupi tw heel with his nonsens

George Moracha This mutahi hates the peoples President.
When Fidel died they posted Raila on top of the coffin, Kikuyu’s hate luos to death God is our creator, when someone hates u God loves u! When they wish u bad death n evil it turns to haunt them.

 

 

 

 

    • The owner of this stupid website is the one responsible for writing derogatory stories and so he invites wrath, No need to preach peace to these fools. Moto hujibiwa na moto.

  6. Hatred in Kenya is enormous…….Mutahi Ngunyi…..it is a lesson to u and to all of us….that..death is not a tool to insult someone no matter how much you hate them. Death strikes eberyone, mighty and lowly…rich and poor. Death humbles all of us. If it’s me today, usinicheke because yours is qaiting…POLE NGUNYI. May your beloved son rest in eternal peace

  7. Mutahi ngunyi; fimbo ulio tumia jana kwenye kifo ya Fidel 0dinga ndiyo tunatumia kwako. Whom do u think ua? Kifo kwa kifo. Na bado ndugu , unajua pesa yako ainakazi , sasa masomo yako nae pia hakusaidi; pamoja kuwa una matanga ndiyo; lakini lazima uwambiwe ukweli wa mambo. Ulikuwa chambele sana na Leo je! Wewe ni mkuki kwa nguruwe ni mtamu kwa mutahi ngunyi ni haramu!koma kabisa na yale uyoyasema. Wewe ni pimbi tuu.

  8. dont celebrate while others are grieved..dont pay back bad for bad.rem vengence is for God and there’s nithing here to revenge.meanwhile i take this mom to condole the family of mutayi…R.i.p young fellow kenyan

  14. There are times when the only thing to be done is to endure. While doing so, it is best to fill one’s mind with the concerns of other people. RIP young Mutai
    Am worried by the level of hatred in this Country.. God help us…

  27. Sorry for the loss. Mutahi is not the first to loose a kid will not be the last. It’s not something happens because someone has done any thing but even the polite and even those you think are good go through the same thing. He is a political commentator and that is his job. Where do you people store all this hate? From all the comments of Ngunyi, there is not any that l have seen where he wrote to celebrate the death of Fidel. The only time he mentioned Fidel was when he said that he was going to take over the politics of his father.

  28. Hate is the worst disease you can ever have have. It destroys you from inside, consumes you as the people you are hating continue with their live happy. Learn to forgive and move on, and learn a lesson. This way you avoid stress and all its effects.

  29. That man Mutayi was very insensitive when Odinga lost his son! I think God has a way of humbling people.. Its time for him to reflect cz God might not be happy with him. He should apologize to the Odingas and the Luo nation as a whole!! Otherwise pole for the loss!

  31. Shouldn’t our society in the 21st century, atleast share sorrow and grief together???- Defying all the odds and stereotypes that pundits rightfully or otherwise use to define our ways of life and destinies. It is a pity that our tribal hatred and devisiveness only makes college and university educated Kenyans diminish ,in the abyss of ignorance and illiteracy. Little wonder that, one of the paradox of our times is that, we have many graduates but more illiterates.Grow up folks!!!!

  33. From the above Rip condolences,i have realised this mutahi ngunyi must be worse than a devil!! He deserves no mercy at all if indeed he celebrated fidel n luo deaths!! He has no soul thats why pple are celebrating his sons death without mercy. If he thought riches saves soul then he is a fool only Christ saves soul. I think after reading those comments he will realise he’s just a man like us poor kenyans n he will die like us too no matter how filthy corrupt rich he is!! Be careful what u wish ur enemy bkoz it may comeback to you!!!

  34. Mutahi was vey good political analyst during coalition time even every one could scramble to see what Mutahi commented every week, but come 2013 jubilee time he changed and became hater of Luo community. Am asking why do kikuyu hate luos? Raila said Kibaki tosha kwani kama luo wangekua wabaya kweli jameni hawangempa kura kikuyu. So am asking kikuyu community to respect other communities hawajakula chenu mulichora raila na itoshe kwa nini mnafuata mtu mpaka kwake?. Pia kama ngunyi kwa ukweli alisema mabaya wakati Fidel aliaga ni pole sana kifo hikina mwenyewe na haipewi rushwa sema pole kwa Raila na kwa Mungu utubu bwana Ngunyi. Mimi ni pole zangu kwa mama wa motto sana najua yeye anajua uchungu wa huyo motto kuliko Ngunyi.

  38. Pole sana. If any one want to know
    wheather Ngunyi said anything on Fidels death it must be on record. So what about checking before accusing anyone falsely. People can say anything even when they are lies, and so it does not make you any different than that person you think is bad. Good to have facts other than follow what people just say .

  41. if mutahi ngunyi could have used his brains and act like a human being when raila lost his beloved son he couldnt be getting this kind of insults, death is for us,we welcome it,we dont know our destiny but only God does,to mutahi ngunyi am so sorry for the loss of ua beloved son may his soul rest in peace,he doesnt deserve this, but what u sore is what u harvest,times think beyond politics and be human,to those people who we know are always special,my take is there is no special tribe before God……we all the same bfr God,so treat others well and the same will be done to u. i dont expect ple to use any better words apart from this,what mutahi wrote during fidels death is in store,so hold on your horses guys and learn to humanbeings rather than jus a special tribe….i rest my case

  43. The best way to express your anger is not by insulting someone. If you people (those insulting) could put yourself in Mutahi’s shoes just for a moment then you would know how it feels to loose your dynasty. unfortunately the current world is of full blissful assumptions mediocre to those (who are majority) who only posses grasshopper’s minds. Their world can’t allow them see beyond the surface. All they can do is to yap, yap and yap not knowing where their step move would land them. I would be much convinced if I saw a 70+ years old man insulting the Learned Friend but up to now i have not seen. Uchungu wa Mwana aujuae ni mzazi. When my ‘baba’ lost his son Fidel Castro, I didn’t see or hear him replying the foxes who spoke ill about his son demise or about him. Alijua maneno asemaye mtu humrudia. My message to you fellow Kenyans is that; stop abusive words. Sympathize with him and if you can’t then remain silence because your words from your closest minds might be your downfall. Sorry Mutahi Ngunyi for the loss; we are all passers-by and one day we shall all meet at the beautiful shore.

  50. I have searched for that article where Ngunyi is said to have commented on Fidel’s death but there is none. I think people have issues with his other articles like tyranny of numbers, Poverty stricken and his article on sugar from UG, he commented on how Raila doesn’t stand a chance in 2017. This is the bitterness people are using to but her him. But he also said Raila’s daughter will be the president that that his dad and grand father never became.

  52. RIP. Am annoyed by the mentality of some Kenyans . what does it take/cost to love. who said love is the reward of love only? revenge does not add food on your table guys, what does the little son’s life has to do with his dad’s political life. He was just an innocent child with a different purpose in this life. you can purpose and reason more better friends but that’s a wrong path, come back and start it over again. pole sana to the Mutai’s family .

  55. Losing a loved one is very devastating. Poleni Mutahi and may the Lord rest the soul of your son in eternal peace. To those with the courage and audacity to insult the beareved, I say repent now before God curses you!

    Reply Report comment

  56. RIP. But to Kenyans who are talking about who has pass and u know that is not good, coz even us we will pass one day and 4 the one who has said that Raila will collapses and die b4 2017 !!!!! plz watch your tongue coz God is also watching what we are saying and even the Bible tell us to Keep the TEN COMMANDMENT HOLY.

    Reply Report comment

  61. Losing a loved one is very painful. Can we all just grow up and mind our own businesses!
    Half of the people with negative comments here have not tasted death!

    May eternal light shine upon the departed soul!

  62. whoever have lst his son feel that i lost mine raila lost his you have lost uas,,,,,,,,,,death is like God he chooses no colour,no tribe,poor or rich,,, black or white,,,,,,,,he knocked every door,,,he wants either to bless or or curse,,,,,be strong buddy

    Reply Report comment

  63. Hey guys,revenge is for God.We have no power to condemn.Ngunyi must have messed up becuase his lack of knowedge about God.His education in a political analysis could have misled him to think that he is some kind of God and come overcome every life challenges.That is how foolish human beings are.But guys I requesr rhat you read Mathew 7.I dont think Ngunyi Junior died due to his father’s sins.May his soul RIP

    Reply Report comment

  64. Oh God ,forgive kenyans for the raging hatred they have displayed in social media.Why pay evil for evil?.Death is a monster .Please kenyans, let us not make mockery of the misfortunes that befall other kenyans.Forgive one another and move forward.
    Plw sa
    Rip

  65. Grow up all you lots that are spending precious time in insults and do something towards developing our beloved nation. You don’t kick a man when he is down. That is the fact of life. Death is a painful thing that you don’t wish anyone for. We all come together as a nation despite of all our differences during such time. Anyone can die and that is upon the Lord that we all worship though in different ways.
    We have just fed humanity to the dogs and let our personal creed rule our reasoning ability.
    Our national anthem just says it all and we should all be mourning the lose of a future MC or whatever that anybody can be. My sincere condolences to the learned friend and the family.

  68. pole sana Mr.Ngunyi. May our Lord and saviour Jesus Christ console you and your loved ones.Those laughing at death may God have mercy on them. It seems most of those mocking Ngunyi come from those sides of the lake, Unless Raila is a witch whom you know very well, then let him bewitch himself to the presidency instead of subjecting us to elections.Mshindwe kabisa.

    Reply Report comment

  70. The one who has died is beter than the one who is sending evil mesages , ask GOD 2 give u knowledge so that u will fear GOD b4 u type anything , always think positively my fellow KENYANS, pls we r supposed to unite and pray 4 the left kenyans including u uaself, pls we r not in campain,

  72. I used to be afollower of Mutahi and Mulluka before 2013 and after 2o13 i never liked his words anymore he was one of the best analyst turned into tribal asasins on the loose. RIP son .

    Reply Report comment

  73. you guys i dont see the big reason you should insult our brother ngunyi. what you are doing is a sin, a sin which will never forgiven. when it comes to death let us remain brothers. in politics yes.enemies. pole for the family. There is hope the death.

  74. All this is very wrong and sad! A man loses his son and you have the time to celebrate his loss? Christians in Kenya need to go back to the roots of Christianity Christ never paid wrong with wrong! My brother is very misunderstood. We are born in Eastlands and we don’t condone tribalism at all. He can’t comment on anything Luo without being called names? That is very very wrong! I feel sorry for you all celebrating the death of my nephew.

    Reply Report comment

    • Raila Amollo Odinga is a very good and misunderstood man! Us we were very fortunate to have known Mzee Jaramogi Oginga Odinga who really looked out for us. The predominant culture in Eastlands is LUO! Please stop insulting my brother Mutahi over Raila Amollo Odinga, whom we consider our cousin for real because Mzee Oginga was very very good to us growing up. He helped our parents get a very good house in Ofafa Maringo because he was not tribalistic at all. Tribalism is the poison people drink expecting it to kill others but it kills them!

  75. Putting down a man who is mourning his son’s death is a sign of weakness not strength! All Eastlanders us including embrace the Luo culture which is why we don’t even know another name for dede, akala, juala name it. My brother is a very good person, he is an Eastlander who grew up admiring Mzee Jaramogi Oginga Odinga whom we only called Double OO! You don’t love God if you don’t love your neighbor and all those insulting my brother Mutahi Ngunyi are worse than pharisees who crucified Jesus. Dawa ya hate is love! I love you all for hating my brother. Two wrongs don’t make a right! RAO is a man not God, he can fall just as we all can fall, so why do some of you treat him as a God which is idol worship? RAO is a very very good person, we only call him G17 and Wangu Avenue those of us who know him very well. Stop fighting battles you can’t win.

    Kenya has kabila mbili tu the HAVES AND THE HAVE NOTS and the HAVES don’t care about kabila hata kidogo. Sisi Have Nots are the ones who will fight over vitu ndogo kama watoto. I know RAO and my brother are good friends!

    So how come RAO’s kids have married Gikuyus? We still can’t believe Fidel is gone, that one we have to wait for years to even address that loss. Si Junior’s wife is a Gachukia?

    Kenya ni yetu sote, let us direct our energies on social media to making money instead of insulting my brother. Me and him don’t even speak Gikuyu, we speak Lunje FLUENTLY cos our next door neighbor Mzee Mbakaya or Baba Weta was a Mnyore from Butere!

    • I was with you, Maria, then you lost me when you sort of bragged about not being able to speak Kikuyu. You have a “Doctor” in front of your name; so, I’m assuming you have book education. Hence I have to wonder: where does it say loving who you’re–and being proud of one’s mother tongue goes with that love–somehow means not appreciating others, as your words suggest? You can’t give what you never had & this is why it’s logical to have ability to love & respect others ONLY after you are able to love & respect yourself. In any event, re hateful comments directed at your brother: I was so shocked & numbed by the hate of a parent who’s lost a child that I only read a couple & glanced at a few. I mean, I wasn’t aware of the depth of some people’s hatred. And why be so apathetic to the son? What did he do to those INDIRECTLY piling hateful comment over him? Do we choose our parents & vice versa? All I can say to the horrendous monsters (they don’t deserve to be called human beings) whose hate for your brother and, by extension, his whole tribe, is that hate destroys the hater, NOT those at whom it’s directed. I know the pain that goes with losing a child b/c unfortunately I’ve walked through that tragic road. It’s in this spirit & the spirit of simply being human that I extend my belated deepest condolences to your brother & your whole family. And just to set straight those of us who are ignorant enough to paint everyone with one brush, not all Kikuyus hate Luos or vice versa. Many young people, especially, don’t give a rat’s ass about tribalism, thank God! I honestly hope the cancer of tribalism will be excised from all Africa b/c it’s killing us. We are too busy hating & fighting one another while foreigners are living comfortably without looking over their shoulder. Why are some of us so dumb? How many white people fight each other b/c one is Italian, the other German, Irish, etc? We better all grow up! #PendoNaAmaniNduniani

  76. Am so saddened by the owner of this newspaper for many faults.One ,,IT is as if. one can write and print any nonsense,hatred or insults and you go on and printing it .comfortably . It’s .so unfortunate when some few of us are preaching love and unity others are totally opposite.
    If Ngunyi talked badly during Fidel s death he is a human and should apologize. Nobody should laugh or mock one especially when one is mourning.
    it s against our cultural moral values.
    Railas fans or followers should not adore him as if he is God.
    He is just a human being like all of us poor or the rich. Hatred in Kenya brings nothing.Pole Bwana Ngunyi Mungu akupe
    NGUVU. Be.preaching unity..Now.

