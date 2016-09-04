HOW Governor Ali Hassan Joho’s PATH TO THE PRESIDENCY has been CLEARED, Will DEFEAT DP Ruto in 2022

By Jackson Omondi
With too much talk about “kujipanga” for 2022, most Kenyans have been forced to endure the torture of listening to one politician’s vaunted game plan for 2022. One would be forgiven if they thought that come 2022, only one candidate will be on the ballot.
However, the other side of the divide, CORD, sports one of the most gifted politicians in the country who has made it clear that come 2022, he will be on the presidential ballot paper.
Mombasa Governor and ODM’s number two Ali Hassan Joho, is a gifted politician who has cut a niche for himself in Kenyan political theatre as one of the best performing Governors in the nation. Having inherited a County bedevilled with record debt, the Governor slowly but surely pulled the county from near economic abyss to prosperity.
Among his peers, his development blueprint is routinely copied as a template for other counties and he proudly hoists the county’s flag as a symbol of economic prosperity. His hardwork, of course, made him an easy target for profiling and discrimination by status quo agents of state who are out to cut him down to size. And why not?
For a man whose political star shines in total darkness, it didn’t take long for status quo agitators to figure out that he is destined for political greatness that includes the presidency!
But can he? In the parlance of Barack Obama, YES HE CAN! And here is why.
For starters, I will borrow the timeless words of Charlie Arlinghaus, who once said that leadership is felt, when people see it, they actually feel it and it can’t be acquired, you have to be born with it.
It is clear that Governor Joho is a consummate leader, he started off as an assistant minister and when the people of Mombasa saw and experienced his leadership as an MP, they had no problems promoting him to the Governor’s office.
As Governor of Mombasa, in just four years, his record is now a gubernatorial case study on how to govern!
As GOVERNOR, he brought together all coastal counties under the umbrella of Jumuiya ya pwani, an outfit that essentially puts all coastal counties in his electoral basket. Talk about regional consolidation!
But that is not all. Being a staunch and loyal lieutenant of THE ENIGMA, his party had no qualms appointing him deputy party leader. A position that effectively made him the enigma ‘s heir apparent.
This, essentially means that Joho automatically inherits RAO’ s constituency, national network and support.
Being the enigma’s number two and having the chops , charisma and the resources to keep it intact is key for Joho. Will the party faithful agree with his ambitions? Well, he made it clear that he will be making his play in 2022 and nobody coughed.
Expect the Governor to leverage on his record as a two-term Governor of Mombasa who left a surplus, enviable infrastructure, booming economy, stellar healthcare facilities and good roads to make the case for a presidential stab.
The Governor’s handlers will go into the elections with a base that only two politicians have enjoyed: Kibaki in 2002 and Raila in 2007 and 2013. The Governor will be the third politician to ever go into an election with the dreaded RAO coalition.
The 2013 general elections and the Malindi by-elections gave the establishment a little flavor of how the Governor approaches elections. In 2013, his Mombasa county assembly was an all Orange affair and in Malindi, he gave the establishment a stiff arm in the face of serious state intimidation and unnecessary armtwisting.
The Governor proved that he can win in whatever circumstances the political fraudsters throw at him. Those who say that the country is not ready or cannot vote for a Muslim to become President are living in the stone age era. Tell that to those Christian Mombasa residents who can now access better healthcare facilities or those who can now enjoy decent housing thanks to the Governor’s efforts.
Better yet, tell that to ODM’ s rank and file who are comfortably led by Muslims like Joho or Farah Maalim or President Kenyatta’s most trusted legal mind Mr Abdikadir Mohammed, a former MP who now works in the presidency! I can go on and on but you get the point. Come 2022, Governor 001 might just end up being Kenya’s number 001
Comments
salato Marshall says
Amen
Zara says
This is a disaster! Pls save us the from blubber! Unless you are confused about the expectations of Mombasa residents, Joho has set standards so low it’s disgusting.
bernard frm kisii says
Well done Mr governor your minds are +ve towords transforming our coun
try Kenya keep it up.
Vinny says
Never joho , am a msa resident, insecurity is order of day , coz joho is criminal 001
Anonymous says
Joho has clean hands and intelligent man ofcourse.
Kupasi nzima says
Vinny security is a national govers issue not county govers b focussed
toyah says
It’s a lie
Godfrey Alikula says
Bravo 001..
I believe in your leadership.
As I go for the MCA seat at Bofu in Likoni constituency you are my preferred candidate for the ggovernors position.
JOHO TENA 2017
ALIKULA FOR MCA BOFU WARD. 2017
BOOM!
Brown wa micha says
001 A true leader.
ken from migori says
Joho is a no nonsense man. I like him soo much. Proceed baba you will get. Ken from migori
Kany says
Ndio wakati mtajua maana ya Mombasa so Kenya
LONELY LOVER.. says
Something is terrible wrong with our systems,the popular,hardworking good politician does not always succeed in achieving his dreams and am sorry to say Joho belongs in this group…so bad!
Bgm People says says
Wy 2022? nt 2017?
Anonymous says
joho Tosha
joash obure says
Joho mbele saidi
denninglcj says
…a reknown chemist praised and fronted as president we r doomed
Millyahiambo says
Joho tosha ,mtu ya watu 2022 president of the people ODM tkt..
Anonymous says
mi siwaelewi
King hussein says
Hon Ali Joho is among very few gifted leader his working style is extraordinary I come to know and rate him as a very intelligent, diligent and a very hard working governors who always reminds mombasa residents ..mombasa kwanza mengine badaye badaye. He’s the next big thing (the chosen one)
Riziky Ali Sheemaka says
That’s true Joho tosha he’s a true leader big #001 love you sana baba Ali Hassan Joho
Anonymous says
President in waiting JOHO! This will be a very fashionable smart Presidante
mohamed matano says
Hapa joho Tu!
Big up 001
Anonymous says
cool mr gavanor. keep th gud work and remember we r behind u.
Anonymous says
In which world?it will never happen in Kenya.