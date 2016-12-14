MISTAKES Raila Odinga MUST AVOID as we approach the 2017 Presidential Elections





By Werah Mourice

MISTAKES RAILA ODINGA SHOULD AVOID AS WE HEAD TO 2017 ELECTIONS.

1.Don’t let brokers sell nomination certificates to your tired lieutenants. Don’t let them auction certificates to the highest bidders. This will bring voter apathy. Our nomination exercise should be seen to be free if having a free and fair nomination process is a tall order. BABA remember ODM is You and You are ODM

2.Keep men in black out of this thing called NASA as it will be said that Luos like fighting for anything and everything.

3. BABA totally avoid ICC talk like a plague because it is an abomination.

4. Don’t threaten drug barons, land grabbers and business cartels before you win the Presidency. They will mobilize the resources they have stollen to your opponent against you, Baba in Kenya, money is a political policy number 2 after Tribe.

5. Don’t rely on spent cartridges to bring votes into NASA’s basket. You will be disappointed and think you have been rigged out. (Aol gi Omaya every 5 yrs)

6. Don’t create false alarm of rigging, it’s a show of an early defeat and undecided voters in your strongholds will not cast their votes where it seems to be the losing side.

7. Don’t side with any corrupt leaders especially the governors, You will have no moral authority to use corruption tag as a campaign tool against Jubilee.

8. Avoid euphoric assumption of mammoth rallies, real voter turnout and numbers in your strongholds count. Many people just attend rallies to see you.

9. Don’t entertain violent behavior of your online and offline army. Militarism chases away those who would be voters and brands your party negatively, your bloggers should market you as a brand, a good alternative and a savior to Kenya’s economic rape by jubilee.

10. Second liberation school of thought no longer excites the young voters who haven’t experienced dictatorship. These young guys only know social media as a liberator, Stick on current issues affecting the people and hit hard Jubilee where it hurts most, corruption, unemployment, public debt, etc and polish your lackluster communication machinery, online and offline to drive these points home.

11. Be weary of those who surround you, some of them are a turn off to voters.

12. Tell your lieutenants to Embark on Massive voter registration and voter turn out not voter turn off as had been witnessed before. Some of your close friends make us lose 100 votes every minute they open their mouths.

#MbelePamoja2017.

Werah Mourice – A self confessed Raila Odinga Liberal Sycophant and A social media Analyst.