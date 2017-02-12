HOW Luo Nyanza has been MARGINALIZED Over the Years and WHAT Should be done to Make it Right

By Elijah Kajongo

You brought poverty upon us when you diverted to Thika the multimillion tobacco processing plant that BAT earmarked for Rongo where the raw material is grown:

You brought poverty upon us when you diverted to Thika the multimillion cold storage and fish processing​ plant (KCS) earmarked for Kisumu:

You brought poverty upon us when you diverted to Thika the multimillion fishnet manufacturing plant earmarked for Kisumu:

You brought poverty upon us when you diverted to Ruiru the multimillion bricks manufacturing investment earmarked for Gem Yala to Ruiru:

You brought poverty upon us when you allowed the used clothing industry to flourish and kill KICOMI and the cotton production industry that was the lifeline of thousands in Nyanza:

You brought poverty upon us when you allowed cheap foreign sugar to flood our local sugar industry and lay to waste the efforts and investments in terms of farm inputs of thousands of farmers in Nyanza:

You brought poverty upon us when you hatched a plot of consecutive wholesale cancellation of exam results of our children in the 80’s simply because the 1979 census indicated that the Luo community had the highest number professionals with PhDs in any field:

You brought poverty upon us when you ensured that not an inch of tarmac was constructed in Luo Nyanza between 1970 & 1983 & and between 1987 & 2005:

You brought poverty upon us when you collaborate with foreigners to deny our fishermen from fishing right inside our borders; allow a foreign force to harass, arrest, confiscate and destroy their tools of daily living:

And now you dare to mock and ridicule our situation through mainstream media for the gallery to cheer:

Let history be written correctly for the young generation and coming generations so that they may be able to discern lies when are aired through mainstream media against them and also be able to forgive but never forget when the war shall eventually be won.

And now a young Luo lady asks me the importance of voting after applying makeup and drawing eyebrows, and now a young Luo man asks me the importance of enlisting as a voter while sagging his trouser.

To the Luo lady, voting is important than that cheap makeup and fake eyebrow, to the young Luo man, voting is important than that cheap ragged trouser that you are putting on. Register and vote to correct the historical injustices committed against YOU.