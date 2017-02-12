HOW Luo Nyanza has been MARGINALIZED Over the Years and WHAT Should be done to Make it Right

By Elijah Kajongo
You brought poverty upon us when you diverted to Thika the multimillion tobacco processing plant that BAT earmarked for Rongo where the raw material is grown:
You brought poverty upon us when you diverted to Thika the multimillion cold storage and fish processing plant (KCS) earmarked for Kisumu:
You brought poverty upon us when you diverted to Thika the multimillion fishnet manufacturing plant earmarked for Kisumu:
You brought poverty upon us when you diverted to Ruiru the multimillion bricks manufacturing investment earmarked for Gem Yala to Ruiru:
You brought poverty upon us when you allowed the used clothing industry to flourish and kill KICOMI and the cotton production industry that was the lifeline of thousands in Nyanza:
You brought poverty upon us when you allowed cheap foreign sugar to flood our local sugar industry and lay to waste the efforts and investments in terms of farm inputs of thousands of farmers in Nyanza:
You brought poverty upon us when you hatched a plot of consecutive wholesale cancellation of exam results of our children in the 80’s simply because the 1979 census indicated that the Luo community had the highest number professionals with PhDs in any field:
You brought poverty upon us when you ensured that not an inch of tarmac was constructed in Luo Nyanza between 1970 & 1983 & and between 1987 & 2005:
You brought poverty upon us when you collaborate with foreigners to deny our fishermen from fishing right inside our borders; allow a foreign force to harass, arrest, confiscate and destroy their tools of daily living:
And now you dare to mock and ridicule our situation through mainstream media for the gallery to cheer:
Let history be written correctly for the young generation and coming generations so that they may be able to discern lies when are aired through mainstream media against them and also be able to forgive but never forget when the war shall eventually be won.
And now a young Luo lady asks me the importance of voting after applying makeup and drawing eyebrows, and now a young Luo man asks me the importance of enlisting as a voter while sagging his trouser.
To the Luo lady, voting is important than that cheap makeup and fake eyebrow, to the young Luo man, voting is important than that cheap ragged trouser that you are putting on. Register and vote to correct the historical injustices committed against YOU.
Comments
Otti says
With our vote. We can remove our currently non performing leader impossed to us by one man.
ni mimi says
when you were throwing stone were busy planning for future. when you’re buying Italian suits at 100k I bought a plot . when you married fifth wife I bought some cows. when you snoring waiting raila to became prezo so that he bring free foods sisi tunachapa kazi . keep waiting NGOMBE WEWE FUNDA KABISA
jp8.8-17 says
u can imagine how a 72 yr old lop was capable of in his hyedays if he can frastrate Dominion now.Extorting n kickbacks r his hobbies.politicopreneur LOP.
Simbi Komito says
Don’t display your stupidity here by insinuating non-existing crime. Raila has never stolen anybody’s money, what is alleged here is neither proven case of extortion nor corruption. Jubilee on the other hand is presiding over wanton corruption, extra-judicial killings and impunity. These crooks hold instrument of power and can still shamelessly complain that Raila is corrupt, Joho is drug baron, Why can’t they be arrested if they’ve any evidence against them?Do you think any right thinking Kenyan will buy your story? You’ll always be unapologetic body guards of impunity and sycophancy, shame on you!
Omuga says
Big independent brains of the likes of Orengo , Anyang Nyongo, Tuju Odoul to what a waste just because of one Idiot GOD forbid.
RAO says
When you wanted to wake up the LORD OF POVERTY held you down.
RK says
You brought poverty to us when you diverted the construction of Sondu Miriu hydro electricity to Kindaruma Dam.
You sat on the bright proposal of a paper mill from papyrus reeds.
You sat on prospecting for oil from Nyakach
concerned Kenyan says
Be for real, Luo Nyanza people have been their own enemy. Year after year they elect same politicians who never change or bring any improvement to their communities. As a result, they are about the poorest county in Kenya.
Facts: they have been electing Rao, Kindero, Jirongo type, who are non performers and expect a different outcome. Those leaders are not interested in developing their local communities but enriching themselves. Look at their track records, Mumias sugar factory looted to the ground, Nairobi city county looted to the last penny, Kibera the same etc. Their top leaders are about the most crooked richest politicians in Kenya. with the biggest mouth when it comes to blaming every one else for your failures. So, no crocodile tears Luo people…..,you are lagging behind by choice.
Andrew Oyaro says
As a Luo man (from Kisumu) who has worked hard to reach where he is, I can unequivocally say that this is a piece of rubbish to say the least. Luo leaders have consistently failed to take advantage of the opportunities presented to them to eliminate poverty trap witnessed in our counties. As the bible puts it, ‘you reap what you sow’. Since we have chosen to be shepherded from east to west regardless of the perpetual state of despair in our community, we have to pay the price for that. If our leaders have failed to use their worldwide network with high profile international entrepreneurs, to put eliminate poverty in Luo Nyanza, we cannot blame the government of the day for all our ills. As a community, it is time we questioned whether politics of patronage and personality cult is really helping us in this century. It is really frustrating that a community with so many educated people cannot definitively hold its leaders (including Raila Odinga) to account.