HERE is the LIST of People WHO FEEL THREATENED By Raila Odinga, NOT the Ordinary Mwanainchi in Mt Kenya Region

By Ndungu Wainaina

It is the Kikuyu leaders and other elite beneficiaries of corrupt deals who feel most threatened by opposition chief Raila Odinga.

Why would miraa farmers in Meru come to Raila for help if he hates Gema? Why would ordinary Murang’a people seek Raila’s assistance when the government in power is led by the Kikuyu and is stripping them of their most vital resource – water?

When thousands of young Kikuyu were being extra-judicially killed under a Kikuyu regime, it is Raila who spoke out.

Let us get real: It is the corrupt, the thieves, moneygrubbers and land-grabbers that make perpetual claims Raila is an existential threat.

Raila has strongly supported business: There is no room for extralegal means of self-enrichment. He supports creating a transparent, fair and competitive environment for business. But these crooked businesspeople don’t want any of that. It’s not the water these sharks swim in.

Raila wants all civil servants barred from doing business with government so as to eliminate corruption and conflict of interest. He also wants civil servants to be well paid and professionalized. Those who benefit from corruption in the Civil Service don’t want this approach.

They know he has the goodwill of the majority and if elected the government system of operation will change for good – to serve the common mwananchi.

Raila wants every corner of Kenya to grow and have a sense of belonging.

He wants stronger devolution. He wants land reforms so that every Kenyan can equally and equitably benefit from land resources.

Land in Kenya is so expensive because of speculation. Those who buy large tracts of land do so not for productivity, but for purely speculative purposes. This affects livelihoods and makes it expensive to access land resources. Housing is also expensive because of speculation. Raila advocates change in land use and management for the benefit of the majority.

The Constitution protects legally acquired land, but not corruptly or illegally acquired land. Look at corruption: Who is crying loudest about being ‘targetted’? It is not the ordinary Miji Kenda, Kikuyu or Kalenjin. It is those in positions of influence who cannot explain how they gain their enormous wealth.

The coming elections are not about a tribe but a change in government, where we can have good leadership that addresses corruption, nepotism, tribalism and incompetence.

Executive Director of the International Centre for Policy and Conflict