Lessons on the Death of Nyeri Governor H.E Nderitu Gachagua

Lessons on the Death of Gov. Nderitu Gachagua On This Ash Wednesday

By Donald Kipkorir via FB

Today, Roman Catholics and other Christian adherents observe Ash Wednesday. Today marks the beginning of the Lenten period that will climax on Easter Sunday when we celebrate the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Last week, H.E Gachagua died in London. His body is still there. But already, Nyeri has a new Governor and his official cars taken away. His widow attended the swearing in of the new Governor. Basically, Nyeri has moved on.

The death of Gachagua and moving on of Nyeri is a teaching lesson for us during this Lenten period. Life is all but transient and temporary. It doesn’t matter how much wealth we have amassed or power we have acquired. When we die, our wealth and power separate from us.

What is important is the lives we have touched, the lives we have changed, the lives we have promoted. It is the testimony of those we leave behind that live on. And the prayers of the strangers we meet on the road from Jerusalem to Jericho that we assist without revealing our identity.

And we let History books to record our contribution. We work hard, make money, have fun and enjoy life, but also do charity. But charity is private. And we will have haters who try to pull us down to their level. We will ignore them.

Jesus lived for thirty three years only, and 2Billion believe in him. No other person compares to Jesus. For forty days, He lived in the wilderness tested by both man and devil. And survived to lay a foundation for Christendom. The most successful and only eternal Kingdom.