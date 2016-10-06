Kenyans in DIASPORA WARN CORD AGAINST WRANGLES that may Derail Removal of Uhuru Jubilee from Power

5th October 2016

The Kenya Patriotic Movement (KPM) is an organization which brings together Kenyans at home and in the diaspora in the quest for Social Justice, fairness in the electoral Process, equity and equality.

1. THE CORD COALITION

KPM has noted with great concern the utterances by Cord Co Principals-Former Vice President Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka and Hon. Senator Moses Wetangula. This is in reference to picking the Cord coalition’s torchbearer to face the incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017. Such utterances if not stopped will derail the unity of purpose in Cord, bring confusing to voters and offer the Jubilee government undue advantage in the contest.

Whereas KPM understands the need for each party to market itself and spread its message across Kenya in preparation for the nominations; it’s imperative that this exercise is conducted with decorum and free from confusion. As a movement which advocates for the rights of Kenyan voters, it’s abhorrent when leaders openly create confusion to voters which may affect them in making sound decisions.

2. CORD AS AN ALTERNATIVE

Kenyan voters are extremely desperate. They see the Cord coalition led by former Prime Minister hon Raila Amolo Odinga as better option compared to the current Jubilee government which is extremely impervious in addressing the problems that bedevil the country. Kenyans feel that the only hope to get them out of the current afflictions like: poverty, famine, high disparity between the rich and the poor, unemployment and high cost of living is through replacing the current Jubilee government led by President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

3. DEMOCRACY MUST REIGN

Whereas Raila Odinga has not attacked any of the Cord Co-Principals nor given any indication of defection should he lose the Cord nomination, it was very disappointing to see the former Vice president narrate his suffering in opposition and how he will do whatever it takes to be in the government if he is not CORD’s flag bearer. This is not only a travesty to democracy but a lack of selflessness. Kenyans expected the former Vice President to tell the rally attendees the reasons why the Jubilee government which has brought untold misery to Kenyans should be voted out of power in 2017.

Kenyans must be reminded that its Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka whose unending desire to be in the government quickly gave legitimacy to the Kibaki Government after the 2007 bungled election, despite clear indications that the elections were stolen. In the quest for public service, you are either fighting for the masses or for yourself. Sadly, the Jubilee government has stratified the country between the “Wameza mate” and “Wakula Nyama.”

KPM understands that Hon. Moses Wetangula has every right to campaign and fight for his space in the CORD Coalition. However, his incessant calls for endorsement by Raila Odinga are not only undemocratic but unfair to Cord supporters who strive to see the strongest candidate in the ballot to face Uhuru Kenyatta! Hon. Wetangula must shift his presidential campaigns from his home turf and focus on the entire country if he expects Kenyans to take his quest seriously.

It must be remembered that it was Hon. Raila and the entire opposition brigade that campaigned tirelessly for senator Wetangula’s victory during the by election!

4. INDIVIDUAL SACRIFICES

The country is going through challenging times. Kenyans are overwhelmed with: high levels of corruption, incompetence, impunity, tribalism, insecurity, inflation, unemployment and many social injustices amongst other highs within Jubilee coalition. The majority of Kenyans hoped that the CORD coalition would put their selfish interests aside and unite to remove Jubilee from power. What Kenyans have witnessed the last weekend has left many people sad and in state of hopeless.

It is disturbing how Kenyan leaders put selfish interests ahead of interests of the majority of Kenyans. Sacrifices must be made; personal ambitions must be set aside for the good of many. When the leadership at the top is accountable and selfless, it mirrors down well to the citizens. Unfortunately, the currently government has failed completely since it took power “legally” four years ago. With that failure, there lays an opportunity for CORD coaltion!

5. UNITY AND HARMONY

Hon. Senator Omar Hassan’s constant attacks against Hon. Raila Odinga are not only unwarranted but disturbing. KPM would like to remind Senator Hassan that he is not an equal in the CORD leadership. His attempts to punch above his weight will leave him badly bruised. These persistent verbal assaults against Hon. Raila by the senator Hassan are yester-year politics that in left untamed they may eventually cripple this formidable alliance. CORD surrogates like Senator Hassan are playing into the hands of Jubilee that seeks to do everything and anything to dismantle CORD. Jubilee is well aware that a united CORD as it stands today will not be easy to beat come #Decision 2017.

KPM detests any selfish remarks by any CORD leader or surrogate out to wreck a coalition that commands 50% support in Kenya.

KPM stands firmly behind the CORD coalition and its current structure of leadership. We urge the three leaders to sit down and settle any differences through an integrative negotiation mechanism in order to avoid handing victory to Jubilee. Five more years for a Jubilee government will be extremely disastrous to the Country.

Signed by:

1) President: Joseph Lister Nyaringo—- New Jersey

2) Secretary General: Albert Obulukhu Musasia—- Texas

3) Communication Director: Karani Onsomu—- Delaware

4) Homeland Strategic advisor: Farida Ochieng’—-Eldoret