EXPOSED: HOW IEBC DATABASE Was DESIGNED To Facilitate VOTER RIGGING, Raila and NASA MUST DEMAND for A secure Database to Reflecting Best Practice

By JAMES ORUNDU
I think CORD is being played. I was attentive in class when they taught us the principles of database design.
They told us that primary keys, secondary keys, and unique identifiers are essential condiments of database integrity.
What it means is that If you were IEBC and had a database of voters, you would create a national ID field in a database table having a unique identifier. This field is where all IDs of registered voters is stored.
Since the field is unique, it would be impossible to have identical entries under the ID field. No way would a Wanjiru masquerade as a Kalonzo.
You would also hash the ID entries and “salt” them so that, in the event the database gets hacked, the hacker cannot access anyone’s ID
number. Even better, you would encrypt them.
In the IEBC database, these entries are not unique and are not encrypted. So why was the IEBC system designed that way?
The answer is simple: it was designed NOT to be foolproof. It lights up the Establishment’s path to victory.
If CORD cannot have this database audited and improved to reflect best practice, then CORD is wasting our time.
Asking us to register in a silly database is like telling us to store water in our trouser pockets. Can’t work.
Mwendwa says
Very sensible piece
Kenyan teacher. says
Nasa are you listening.??? Nice point.
Anonymous says
Tell them if they have ears let them haer i rest my case
Sammy says
Nasa is there to stay.
nyakwar adhoch says
Sure, let NASA check on this as fast as possible.
Anonymous says
Today I visited an IEBC for a voter registration verification then after giving out my I/D no. I was told everything is OK.. Now my question is now that I will vote come 2017 August 8th where then is the question of double registration as to voting.
Daniel Kittony says
Matureti says
Get to know the computer wizard that was used to rig the 2013 elections and them that jubilee has used him to train for 2017, take heed the thieves plan day and night
Kevin says
This article is a piece of brazen plagiarism. Low down dirty. I have evidence.
chris says
kelvin looks like you have newer attended a database class.
What the writer has spoken convening primary key is entire truth
anonymous says
SIMPLY PUT;even cellbphone cannot encrypt two entries on one similar number,another thing, it can b so if the gadget has two mother boards in one or maniplative option enhancers. .instead of wait n see,Nasa (hold) should hire top notch technicians that will oversee the whole poll…shika…hold (nasa)
Rasugu Odero says
IEBC Database shoul be foolproof, the date should linked both Nasa & Jubilee serves to reflect fair play in a trasparent manner for creble election accepptable for all players any under hand will not accepted the work of the former commissioners is well displayed well before general election the myth of tyranny of number is psycological to fool Kenyans this time around we are not going to accept it.
Charles sorai says
We are vigilant this time Kenyans, we want a fair Kenya