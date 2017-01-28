EXPOSED: HOW IEBC DATABASE Was DESIGNED To Facilitate VOTER RIGGING, Raila and NASA MUST DEMAND for A secure Database to Reflecting Best Practice



By JAMES ORUNDU

I think CORD is being played. I was attentive in class when they taught us the principles of database design.

They told us that primary keys, secondary keys, and unique identifiers are essential condiments of database integrity.

What it means is that If you were IEBC and had a database of voters, you would create a national ID field in a database table having a unique identifier. This field is where all IDs of registered voters is stored.

Since the field is unique, it would be impossible to have identical entries under the ID field. No way would a Wanjiru masquerade as a Kalonzo.

You would also hash the ID entries and “salt” them so that, in the event the database gets hacked, the hacker cannot access anyone’s ID

number. Even better, you would encrypt them.

In the IEBC database, these entries are not unique and are not encrypted. So why was the IEBC system designed that way?

The answer is simple: it was designed NOT to be foolproof. It lights up the Establishment’s path to victory.

If CORD cannot have this database audited and improved to reflect best practice, then CORD is wasting our time.

Asking us to register in a silly database is like telling us to store water in our trouser pockets. Can’t work.

