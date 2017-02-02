IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati DROPS BOMBSHELL, Confirms 2013 Elections was RIGGED, VOTERS Register Was Full of Ghost Voters

This statement by IEBC chairman Mr Wafula Chebukati conmfirms 2013 elections were rigged



”For the avoidance of doubt, most of these numbers were keyed into the system during the 2012 registration drive and do not relate to the current Mass Voter Registration campaign.”-Wafula Chebukati, Chairman, IEBC

Now, does Mr Chebukati think Kenyans are fools?. Did you read his statement yesterday? Did you listen to him? Do not let him cheat you that 00000002 is the same as 2. Data fields, whether varchar, int, or numerals have fixed character lengths. If, say,you want to make a mobile phone directory, you will have a field for telephones whose data type is “numeric” and which is exactly 10 characters long. Not 2 or 11 but 10. And a script that validates the entries and “refuses” to insert wrong entries. This is to preserve data integrity by preventing wrong telephone numbers from being inserted into the database.

Going by Chebukati’s argument and our phone directory example, 0700000000 is the same as 7 which is obviously untrue as theres no telephone number such as 7. This is specified at the start before population of data. It is a basic requirement for any database. For the ID field, the data type has to be “numeric” and it must be 8 characters long. A database with such a field will automatically reject entries that are not exactly 8 characters long for IDs. So we now have to ask this question: which fool made the IEBC database?

Let us ask IEBC a simple question: “how did you determine that your database has 128,000 duplicate ID entries?”

I can think of 2 possible ways. First, since the ID entries are unencrypted, one can write a script using a language such as PHP. The script has a “select” statement that allows the user to type a search query using a particular ID and which retrieves the entries requested as long as they are populated in the database. This is similar to doing a Google search: type the query and the script retrieves the results. For this to work however, the user must know the query. Simply stated, the user must know all the 128,000 duplicate entries. But if you knew about these entries, why query? The obvious question is, how did IEBC know beforehand all these 128,000 queries if they didn’t have a hand in inserting them? Do you see what I see?

An easier way is to gain access to the backend, export the database as an excel sheet, and sort the ID field in an ascending/descending fashion and look at repeating entries. You could also count the rows, remove duplicate entries, and count the rows again then determine the difference.

If this is how they determined the duplicate entries, we have an even bigger problem and we need disclosure on the following:

What’s the security access level?

Who can access the backend and when?

Why is identifiable data not encrypted?

Is this not a contravention of the Data Protection Act, 2012? isn’t the mass voter registration unconstitutional? Let’s talk